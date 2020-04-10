 Skip to content
(News-Gazette)   Illinois slowly spreading the covid chronic to Indiana, one birdie at a time   (news-gazette.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"If you have to stay in the house on a beautiful day like this, it's just like being in prison," Hamilton said Wednesday.

oh fark off
 
gregz18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impatient assholes are going to make this longer than it should.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf is indefensible.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kung Pow! Enter the Fist: Tiger,Tiger - Birdy,Birdy
Youtube Jsy7JW2LC48
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bark Like a Dog
Youtube kZNj47FiSLw
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people are staying apart what is the problem? You probably shouldn't be meeting up to golf with all your buddies, but if you are in the same household, and groups never congregate on the same holes, how is this any different from jogging in the park or walking a trail?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: If people are staying apart what is the problem? You probably shouldn't be meeting up to golf with all your buddies, but if you are in the same household, and groups never congregate on the same holes, how is this any different from jogging in the park or walking a trail?


The parks in sane states are closed.
It is no different.
Please go get the virus.
 
rka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not out golfing but I will say, it's easier to stay away from people on a 400 yard golf hole than to dodge every one out there that took up jogging 5 times a day with their entire family of 5 and 2 dogs and are clogging up every side walk and walking path in the neighborhood.

Jesus people. Spread out.

And speaking of dogs, you can easily spot the people that have never actually taken their dog out for a walk in their lives and have actually relied on dog walkers for everything. Just all over the place.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, all those hoosiers are coming over here to buy reefer. So we're even.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to stay hunkered down and away from all people's........

Right now me & the sugar ants are at war right now!!!!!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huntceet: Well, all those hoosiers are coming over here to buy reefer. So we're even.


And heroine
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Cheap gas tho. Worth it.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Huntceet: Well, all those hoosiers are coming over here to buy reefer. So we're even.

And heroine


When not selling guns to Chi-town.
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Indiana Wants Me R DEAN TAYLOR (with lyrics)
Youtube 0YuSXEKgUmI
 
BDR459 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Huntceet: Well, all those hoosiers are coming over here to buy reefer. So we're even.

And heroine


If any of the golfers want to bring some legal weed? I'll see about helping find tee-times.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jeebus, really? You need to golf that much?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: if you are in the same household, and groups never congregate on the same holes, how is this any different from jogging in the park or walking a trail?


Because you know very well they aren't in the same household and groups congregate.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Newsflash - Golf attracts entitled douchebags.

/ Former caddy
 
Malenfant
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

redonkulon: Jeebus, really? You need to golf that much?


I'd blame the idiots who go to Indiana to spread disease if Indiana didn't leave these places open to spread disease. They want this shiat.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

redonkulon: Jeebus, really? You need to golf that much?


ts either golf or have Happy time with the wife while she nags ya about how ya doing it wrong ..we chose golf
Cause ya dont have to live with that obnoxious caddy.
 
donh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Huntceet: Well, all those hoosiers are coming over here to buy reefer. So we're even.

And heroine


Savior women?  What they saving you from?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: If people are staying apart what is the problem? You probably shouldn't be meeting up to golf with all your buddies, but if you are in the same household, and groups never congregate on the same holes, how is this any different from jogging in the park or walking a trail?


Of course nobody is using the public restroom and if they are, invisible workers wipe down the door latch on the inside of the stalls after each user.

/airborne virus counts are higher in restrooms than anywhere else due to poor ventilation
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, golf is pretty high on the list of "sports that easily allow for social distancing."
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

donh: drjekel_mrhyde: Huntceet: Well, all those hoosiers are coming over here to buy reefer. So we're even.

And heroine

Savior women?  What they saving you from?


From getting a failing grade.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Huntceet: Well, all those hoosiers are coming over here to buy reefer. So we're even.


I thought the shops are only open in Illinois at this time for medical cannabis.  CU only 40 miles from me.
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Like Illinois is weaponizing that chronic into a form that's... super. A super chronic, if you will.
 
Thinkerer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Golf cult people are ... special.

Wait'll the drunken zombies start driving golf carts on streets...oh, wait they already do, because they're... special.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndianaLiberal [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
GO AWAY! WE DON'T WANT YOU.
Love, Indiana
 
