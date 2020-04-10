 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   New York state now has more coronavirus cases than any single country outside the USA. [FACEPALM] tag quarantined after touching its face, [FAIL] tag is at an anti-shutdown protest, and [FLORIDA] is nervously sweating at the community senior center   (bbc.com) divider line
    New York City, The Bronx, New Jersey, United States, New York, Queens, New York state  
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except for China...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: Except for China...


If we go by the official numbers, NY has passed them. Hell, NYC has passed China, by the official numbers. By actual numbers, though, you may be correct.
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Dick Gozinya: Except for China...

If we go by the official numbers, NY has passed them. Hell, NYC has passed China, by the official numbers. By actual numbers, though, you may be correct.


If you believe any "official" numbers from China, I've got a bridge in NYC to sell you...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Dick Gozinya: Except for China...

If we go by the official numbers, NY has passed them. Hell, NYC has passed China, by the official numbers. By actual numbers, though, you may be correct.


Whoops, sorry, looking at deaths, not cases. Though, cases hold true for that statement.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: Bootleg: Dick Gozinya: Except for China...

If we go by the official numbers, NY has passed them. Hell, NYC has passed China, by the official numbers. By actual numbers, though, you may be correct.

If you believe any "official" numbers from China, I've got a bridge in NYC to sell you...


Oh, I don't believe them, but I don't have, and will probably never have, an actual number. We're reduced to guessing how many cases/deaths they suffered, which makes for sloppy comparisons.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I listened to an interview with de blasio and it was pathetic. Excuse after excuse and refused to accept blame.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: I listened to an interview with de blasio and it was pathetic. Excuse after excuse and refused to accept blame.


I see Project Shun is a go.
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Bootleg: Dick Gozinya: Except for China...

If we go by the official numbers, NY has passed them. Hell, NYC has passed China, by the official numbers. By actual numbers, though, you may be correct.

If you believe any "official" numbers from China, I've got a bridge in NYC to sell you...


At this point, China has more credibility than the orangutan in the White House.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
This is gonna fark up the census counts of big cities, isn't it?
 
Gooch
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bazzlex001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Dick Gozinya: Bootleg: Dick Gozinya: Except for China...

If we go by the official numbers, NY has passed them. Hell, NYC has passed China, by the official numbers. By actual numbers, though, you may be correct.

If you believe any "official" numbers from China, I've got a bridge in NYC to sell you...

Oh, I don't believe them, but I don't have, and will probably never have, an actual number. We're reduced to guessing how many cases/deaths they suffered, which makes for sloppy comparisons.


We're also reduced to guessing how many cases/deaths we have, so at least it is an apples to apples guess
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Damn blue states.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Somebody could make a fortune by selling anti-viral Mah Jongg tiles.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Knautilus: Dick Gozinya: Bootleg: Dick Gozinya: Except for China...

If we go by the official numbers, NY has passed them. Hell, NYC has passed China, by the official numbers. By actual numbers, though, you may be correct.

If you believe any "official" numbers from China, I've got a bridge in NYC to sell you...

At this point, China has more credibility than the orangutan in the White House.


Red China hasn't generally been incompetent, merely malicious and authoritarian.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I just got back from the grocery store.  The difference between last Friday and today is frightening.  There were practically no customers wearing masks compared to last week.  The employees are wearing more PPE, which was good to see.  And although the stores had gone to serious efforts with signs and arrows, people were jamming the aisles like it was 2 years ago.

Seriously, watch the numbers for Georgia.  This is seriously Trumplandia and more than one person was spewing nonsense straight from Fox News.  But as long as it stays in the urban areas, it's all good apparently.
 
nce
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

comrade: I listened to an interview with de blasio and it was pathetic. Excuse after excuse and refused to accept blame.


I'd say he's a disappointment, but really he was never a great or popular mayor.  He's really done NYC a disservice throughout this though.  He refused to close schools for a long time and spread misinformation early on, from saying it only survived on surfaces for a few minutesto saying it required direct fluid contact.

Here's a longer list of problems https://www.cityandstateny.c​om/article​s/politics/new-york-city/all-de-blasio​s-covid-19-missteps.html
 
starsrift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
[FLORIDA] tag, you're sweating because you've got a fever. It's a symptom of the 'rona.

cocks thumb

Into quarantine with you. We'll send tots and pears.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
China, where the virus emerged last year, has reported 82,000 cases.

