(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Carole Baskin from 'Tiger King' says she now has drones flying over her house and strangers waiting for her
41
    More: Florida, Tiger, Felidae, Lion, captive tiger trade, Howard Baskin, Big Cat Rescue, animal sanctuaries, antics of Joseph Maldonado-Passage  
552 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 1:32 PM (50 minutes ago)



41 Comments
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see why they're annoyed, if they're told "this is a documentary about the evils of breeding exotic animals for profit" and it winds up being the Lookit These Crazy Morons, Hey Did That Biatch Kill Her Husband Or What, But Seriously Get A Load Of These Dumbass Nutbags show.

But hey, I guess that's why you don't just sit down in front of any rando who puts a camera in your face.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She loves attention, she works social media for attention, just be careful about attention, sometimes you get it.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's not "from" Tiger King.  She's from a big-cat rescue center that wants to shut down grandstanding assh*les like him.  But thanks to Netflix giving him a microphone, she's the devil.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
well yeah, she killed her husband and fed him to the tigers
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't watch the show, but imagine it would be fun to take these drones out with some 12ga goose loads. If you could do it safely that is.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So why not go after Netflix if she thinks they misrepresented themselves to get the interview?

I'm sure some attorney would like to go after those deep pockets.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm in the camp of people that stopped watching. It's trash tv like those tabloid shows from the 90s. They even have footage from "hard copy". 2 hours of material stretched into 7 episodes of "check out these rednecks"
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She's just a hypocrite, but manages to convince people to perform free labor for her.

No better than any of them on that show.

They are all insane.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whatever.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If anyone actually watches Tiger King and walks away saying that Carol is the villain....they must not have watched close enough.

Yes, she's not perfect. Yes, she takes advantage of volunteers. And, yes, she probably kilt her husband.

All that aside, she's the least sleazy person covered in the documentary because:

1. She's no longer breeding big cats

2. She's not using a cult of personality to ensure that she gets her jollies. Something that Joe Exotic and "Doc" Antel flagrantly do.
 
baorao
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Chariset: She's not "from" Tiger King.  She's from a big-cat rescue center that wants to shut down grandstanding assh*les like him...


and her ex husband that was trying to setup a big cat business in Costa Rica and then disappeared off the face of the earth.

I don't really care one way or the other, but her means and motive aren't really that far fetched.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Don't watch the show, but imagine it would be fun to take these drones out with some 12ga goose loads. If you could do it safely that is.


That's illegal.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Don't watch the show, but imagine it would be fun to take these drones out with some 12ga goose loads. If you could do it safely that is.


You don't have to destroy a drone to knock it out. Take a high power BB gun and hit one of the engines or engine mounts.

/ not that I'm saying that anyone should try to take out a drone, because they shouldn't. But, if one were looking to....well...
 
kelstertx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Of couse she said that.  Everyone should promote her keeping her tigers in her little cages because they are called free.  Don't side with those rednecks with huge roamy cages and daily affectionate wrestling and other interactions with the cats - that's animal abuse.  Only her tiny cages are not abuse because the sign on her zoo says "free".
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tiger king is an accurate representation of the personality traits of about 85% of Americans.
 
bigfire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
BSAG?
 
deanis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't you mean "THAT biatch CAROL BASKINS!!!"
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Carol Baskins, so she have 31 flavors?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My friend made me watch that show. I left after two episodes.
It's like South Beach Tow meets Storage wars. What a stupid farking show and a bunch of shiatty people.

I hope they all get eaten by tigers
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Chariset: She's not "from" Tiger King.  She's from a big-cat rescue center that wants to shut down grandstanding assh*les like him.  But thanks to Netflix giving him a microphone, she's the devil.


No one force her to go on Netflix.

Why does she get to keep her tigers and no one else should?

Why does she have the dirtiest, smallest animal enclosures?

You don't see her suing the other tiger guys who have deep pockets?

Her and Joe are both huge pieces of shiat.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: well yeah, she killed her husband and fed him to the tigers


FTA:
The series spent considerable airtime insinuating Baskin may be responsible for the 1997 disappearance of her ex-husband. She is not considered a suspect, said Hillsborough County sheriff's spokesperson Merissa Lynn, noting that the investigation has not ruled anyone out. Baskin's most prominent accuser is the man convicted of trying to have her killed.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Nick Nostril: Don't watch the show, but imagine it would be fun to take these drones out with some 12ga goose loads. If you could do it safely that is.

You don't have to destroy a drone to knock it out. Take a high power BB gun and hit one of the engines or engine mounts.

/ not that I'm saying that anyone should try to take out a drone, because they shouldn't. But, if one were looking to....well...


Probably have better luck with fishing line attached to a lead sinker.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She's the least snaky in a pit of snakes, so I guess that's something.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Nick Nostril: Don't watch the show, but imagine it would be fun to take these drones out with some 12ga goose loads. If you could do it safely that is.

You don't have to destroy a drone to knock it out. Take a high power BB gun and hit one of the engines or engine mounts.

/ not that I'm saying that anyone should try to take out a drone, because they shouldn't. But, if one were looking to....well...


