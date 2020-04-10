 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fu, James Fu)   Woman orders 76 types of breakfast at once in first day of lockdown-free Wuhan, one for each day of the quarantine during the 76-day quarantine. Is hungry an hour later   (dailysabah.com) divider line
4
    More: Spiffy, Restaurant, China, lockdown Wuhan, Guo Zao, People's Republic of China, Social media footage, Breakfast, Full breakfast  
•       •       •

63 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 12:46 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This reminds me of my friend's mom - the first time she came here (U.S.) from China and discovered the all-you-can-eat buffet
 
BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA: More than 50,000 people in Wuhan were infected and more than 2,500 of them died, about 80% of all deaths in China, according to official figures.

Exact wording noted.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Subby, it was nice of your mom to buy breakfast for the guys she had over.
 
flemardo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"According to the British newspaper, Daily Mail "
Second hand Daily Mail getting greenlit now.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.