That's because China is lying. there is no way that a country with 3x the population and something like 4x the population density has such low numbers. No, this disease isn't their "fault", but they're sure as shiat lying, and lying isn't going to help anybody.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fortunately cases don't equal deaths, no matter what NBC says.

/ the disappointment in the lowered projections in fatalities is palpable
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Funny how this works subby, new york state has a population of around 20 million. That would put it at 61/235 on the list of worlds countries sorted by population
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And the next thing you know, it will just go away. People are surprised, but I know about these things.
 
bekovich [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's absolutely horrific I'm so sorry.
/Angry drunk dickhead left at a loss for words
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Bootleg: Dick Gozinya: Except for China...

If we go by the official numbers, NY has passed them. Hell, NYC has passed China, by the official numbers. By actual numbers, though, you may be correct.

If you believe any "official" numbers from China, I've got a bridge in NYC to sell you...


Where's that confounded bridge?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder what Dumb Donnie is going to do now that the numbers are higher than his made up number for H1N1 (17,000)?

Let's start a pool:

1. He's going to make up new numbers, and keep adjusting upwards.
2. He's going to completely deny making up the numbers.
3. He's going to deny ever complaining about how many died under Obama's watch.

Place your bets!!!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I just got back from the grocery store.  The difference between last Friday and today is frightening.  There were practically no customers wearing masks compared to last week.  The employees are wearing more PPE, which was good to see.  And although the stores had gone to serious efforts with signs and arrows, people were jamming the aisles like it was 2 years ago.

Seriously, watch the numbers for Georgia.  This is seriously Trumplandia and more than one person was spewing nonsense straight from Fox News.  But as long as it stays in the urban areas, it's all good apparently.



I'm in Michigan.  I went to the grocery store today, and I'd say at least 80% of people were in masks.  There were marked spots on the floor for the checkout lines, they've forbidden reusable bags, and they aren't taking returns.
 
dougermouse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
MA will be just as bad.  Marking almost every business as essential defeats the whole point of lockdown.  Oregon has been in a very aggressive social distancing stance and our cases/curve is looking pretty good.  Also helps we have the Ghyna strain and not the Europe strain which seems to be nastier.  Oregon looks like maybe mid June to exit lockdown,

A lot of lessons should be learned by this tragedy, but us being Americans, 40% will learn, 40% will blame everyone but themselves and their role in having the top five most incompetent leadership (thank goodness for Brazil and Kazakhstan) and 20% won't care.

This should revolutionize how government is perceived, and show how much of the "success" of the Trickle down era hasn't,   but with Fox feeding lies to that 40%, nothing will change and our devolution into a second world country will be complete.
 
Insain2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll believe whatever they want me to believe whilst I'm taking my prescription Ketamine..........When the real world decides to be honest again then I'll stop taking it...not.....it's for my back pain.

I'm on lockdown so I'm waiting it out best I can, I have just about everything I need or want right down to jumbo rolls of TP!!

The piggies, chickens, rabbits were gotten 3 years ago as a just in case an astroid hit, a rare earthquake, big forest fire and or any devastation of  my living area.........but this happened so I'm still good on my preparaness.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Dick Gozinya: Bootleg: Dick Gozinya: Except for China...

If we go by the official numbers, NY has passed them. Hell, NYC has passed China, by the official numbers. By actual numbers, though, you may be correct.

If you believe any "official" numbers from China, I've got a bridge in NYC to sell you...

Oh, I don't believe them, but I don't have, and will probably never have, an actual number. We're reduced to guessing how many cases/deaths they suffered, which makes for sloppy comparisons.


So the same as the US?

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/05/us​/​coronavirus-deaths-undercount.html

There's a lot of people who were never tested properly and thus have "pneumonia" or other conditions as their official cause of death because COVID-19 was never confirmed for them.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Funny how this works subby, new york state has a population of around 20 million. That would put it at 61/235 on the list of worlds countries sorted by population


So what you're saying is that the 59 countries above it (leaving out the US), population-wise, should have higher numbers? Or are you saying that it's OK that the 61st largest population center should have the higher numbers than all of the other countries?

