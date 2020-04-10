 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Meth, illegal artifacts and Baby Yoda on date night, couple had   (kxan.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So stoners were more on the ball with Baby Yoda merchandise than Disney. It's a madhouse.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: So stoners were more on the ball with Baby Yoda merchandise than Disney. It's a madhouse.


meth heads are called tweakers, not stoners.

/nose in air
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Illegal Artifacts...I'm guessing drug paraphernalia, because I can't imagine them tomb raiding.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
INDY THE FLAME IS GOING OUT
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Somewhere, an Italian Native American man is silently weeping and picking at the sores on his face.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, I saw this and thought about submitting it but had things to do. It would be hard to beat the real headline, anyway.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Mugato: So stoners were more on the ball with Baby Yoda merchandise than Disney. It's a madhouse.

meth heads are called tweakers, not stoners.

/nose in air


I guess I'm not hep to the rap you beatniks are laying down.

/23 skidoo
 
cgraves67
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Illegal Artifacts...I'm guessing drug paraphernalia, because I can't imagine them tomb raiding.


They were caught looting an archaeological site.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Illegal Artifacts...I'm guessing drug paraphernalia, because I can't imagine them tomb raiding.


Yeah, no tombs. An area where people were buried. We are talking about flint knives, pottery shards, arrowheads, axe heads, etc...artifacts that were illegally obtained and whatnot.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the time I got busted at a waterfall with a joint and a can of beer in my backpack by a park ranger who was actually anonymous Richard Dreyfuss.
 
