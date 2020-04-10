 Skip to content
(LiveLeak)   Highlander really let himself go   (liveleak.com)
37
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the Italian police never heard of something called a Taser?  Seriously, they were close enough to take this guy down with one or two shocks and that video would have been three minutes shorter in length.
 
Scarlioni [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looked like they hit shot him with one but it had little effect. From my American view point the officers were restrained.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fat man with escaped saber from the positive hospital in covi19"

What is that? Did a machine write this?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm, Amanda.

iv1.lisimg.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Sub Human: "Fat man with escaped saber from the positive hospital in covi19"

What is that? Did a machine write this?


Fark user imageView Full Size

What a product of Italian machine learning might look like.
 
vonster
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Sub Human: "Fat man with escaped saber from the positive hospital in covi19"

What is that? Did a machine write this?


Actually it looks like a Katana and a Tanto.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Could have saved a lot of trouble if they just rolled a donut past him to distract him.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Chopped Bourbon? Not my thing. I prefer shredded Bourbon.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Shoot him and take your paid leave at home for the next year.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Outside of my skill set, but it would be cool to give the video a drum solo soundtrack.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nothing to loose your head over ....
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sub Human: "Fat man with escaped saber from the positive hospital in covi19"

What is that? Did a machine write this?


It's a poor Google Translate result from Spanish, I'm thinking.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
MCRIBS!!

MCRIBS!!
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is his name Juan?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vonster: Sub Human: "Fat man with escaped saber from the positive hospital in covi19"

What is that? Did a machine write this?

Actually it looks like a Katana and a Tanto.


Wakizashi. A tanto is much shorter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Play stupid games, win knockout prizes
 
anuran
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: Have the Italian police never heard of something called a Taser?  Seriously, they were close enough to take this guy down with one or two shocks and that video would have been three minutes shorter in length.


Could be. Could be. But these were the Spanish police.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Escaped sabers are terrifying. Who knows what it was in for in the first place? Probably nothing white-collar, I'll tell you what.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Is his name Juan?


Juan Corona?
Mexican serial killer, or failed Knack song?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are all cops in Spain that bad?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: Have the Italian police never heard of something called a Taser?  Seriously, they were close enough to take this guy down with one or two shocks and that video would have been three minutes shorter in length.


Spanish*
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There can only be bun?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Outside of my skill set, but it would be cool to give the video a drum solo soundtrack.


Or the "Miami Vice" theme
 
drxym
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A whale of a tail
 
vonster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: vonster: Sub Human: "Fat man with escaped saber from the positive hospital in covi19"

What is that? Did a machine write this?

Actually it looks like a Katana and a Tanto.

Wakizashi. A tanto is much shorter.


Hard to tell from the vid but I'm sure you're right.
 
drxym
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

drxym: A whale of a tail


Or tale damned autocorrect
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vonster: Sub Human: "Fat man with escaped saber from the positive hospital in covi19"

What is that? Did a machine write this?

Actually it looks like a Katana and a Tanto.


Tanto is a dagger, so it's a lot shorter.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah, the Spanish, who were literal fascists for decades, have kinder riot police than the  USA. And today I read that Americans are preferring to shelter in place in Beirut. How the worm turns.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Heeeeeere we are, pooooorky and nuts!
 
vonster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: vonster: Sub Human: "Fat man with escaped saber from the positive hospital in covi19"

What is that? Did a machine write this?

Actually it looks like a Katana and a Tanto.

Tanto is a dagger, so it's a lot shorter.


The Seppuku blade?
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Imagine being the poor bastard watching your vehicle have an asshole with two swords go to town on it while pinned by law enforcement?

"Oh just fark me. Really? This cock had to pick my car?"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Imagine being the poor bastard watching your vehicle have an asshole with two swords go to town on it while pinned by law enforcement?

"Oh just fark me. Really? This cock had to pick my car?"


"Foiled again!"
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe he was so upset about the lousy wrestling, in a fit of depression he went to the gelato shop and gave HIMSELF coronavirus.
 
Kirkenhegelstein
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Is his name Juan?


Who else could it be? There can be only Juan.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: Maybe he was so upset about the lousy wrestling, in a fit of depression he went to the gelato shop and gave HIMSELF coronavirus.


You. I like you.

/ Happy Halloween, ladies!
// Lllllalalalalllala *wiggle*
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: Have the Italian police never heard of something called a Taser?  Seriously, they were close enough to take this guy down with one or two shocks and that video would have been three minutes shorter in length.


And considerably more entertaining.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hard to tell with the quality of the video but that dude may have been Caucasian.
 
