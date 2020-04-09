 Skip to content
(NPR)   Three of the United States' aircraft carriers now have crew members infected with COVID-19, which means that if you add up all the other nations' currently active aircraft carriers, we're outnumbered 11 to 9. They're gonna invade us, aren't they?   (npr.org) divider line
18
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I played Fortress America once. Put me in charge. I can handle this.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At this point, that might be preferable, depending on who "they" are.  Norway?  Yes, please.  China?  Not so much.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just make sure that our remaining carriers are each outfitted with a contingent of F-35s. Those will even the odds. And hopefully this illustrates for all those pacifists out there the importance of maintaining overwhelming naval superiority. I think what we need to see is a significant portion of the $2 trillion COVID-19 bailout being redirected toward emergency carrier construction. It's sad that we have to do it, but by cutting the $250 billion of the COVID-19 bailout that's going to takers instead of job creators and redirecting that toward an emergency Carrier Construction Project, we could look at adding as many as 15 or 16 new carriers (assuming a bulk rate at around $15 billion each), more than doubling our current fleet size. That should help close this alarming readiness gap.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: At this point, that might be preferable, depending on who "they" are.  Norway?  Yes, please.  China?  Not so much.


They'll heal us to death with a strong social safety net!
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
what this "handling" of the virus in the US shows our enemies is that a bio-weapon will destroy us because we dont give a shyte about our people or fellow citizens. And since we put $$ over the health of our citizens we are uniquely unequipped to handle such an attack
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why would they invade the worlds biggest leper colony?

/another prediction from  V for Vendetta that seems to be coming true.
//he serve in Syria, before AND after
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Our carries are usually way "over there" and not near enough to here to help much if we're invaded. And just like pandemic planning, we seem to be laying off experienced warfighters now.
 
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The sailors on that coal burning Russian aircraft carrier are gonna die from black lung , so we got that going for us . And the Chinese carriers are made from Chinese parts so that's a win .
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
look around and tell me healthcare isn't a national security / national defense issue

we are living a perfect example of why nationalized healthcare is not only needed but should be part of our defense strategy
 
Mouser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: Our carries are usually way "over there" and not near enough to here to help much if we're invaded. And just like pandemic planning, we seem to be laying off experienced warfighters now.


The reason we're not being invaded is BECAUSE our carriers are usually way "over there".  The world is a much more peaceful place because the US Navy controls the seas.  If that goes away because we can no longer maintain a blue water navy, no one's going to have a fun time of it.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thanks, Subby. We really needed for the IQ 80 military gearheads to get their chains yanked today.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kindms: look around and tell me healthcare isn't a national security / national defense issue

we are living a perfect example of why nationalized healthcare is not only needed but should be part of our defense strategy


The military has "nationalized" healthcare.  Not sure it's helping any.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One of our carriers with the accompanying picket ships could take all those other boats at the same time.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People are saying this is fake news. Hillary Clinton sold all of our aircraft carriers to the Russians years ago. Nobody knew that.
 
zpaul
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pretty sure our sailors will Fight, even after being diagnosed with the 19.  We're fine
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: kindms: look around and tell me healthcare isn't a national security / national defense issue

we are living a perfect example of why nationalized healthcare is not only needed but should be part of our defense strategy

The military has "nationalized" healthcare.  Not sure it's helping any.


doesnt do much good when the entire civilian support mechanism is sick and dying and you cant feed healthy soldiers in to the meatgrinder
 
Jster422
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mouser: edmo: Our carries are usually way "over there" and not near enough to here to help much if we're invaded. And just like pandemic planning, we seem to be laying off experienced warfighters now.

The reason we're not being invaded is BECAUSE our carriers are usually way "over there".  The world is a much more peaceful place because the US Navy controls the seas.  If that goes away because we can no longer maintain a blue water navy, no one's going to have a fun time of it.


I'm not asserting an opinion, since I'm wildly unqualified (on this.  and in general too, but also on this) - is that based on the assumption that there will be rampant piracy?  Or nations acting and calling it piracy?

Or the Kraken?

/last one was a joke, but I mean the question seriously
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We must not allow a carrier gap!
 
