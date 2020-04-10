 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   The difference between America and Europe, in a nutshell: Miss America is interested in maps and the Iraq and such as. Miss England is interested in respiratory medicine. Because she's a doctor of it   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
41
    More: Hero, Physician, Medicine, Surgery, recent medical school graduate, eastern England town of Boston, Anatomy, Pilgrim Hospital, Medical school  
•       •       •

791 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 1:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actually, Miss America 2020 is in the VCU School of Pharmacy doctoral program.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "like such as" girl was 17, she was in Donald Trump's creepy-ass "Miss Teen USA" pageant rather than Miss America, and that bobbled response was thirteen years ago.

I dunno. I think that's probably enough time to spend making fun of a now-30-year-old realtor and mom for panicking over a dumb weird beauty show question ("20% of people can't find America on a map", why is that") so long ago that meme is now nearly old enough for Donald Trump to walk in on it in the changing room.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: The "like such as" girl was 17, she was in Donald Trump's creepy-ass "Miss Teen USA" pageant rather than Miss America, and that bobbled response was thirteen years ago.

I dunno. I think that's probably enough time to spend making fun of a now-30-year-old realtor and mom for panicking over a dumb weird beauty show question ("20% of people can't find America on a map", why is that") so long ago that meme is now nearly old enough for Donald Trump to walk in on it in the changing room.


Fark user imageView Full Size


He did have his hands full at that time.....
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So then Fark is all in agreement with Brexit, now?

Or are you just masturbating to little narrow whole-cloth narratives?
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hit it like a 99¢ illicitly super sized Slurpee in a Big Gulp cup.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when is Airstrip One part of Eurasia?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnsoninca: Actually, Miss America 2020 is in the VCU School of Pharmacy doctoral program.


Shhhhhh! Don't interrupt subby when it comes time to bash the USA, it's a tie honored Fark tradition, and I think you get a free month of TF when you do it and get your headline greenlit.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: pkjun: The "like such as" girl was 17, she was in Donald Trump's creepy-ass "Miss Teen USA" pageant rather than Miss America, and that bobbled response was thirteen years ago.

I dunno. I think that's probably enough time to spend making fun of a now-30-year-old realtor and mom for panicking over a dumb weird beauty show question ("20% of people can't find America on a map", why is that") so long ago that meme is now nearly old enough for Donald Trump to walk in on it in the changing room.

[Fark user image 820x779]

He did have his hands full at that time.....


I'm supposed to be alarmed at those pictures, right?   WTF.   I'd like to hear 3 decent psychologists opinions on what's going on in those pics...
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnsoninca: Actually, Miss America 2020 is in the VCU School of Pharmacy doctoral program.


Sssssh. The Europeans don't like seeing a country of what they view as their cast-offs having an equal of something of theirs.

/ don't even get them started on NASA
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one difference. Another is that the UK's results with COVID are more than twice as worse
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MugzyBrown: That's one difference. Another is that the UK's results with COVID are more than twice as worse


We are not testing and we are not counting covid deaths correctly.
 
El Rich-o [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: johnsoninca: Actually, Miss America 2020 is in the VCU School of Pharmacy doctoral program.

Shhhhhh! Don't interrupt subby when it comes time to bash the USA, it's a tie honored Fark tradition, and I think you get a free month of TF when you do it and get your headline greenlit.


my goodness, and how could anybody possibly bash the USA especially now, in its finest hour?
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: MugzyBrown: That's one difference. Another is that the UK's results with COVID are more than twice as worse

We are not testing and we are not counting covid deaths correctly.


US has double the tests per mil of population as the UK and less than half of deaths per mil
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: MugzyBrown: That's one difference. Another is that the UK's results with COVID are more than twice as worse

We are not testing and we are not counting covid deaths correctly.


Do you have any reason to believe the UK is more completely counting COVID deaths?
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MugzyBrown: That's one difference. Another is that the UK's results with COVID are more than twice as worse


Because their respiratory doctors are too busy doing beauty pagents?
 
Bandwagon03
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Miss America graduated from Virginia Tech with a Biochemistry degree. Her talent was a lab experiment.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I thought the difference would have been in the smile.
 
Fano
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
If there is one thing limeys excel at it is defining themselves as the measure of all things.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you can be an M.D. at 24, they must have a different system than ours.
 
mononymous
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, DUH. English have alot of elements of medical.

/57UDY 17 0U7
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Doesn't the American Pageant industry have strong ties to Trump.

Trump makes everything stupider and shiattier and just bad and dumb. Every farking thing.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Since when is Airstrip One part of Eurasia?


Since it's on the same tectonic plate.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: So then Fark is all in agreement with Brexit, now?

Or are you just masturbating to little narrow whole-cloth narratives?


Does anyone have an inkling of the meaning of this derp?

Anyone? Anyone?
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So that the lower-intellect farkers can read this since it's from old Jeff Bezos' rag, this is today's Alexandra Petri column.

