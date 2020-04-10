 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Drop everything in these coronavirus times for New York: Sandra Lee is in close contact with her ex, Governor Andrew Cuomo, during the crisis: "He's still my guy". Okay let the dying continue and here's some cooking advice. Still not denying he has pieced nipples   (nytimes.com) divider line
    Andrew Cuomo, Ms. Lee, Sandra Lee, George Pataki, Eliot Spitzer, former Food Network personality  
498 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 2:39 PM



RaceDTruck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kwanzaa cake.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attempting to give a f*ck.... stopping.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wat
 
Anonymous Bosch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanted to like her show but she definitely had that probably-drunk-upper-middle-class-hous​ewife vibe, and that is not my scene. Looked nice in a sweater, though.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her recipe for semi homemade fried chicken was delicious.
1. Buy KFC
2. Peel the crispy skin from KFC chicken
3. Put the KFC skin on your chicken tenders
4. Microwave for 3 minutes.
5. While microwaving chicken, pour 3 quarts of rum into a bottle of Mountain dew.
6. Make a tablescape out of the KFC buckets

Drink your homemade "tropical dew"
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this some kind of code? I'm not going to shoot up a basement-less pizza parlor, subby, no matter what.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's try to keep Sandra Lee's horribad mistakes at least relevant to the season.

cdn.cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size


If my 9 year old made this, I'd be proud and we would all have a good laugh... A grownarse TV celebrity? No.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bing.comView Full Size


his nipples fall to pieces.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peices of nipple in my cake?
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
starlost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Everybody doesn't like something, but nobody doesn't like Sandra Lee,"
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who?
 
colon_pow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
picclickimg.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She was adorable in those Gidget movies.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd open those cans!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I swear her show was just performance art of some kind. It was entertaining to watch in a train wreck sort of way.
 
elgrancerdo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

/ agreed
 
dancingsucks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone who dated her in LaCrosse WI knew her as "Handy Sandy"
 