Either way you look at it, the number is bad.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As I predicted, the places with the most people would have the most people infected.  I'm a genius.  You people should be paying me for these insights.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Considering we still really aren't testing anybody, who knows how many they have.  My coworker just recovered from 2 weeks of flu like symptoms with a terrible cough, and is back to working from home.  He couldn't get a test.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: lifeslammer: Funny how this works subby, new york state has a population of around 20 million. That would put it at 61/235 on the list of worlds countries sorted by population

So what you're saying is that the 59 countries above it (leaving out the US), population-wise, should have higher numbers? Or are you saying that it's OK that the 61st largest population center should have the higher numbers than all of the other countries?

Either way you look at it, the number is bad.


Well the scary thing is Japan took the same approach we did....so its entirely probable that they will make new york look like a firecracker next to a rocket launch
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

comrade: I listened to an interview with de blasio and it was pathetic. Excuse after excuse and refused to accept blame.


America's two more prominent NYC dwellers, DeBlasio and Trump, have really showed the country that we need to have the  constitution amended to ban anyone from NYC from becoming President.
 
bekovich [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The footage of all those coffins was truly the most coldly awful thing I've seen since coffins from pripyat made of lead and being buried in concrete.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I just got back from the grocery store.  The difference between last Friday and today is frightening.  There were practically no customers wearing masks compared to last week.  The employees are wearing more PPE, which was good to see.  And although the stores had gone to serious efforts with signs and arrows, people were jamming the aisles like it was 2 years ago.

Seriously, watch the numbers for Georgia.  This is seriously Trumplandia and more than one person was spewing nonsense straight from Fox News.  But as long as it stays in the urban areas, it's all good apparently.


It's only frightening if you have a secure job (like, you work for Raytheon -- even state and local government jobs won't be secure if this nonsense keeps up) and you don't care about 30% of people being unemployed, on the streets unable to buy food. There is no way forward that doesn't involve culling the weak, so the best path forward is as fast as possible.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Bootleg: Dick Gozinya: Except for China...

If we go by the official numbers, NY has passed them. Hell, NYC has passed China, by the official numbers. By actual numbers, though, you may be correct.

If you believe any "official" numbers from China, I've got a bridge in NYC to sell you...


Same for official numbers in America.  Don't imagine that our lie-based administration is any different than China's.
 
gamergirl23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: cherryl taggart: I just got back from the grocery store.  The difference between last Friday and today is frightening.  There were practically no customers wearing masks compared to last week.  The employees are wearing more PPE, which was good to see.  And although the stores had gone to serious efforts with signs and arrows, people were jamming the aisles like it was 2 years ago.

Seriously, watch the numbers for Georgia.  This is seriously Trumplandia and more than one person was spewing nonsense straight from Fox News.  But as long as it stays in the urban areas, it's all good apparently.


I'm in Michigan.  I went to the grocery store today, and I'd say at least 80% of people were in masks.  There were marked spots on the floor for the checkout lines, they've forbidden reusable bags, and they aren't taking returns.


You have to wait outside stores here spread out in a line just to get in, and where I went you have to have a mask, but that's NYC.
 
Mouser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: Knautilus: Dick Gozinya: Bootleg: Dick Gozinya: Except for China...

If we go by the official numbers, NY has passed them. Hell, NYC has passed China, by the official numbers. By actual numbers, though, you may be correct.

If you believe any "official" numbers from China, I've got a bridge in NYC to sell you...

At this point, China has more credibility than the orangutan in the White House.

Red China hasn't generally been incompetent, merely malicious and authoritarian.


Their maliciousness and authoritarianism is how they hide their incompetence.
 
Mouser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Dick Gozinya: Bootleg: Dick Gozinya: Except for China...

If we go by the official numbers, NY has passed them. Hell, NYC has passed China, by the official numbers. By actual numbers, though, you may be correct.

If you believe any "official" numbers from China, I've got a bridge in NYC to sell you...

Same for official numbers in America.  Don't imagine that our lie-based administration is any different than China's.


Both sides are bad, so vote for Xi?
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And we just passed 18k deaths in the US.

Six... SIX 9/11s

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ah, ah, ah.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: cherryl taggart: I just got back from the grocery store.  The difference between last Friday and today is frightening.  There were practically no customers wearing masks compared to last week.  The employees are wearing more PPE, which was good to see.  And although the stores had gone to serious efforts with signs and arrows, people were jamming the aisles like it was 2 years ago.

