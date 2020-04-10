 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   I saw the best bookstore of its generation destroyed by a virus, howling hysterical naked, dragging itself through crowdfunders at dawn looking for a literary fix   (nbcnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Misc, Beat Generation, Allen Ginsberg, Howl, City Lights Booksellers, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, CEO Elaine Katzenberger, William S. Burroughs, benefits of City Lights  
•       •       •

503 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 4:57 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imitatio extraordinario.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been there in probably five years--I always try to go to a local bookstore when I travel--and I didn't find much I wanted to buy. Maybe that was a bad patch, but it seemed pretty niche.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This would be a good bail-out project for Silicon Valley millionaires and billionaires. I'm just point that out.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe they could sell books online.

Sounds crazy, but I bet that could be big some day.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gar1013: Maybe they could sell books online.

Sounds crazy, but I bet that could be big some day.


TFA mentioned they weren't processing online "to protect the employees" (translated: at least one has tested positive). Sucks. I have ordered a few oddball things from them over the years.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: I haven't been there in probably five years--I always try to go to a local bookstore when I travel--and I didn't find much I wanted to buy. Maybe that was a bad patch, but it seemed pretty niche.


That was always my experience with them as well. When I lived there I stopped going.
 
crotchgrabber [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Breaks my heart. At least we still have Powells in Portland.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My area lost it's only used book store a few years back.
It is missed.
 
TrimBandit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh that sucks, that place is an SF landmark. A friend from hs has worked there for along time.
 
Agarista
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rest In Printing
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.