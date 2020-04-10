 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Cheesecake, underwear and crab legs: 911 calls during COVID-19 in Battle Creek, Mich   (abc3340.com) divider line
5
    More: Strange, Michigan city, crab legs, 9-1-1, Cheesecake, underwear, calls  
•       •       •

252 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 4:37 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*shakes fist*
I tired submitting this during the 502 gateway pandemic of 04/09/2020
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Battle Creek is known for having cereal offenders
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's a reason I commute to Battle Creek and don't live there.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yet strangely enough no 911 calls for breakfast cereal.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Back in the day, on a warm day BC smelled like corn flakes!
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.