Seriously, watch the numbers for Georgia.  This is seriously Trumplandia and more than one person was spewing nonsense straight from Fox News.  But as long as it stays in the urban areas, it's all good apparently.

It's only frightening if you have a secure job (like, you work for Raytheon -- even state and local government jobs won't be secure if this nonsense keeps up) and you don't care about 30% of people being unemployed, on the streets unable to buy food. There is no way forward that doesn't involve culling the weak, so the best path forward is as fast as possible.


You first.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Damn blue states.


I said it back when the infections were first starting in the US and so many Farkers were predicting Trumpers everywhere dying.  Disease doesn't care about your politics. It cares about your population density  and the number of people per available hospital bed.  The blue states are where people pack themselves into tiny areas and have far fewer hospital beds.

By the time the presidential election rolls around Democrats may be the ones insisting that the electoral system must remain intact.
 
Dripdry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

H31N0US: And the next thing you know, it will just go away. People are surprised, but I know about these things.


Is it wrong that this line is starting to make me nauseous over how it panders to the Sky Wizard crowd AND is total misinformation? It's like it was made to lull people into a false sense of security instead of taking responsibility or something...
 
Nosatril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I wonder what Dumb Donnie is going to do now that the numbers are higher than his made up number for H1N1 (17,000)?

Let's start a pool:

1. He's going to make up new numbers, and keep adjusting upwards.
2. He's going to completely deny making up the numbers.
3. He's going to deny ever complaining about how many died under Obama's watch.

Place your bets!!!


I'm betting on all three. Followed by stating that it would have been worse under Hillary.
 
Dripdry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I wonder what Dumb Donnie is going to do now that the numbers are higher than his made up number for H1N1 (17,000)?

Let's start a pool:

1. He's going to make up new numbers, and keep adjusting upwards.
2. He's going to completely deny making up the numbers.
3. He's going to deny ever complaining about how many died under Obama's watch.

Place your bets!!!


Eightballjacket: comrade: I listened to an interview with de blasio and it was pathetic. Excuse after excuse and refused to accept blame.

America's two more prominent NYC dwellers, DeBlasio and Trump, have really showed the country that we need to have the  constitution amended to ban anyone from NYC from becoming President.


And yet we have Cuomo leading the charge to help people and have a scientific plan, based on fact. He's doing an amazing job, I recommend checking it out....
 
rka
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Knautilus: At this point, China has more credibility than the orangutan in the White House.


The White House doesn't report the numbers for NY though. No reason to even bring the WH into it.

You want to say NY is under counting? Sure. You want to say they have flaws in the methods? Sure. I'm sure every epidemiologist in the country wishes the tests were more thorough and the numbers were more accurately reflecting the reality.

You want to say that all 50 states (and territories) are intentionally lying about their numbers just to look good? That's a no from me dawg.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Fortunately cases don't equal deaths, no matter what NBC says.

/ the disappointment in the lowered projections in fatalities is palpable


*eyeroll*
 
70Ford
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here's a  pic from his last virus briefing.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And people say he's not consistent.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: comrade: I listened to an interview with de blasio and it was pathetic. Excuse after excuse and refused to accept blame.

America's two more prominent NYC dwellers, DeBlasio and Trump, have really showed the country that we need to have the  constitution amended to ban anyone from NYC from becoming President.


Deblasio really did fark his city and I won't argue with that. They took measures to shutdown way too late.

They are also uniquely vulnerable to this problem. To get around new York (groceries, work, home, exercise, school, church, entertainment), you walk or take the subway. You can't drive. You're forced into close proximity. The same is true in London, Paris, Milan, and all the other big cities in developed democracies that are struggling with this disease.
The further west in the US you go, the stronger the car culture.

Apart from a Chinese-style lockdown, your options are poor and limited if you are trying to stop the virus from spreading in New York.

Cuomo has been intelligent and consistent, but not aggressive enough. I won't fault him for being the one to manage a difficult situation, compared to the governors of other states who are allowed to coast through an easy situation.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: And we just passed 18k deaths in the US.

Six... SIX 9/11s

[Fark user image 850x463]

Ah, ah, ah.



18,000 deaths, I guess we now finally call this a debacle.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/always a tweet
//and from only 3 days ago
 
