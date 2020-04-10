 Skip to content
(AP News)   Put them paws in the air Easter Bunny, I'm Ohio Man and I ain't a playin   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Columbus, Ohio, Easter Bunny, Interstate Highway System, Gun, Interstate 70, Truck, 49-year-old man, Ohio State Highway Patrol post  
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A 49-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Middlebourne, The Daily Jeffersonian reported. He was given a breath-alcohol test at an Ohio State Highway Patrol post but was taken to a medical facility when jail officials refused to book him because of an elevated temperature, leading to concerns he might be infected with the coronavirus.


Well, I guess that's one way to get tested
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So you ain't an Ohio Player?
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"A .22-caliber handgun and an open 12-pack of beer were seized as evidence. Deputies said the man slurred his words and smelled of alcohol."

another sensible gun owner.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ansius: "A .22-caliber handgun and an open 12-pack of beer were seized as evidence. Deputies said the man slurred his words and smelled of alcohol."

another sensible gun owner.


He needed those guns for protection and for hunting ('cuz when he hears hoofbeats on his roof on Christmas, he thinks, "Ooh, venison for Christmas dinner!")
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ansius: "A .22-caliber handgun and an open 12-pack of beer were seized as evidence. Deputies said the man slurred his words and smelled of alcohol."

another sensible gun owner.


Don't be so harsh, he probably thought it was the bipedal big brother of the rabbit he killed for dinner last week coming back to exact his revenge.

/This is why we can't have nice things.
 
What Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"How close am I to getting arrested?"

"You're warm!"
 
