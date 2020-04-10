 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Those nurses who risked their lives wearing trash bags as protection in order to take care of MAGAvirus patients? Now they've tested positive. At least the trash bag companies are making a profit   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
    Personal protective equipment, Protection, Health care provider, accounts of nurses, Patient, healthcare workers, Northwick Park Hospital, protective gear  
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They paid a Hefty price.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is in the UK. I believe it's the BoJo virus there.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: They paid a Hefty price.


They should be Glad about our garbage humour.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Huh, it's like we've learned nothing from that guy we knew in HS who told his GF that she couldn't get pregnant if he wrapped his dick in saran wrap.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: This is in the UK. I believe it's the BoJo virus there.


THOSE THINGS DON'T WORK ON AIRBORNE RESPIRATORY DROPLETS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All medical professionals should quit if they don't have proper PPE.  Let the disease thin the herd that doesn't give them what they need.  Burn the whole mother farker to the ground.  Let Death be the medical professional that takes care of the corona patients.
 
12349876
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I would assume the inadequate equipment on their face is to blame rather than the trash bags.  A trash bag really isn't much worse than a gown for areas where you won't get the disease without moving it with something like your hands.  Meanwhile, a non- N95 mask is much worse than an N95 mask, and regular glasses much worse than form fitting goggles.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: farkingismybusiness: They paid a Hefty price.

They should be Glad about our garbage humour.


Rubbish humour.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
After the revolution the elite will be forced to take of the sick while being provided with the same amount of protection they gave to others before the fall.

I wish.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They, as well as almost all the rest of the human race, will test positive at some point. The needle on the "shiat my pants" meter is below the zero.
 
dbaggins
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's not the trash bags you should be outraged by.  It is the useless surgical masks they are all wearing in those pictures.   Ahhhhh!    a surgical mask prevents the WEARER from leaving droplets that infect other people.  It will not protect you from a coughing COVID-19 victim.   If you have to be within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 you have to be wearing at least an N95 mask.
 