It's short, so you won't get tired lips:

You may be wondering: What is the difference, exactly, between absentee ballots (a great way to vote) and mail-in voting (shouldn't be allowed)? Wonder no longer!
An absentee ballot is sent in the mail, whereas a mail-in vote is mailed in. Sending ballots in the mail is famously secure, but mailing in votes is ripe for all kinds of fraud and confusion.
An absentee ballot is filled out in pen or pencil, whereas a mail-in vote is filled in with ink or graphite. Already you see how different the two are, and how much riper for fraud one is.
AD

An absentee ballot is placed in an envelope, whereas a mail-in vote is enclosed in an envelope. The difference in security should be obvious.
An absentee ballot must be signed, whereas a mail-in vote requires a signature. An envelope containing an absentee ballot must be closed securely, while an envelope containing a mail-in vote must be sealed. On an absentee ballot, a voter marks their preferred candidates, but on a mail-in vote, a voter fills in the ballot to indicate the candidates of their choice.
An absentee ballot is cast by a Republican, whereas a mail-in vote is sent by a Democrat.
 
Bandwagon03
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=​h​ttps%3A%2F%2Fcdn.gelestatic.it%2Fdeeja​y%2Fsites%2F2%2F2019%2F12%2FCamille-Sc​hrier-Miss-america-COP.jpg&imgrefurl=h​ttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.deejay.it%2Farticoli%​2Fmiss-america-2020-e-una-biochimica-a​l-concorso-ha-portato-un-esperimento-c​himico%2F&docid=fns_Sa9tXMGznM&tbnid=8​Bby0QmXsea7tM%3A&vet=1&w=1198&h=625&it​g=1&client=tablet-android-samsung&bih=​1024&biw=768&ved=2ahUKEwi09fDXsd7oAhXQ​ct8KHbcxAAkQxiAoAXoECAEQHw&iact=c&ictx​=1

This is Miss America 2020, from Virginia Tech
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jjorsett: If you can be an M.D. at 24, they must have a different system than ours.

"In the United Kingdom, junior doctors are qualified medical practitioners working whilst engaged in postgraduate training."
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But you can still rock in America, right?

Oh, apparently that's been "rescheduled"...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe Rockin' the Bayou is still on, but I wouldn't count on it.

/We're in the middle of a pandemic and I'm looking up Night Ranger tour dates to somehow relive my youth.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: johnsoninca: Actually, Miss America 2020 is in the VCU School of Pharmacy doctoral program.

Shhhhhh! Don't interrupt subby when it comes time to bash the USA, it's a tie honored Fark tradition, and I think you get a free month of TF when you do it and get your headline greenlit.


In subby's defense, he probably things most Americans are as stupid as he is, so he has a jaded view of the US.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: So that the lower-intellect farkers can read this...



As opposed the big-brain Farkers who can't manage to post in the correct thread.
 
Insain2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good on her that she's got more than 8 pounds on her shoulders!!!!!
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: Actually, Miss America 2020 is in the VCU School of Pharmacy doctoral program.


And Miss USA is a lawyer who holds both a JD and an MBA.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

smed7: Noctusxx: pkjun: The "like such as" girl was 17, she was in Donald Trump's creepy-ass "Miss Teen USA" pageant rather than Miss America, and that bobbled response was thirteen years ago.

I dunno. I think that's probably enough time to spend making fun of a now-30-year-old realtor and mom for panicking over a dumb weird beauty show question ("20% of people can't find America on a map", why is that") so long ago that meme is now nearly old enough for Donald Trump to walk in on it in the changing room.

[Fark user image 820x779]

He did have his hands full at that time.....

I'm supposed to be alarmed at those pictures, right?   WTF.   I'd like to hear 3 decent psychologists opinions on what's going on in those pics...


Incest.

University of PornHub.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kacey Musgraves - Pageant Material (Live at Farm Aid 30)
Youtube OYRmhXjq9v8
 
Scaley
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jjorsett: If you can be an M.D. at 24, they must have a different system than ours.


She'll have an MB BS, and she's a junior. The system is different.
 
Shryke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: /We're in the middle of a pandemic and I'm looking up Night Ranger tour dates to somehow relive my youth.


I recently purchased You Can Still Rock in America, so I am getting a kick.
 
Noseybonk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jjorsett: If you can be an M.D. at 24, they must have a different system than ours.


In the UK you go straight into medical school from high school. You're not forced to faff about for four years doing liberal arts classes beforehand.
 
genner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: Actually, Miss America 2020 is in the VCU School of Pharmacy doctoral program.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yup, no stupid people in England. Nope.

Oh wait... aren't they the ones who voted in favor of Brexit?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby, you are stupid
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: But you can still rock in America, right?

Oh, apparently that's been "rescheduled"...

[Fark user image 850x809]
Maybe Rockin' the Bayou is still on, but I wouldn't count on it.

/We're in the middle of a pandemic and I'm looking up Night Ranger tour dates to somehow relive my youth.



The graphic artist on that picture showed a stunning misunderstanding of how those dishes work.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That is awesome. It is also awesome when Miss Wherever from Whatever Year is a moron. No, seriously. Not everyone is smart and/or educated. People need to work with what they have and do the best they can.

Except for people who play 4th Edition Dungeons & Dragons. They should be mocked relentlessly.
/Not really.
//Just need to make some joke in my post.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.