Isn't it legal to do so in Florida if it's flying over your property?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gar1013: Nick Nostril: Don't watch the show, but imagine it would be fun to take these drones out with some 12ga goose loads. If you could do it safely that is.

That's illegal.


In Florida, really?
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If anyone actually watches Tiger King and walks away saying that Carol is the villain....they must not have watched close enough.

Yes, she's not perfect. Yes, she takes advantage of volunteers. And, yes, she probably kilt her husband.

All that aside, she's the least sleazy person covered in the documentary because:

1. She's no longer breeding big cats

2. She's not using a cult of personality to ensure that she gets her jollies. Something that Joe Exotic and "Doc" Antel flagrantly do.


She's completely sleazy.

She gets her cats for free, after they're "rescued" from their previous owners.

She gets her workers for free, volunteers recruited from the ranks of bleeding-heart housewives.  It absolutely is a cult of personality, except her cultists believe her way is the "right" way to house large cats.

We have a similar "rescue" where I live, that deals with typical cats and dogs.  They're always fundraising to "save the animals", which they also charge adoption fees for.  It's a business, run as a charity using volunteer labor.

So, free cats, and free workers...  Her non-profit exists for the same reason that the others run their "zoos".  She makes a lucrative living, and gets heaps of publicity.

She's exactly the same as the others, she just utilizes the non-profit designation to run a business disguised as a charity.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If anyone actually watches Tiger King and walks away saying that Carol is the villain....they must not have watched close enough.

Yes, she's not perfect. Yes, she takes advantage of volunteers. And, yes, she probably kilt her husband.

All that aside, she's the least sleazy person covered in the documentary because:

1. She's no longer breeding big cats

2. She's not using a cult of personality to ensure that she gets her jollies. Something that Joe Exotic and "Doc" Antel flagrantly do.


Holup there - the least sleazy person in that show is the guy convicted of drug trafficking and murder!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chariset: She's not "from" Tiger King.  She's from a big-cat rescue center that wants to shut down grandstanding assh*les like him.  But thanks to Netflix giving him a microphone, she's the devil.


Bullshiat, she's just as bad as the other nut bags. She just wants to be last man standing.

Also, that biatch Carol Baskin killed her husband.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: iheartscotch: Nick Nostril: Don't watch the show, but imagine it would be fun to take these drones out with some 12ga goose loads. If you could do it safely that is.

You don't have to destroy a drone to knock it out. Take a high power BB gun and hit one of the engines or engine mounts.

/ not that I'm saying that anyone should try to take out a drone, because they shouldn't. But, if one were looking to....well...

Probably have better luck with fishing line attached to a lead sinker.


There's all sorts of ways to do it.

You could train a hawk to do it. You could string up bird nets or piano wire. You could also put up signal jammers.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: iheartscotch: If anyone actually watches Tiger King and walks away saying that Carol is the villain....they must not have watched close enough.

Yes, she's not perfect. Yes, she takes advantage of volunteers. And, yes, she probably kilt her husband.

All that aside, she's the least sleazy person covered in the documentary because:

1. She's no longer breeding big cats

2. She's not using a cult of personality to ensure that she gets her jollies. Something that Joe Exotic and "Doc" Antel flagrantly do.

Holup there - the least sleazy person in that show is the guy convicted of drug trafficking and murder!


I'd let Mario eat dinner at my house before that biatch Carol Baskin, Joe Exotic, or Doc.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nothing to see here
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: iheartscotch: If anyone actually watches Tiger King and walks away saying that Carol is the villain....they must not have watched close enough.

Yes, she's not perfect. Yes, she takes advantage of volunteers. And, yes, she probably kilt her husband.

All that aside, she's the least sleazy person covered in the documentary because:

1. She's no longer breeding big cats

2. She's not using a cult of personality to ensure that she gets her jollies. Something that Joe Exotic and "Doc" Antel flagrantly do.

Holup there - the least sleazy person in that show is the guy convicted of drug trafficking and murder!


Nah, the least sleazy people in that show are the 2 that are missing limbs.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: iheartscotch: If anyone actually watches Tiger King and walks away saying that Carol is the villain....they must not have watched close enough.

Yes, she's not perfect. Yes, she takes advantage of volunteers. And, yes, she probably kilt her husband.

All that aside, she's the least sleazy person covered in the documentary because:

1. She's no longer breeding big cats

2. She's not using a cult of personality to ensure that she gets her jollies. Something that Joe Exotic and "Doc" Antel flagrantly do.

She's completely sleazy.

She gets her cats for free, after they're "rescued" from their previous owners.

She gets her workers for free, volunteers recruited from the ranks of bleeding-heart housewives.  It absolutely is a cult of personality, except her cultists believe her way is the "right" way to house large cats.

We have a similar "rescue" where I live, that deals with typical cats and dogs.  They're always fundraising to "save the animals", which they also charge adoption fees for.  It's a business, run as a charity using volunteer labor.

So, free cats, and free workers...  Her non-profit exists for the same reason that the others run their "zoos".  She makes a lucrative living, and gets heaps of publicity.

She's exactly the same as the others, she just utilizes the non-profit designation to run a business disguised as a charity.


