 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   Drew and Dallan are back with another Fark News Roundup livestream at 3pm eastern. Bonus: It's Floating Head Friday. Come for the news, stay for the dogs dancing to Hall and Oates   (twitch.tv) divider line
9
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

76 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 2:21 PM (2 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lemme know if anyone's got any story requests, I'm still putting the list together
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Drew: Lemme know if anyone's got any story requests, I'm still putting the list together


What REALLY happened at the Chicago Fark party?

*ducks*
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Drew: Lemme know if anyone's got any story requests, I'm still putting the list together

What REALLY happened at the Chicago Fark party?

*ducks*


I don't actually know, I was drunk.  Probably lots of questionable decisions, as is the usual way of things
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Drew: Cafe Threads: Drew: Lemme know if anyone's got any story requests, I'm still putting the list together

What REALLY happened at the Chicago Fark party?

*ducks*

I don't actually know, I was drunk.  Probably lots of questionable decisions, as is the usual way of things


Which is really strange, considering that the last time *I* was in Chicago was before I had children, and they're grown now.

/that's my story, anyway
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
hank and ladybird
Youtube 5Aa_whc5ej8
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: [YouTube video: hank and ladybird]


I noticed your username yesterday. Pardon me if this sounds ignorant, I don't mean to offend, but are you Hawaiian by any chance? Or does your name come from something else?

Educate me, I'm ignorant.  :)
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
COVID-19 deaths top 100,000 today.

Fark's response: "Come watch dogs dancing to Hall and Oates."
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: COVID-19 deaths top 100,000 today.

Fark's response: "Come watch dogs dancing to Hall and Oates."


we lead with the covid stuff each stream, that's why we started doing it initially
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cafe Threads: Kumana Wanalaia: [YouTube video: hank and ladybird]

I noticed your username yesterday. Pardon me if this sounds ignorant, I don't mean to offend, but are you Hawaiian by any chance? Or does your name come from something else?

Educate me, I'm ignorant.  :)


so...

there was an album (the garbagemen?) where they say "I'm chief Kumana Wanalaia" and I nicked it.

All during Obama's presidency I was waiting for the chance to say that "We hawaiians have to stick together"... But no, I'm a Haoli from NYS.

Thanks for asking though :)
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.