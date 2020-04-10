 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Guess who just got back today. The bunnies are back in town, the bunnies are back   (foxnews.com) divider line
7
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Been spending most my life
Living in a Kwame paradise...
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cf.broadsheet.ieView Full Size


Meanwhile in Dublin...
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Remember that chick that used to dance a lot? Every night she'd be on the floor shaking what she got...
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If it's rabbit baby wants, it's rabbit baby gets.

/ain't clicking no fox news link
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: [cf.broadsheet.ie image 600x456]

Meanwhile in Dublin...


Sadly no sad button, loved the band.
Back to work
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And my dentist makes the main page for his seasonal displays........again....

In all seriousness Dr. Gangi is an awesome dentist who has done a ton of work for me and great with kids, and a really kind generous dude.

The whole thing is to get a rise out of a neighbor who has always given him a hard time, and most of the neighborhood gets a kick out of it.
 
