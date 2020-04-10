 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Tulsi: *releases workout video* Uganda's septuagenarian President: Hold my Waragi, drop the beat, and watch this   (reuters.com) divider line
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I would pay cash money to see Trump attempt one pushup.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: I would pay cash money to see Trump attempt one pushup.


He just did 100 pushups earlier today when you weren't looking.  They were the most beautiful, perfect pushups ever done.  Lots of people are saying so.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
80's workout video is best workout video.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ours is better:

Justin Trudeau Sings "Speaking Moistly"
Youtube eySDeBdqxGY
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BEASTIE BOYS, DON'TCHA LET THE BEAT....


mmmm.... DROP???
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar Padma Lakshmi
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: I would pay cash money to see Trump attempt one pushup.


I'm trying not to judge but that is a rather disturbing fetish.
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: I would pay cash money to see Trump attempt one pushup.


He'll position the camera sideways and he'll pushups against a wall.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jake_lex: I would pay cash money to see Trump attempt one pushup.


Would his arms extend beyond where his belly is holding him up?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
+1 Good push ups for a 75 year old.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jake_lex: I would pay cash money to see Trump attempt one pushup.


Found Matt Gaetz's Fark handle.
 
etoof
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vrax: jake_lex: I would pay cash money to see Trump attempt one pushup.

He just did 100 pushups earlier today when you weren't looking.  They were the most beautiful, perfect pushups ever done.  Lots of people are saying so.


A lot of people didn't know you could do more than one.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Whar Padma Lakshmi


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I would bang Tulsi aka Red Sparrow.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Look as good you will not, when 75 years you reach.
 