Agreed. She is super sleazy. I never said that I was inviting her over for Easter.

The main difference is not entrapping teens to be her sex slaves
 
chozo13
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
With how litigious she is, if she really had nothing to do with her husbands death, I'm pretty sure she would be suing by now.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gar1013: Nick Nostril: Don't watch the show, but imagine it would be fun to take these drones out with some 12ga goose loads. If you could do it safely that is.

That's illegal.


Doweneedtoshowyouthelaws?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Apparently, a lot of people who ought to know better actually swallowed Joe Exotic's stupid allegations, when they are as baseless and dumb as the things that come out of Trump's mouth.

Joe Exotic and Donald Trump are fundamentally the same person, with the same personality and the same relationship to "truth." They both reflexively attack anyone who calls them out on their unethical behavior, and project their own evil traits on others.

The documentary makers were as grossly irresponsible as the news media was in sensationalizing Trump in 2016. And people are actually believing the bullshiat allegations against Baskin of murder and exploitation from Tiger-Trump??

People are dumb.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

theflatline: Chariset: She's not "from" Tiger King.  She's from a big-cat rescue center that wants to shut down grandstanding assh*les like him.  But thanks to Netflix giving him a microphone, she's the devil.

No one force her to go on Netflix.

Why does she get to keep her tigers and no one else should?

Why does she have the dirtiest, smallest animal enclosures?

You don't see her suing the other tiger guys who have deep pockets?

Her and Joe are both huge pieces of shiat.


And her dead husband probably ended up as a big piece of shiat?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: iheartscotch: If anyone actually watches Tiger King and walks away saying that Carol is the villain....they must not have watched close enough.

Yes, she's not perfect. Yes, she takes advantage of volunteers. And, yes, she probably kilt her husband.

All that aside, she's the least sleazy person covered in the documentary because:

1. She's no longer breeding big cats

2. She's not using a cult of personality to ensure that she gets her jollies. Something that Joe Exotic and "Doc" Antel flagrantly do.

She's completely sleazy.

She gets her cats for free, after they're "rescued" from their previous owners.

She gets her workers for free, volunteers recruited from the ranks of bleeding-heart housewives.  It absolutely is a cult of personality, except her cultists believe her way is the "right" way to house large cats.

We have a similar "rescue" where I live, that deals with typical cats and dogs.  They're always fundraising to "save the animals", which they also charge adoption fees for.  It's a business, run as a charity using volunteer labor.

So, free cats, and free workers...  Her non-profit exists for the same reason that the others run their "zoos".  She makes a lucrative living, and gets heaps of publicity.

She's exactly the same as the others, she just utilizes the non-profit designation to run a business disguised as a charity.


I hate assumptions/arguments like this. Have you looked at their books, and checked their accounting to see how much money they generate and what it is spent on?

Just because something is a non-profit and gets some volunteers to provide some of the labor doesn't mean they don't need to generate revenue to cover operating expenses. You might not know this, but labor isn't the only possible expense in the world, and pretty much anyone operating in our country will need to utilize the intellectual medium we call "money" in order to survive and operate. They can't mine US dollars with spare graphics cards in their basement, and it doesn't grow on trees.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: Kraftwerk Orange: iheartscotch: If anyone actually watches Tiger King and walks away saying that Carol is the villain....they must not have watched close enough.

Yes, she's not perfect. Yes, she takes advantage of volunteers. And, yes, she probably kilt her husband.

All that aside, she's the least sleazy person covered in the documentary because:

1. She's no longer breeding big cats

2. She's not using a cult of personality to ensure that she gets her jollies. Something that Joe Exotic and "Doc" Antel flagrantly do.

She's completely sleazy.

She gets her cats for free, after they're "rescued" from their previous owners.

She gets her workers for free, volunteers recruited from the ranks of bleeding-heart housewives.  It absolutely is a cult of personality, except her cultists believe her way is the "right" way to house large cats.

We have a similar "rescue" where I live, that deals with typical cats and dogs.  They're always fundraising to "save the animals", which they also charge adoption fees for.  It's a business, run as a charity using volunteer labor.

So, free cats, and free workers...  Her non-profit exists for the same reason that the others run their "zoos".  She makes a lucrative living, and gets heaps of publicity.

She's exactly the same as the others, she just utilizes the non-profit designation to run a business disguised as a charity.

Agreed. She is super sleazy. I never said that I was inviting her over for Easter.

The main difference is not entrapping teens to be her sex slaves


Far as we know. She does seem to be preying on teens aged crazy cat ladies.
 
jst3p
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: If anyone actually watches Tiger King and walks away saying that Carol is the villain....they must not have watched close enough.

Yes, she's not perfect. Yes, she takes advantage of volunteers. And, yes, she probably kilt her husband.

All that aside, she's the least sleazy person covered in the documentary because:

1. She's no longer breeding big cats

2. She's not using a cult of personality to ensure that she gets her jollies. Something that Joe Exotic and "Doc" Antel flagrantly do.


You "all that asided" a LOT of shiat. There are many villains in that documentary, and she is absolutely one of them.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.