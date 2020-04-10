 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Yes, a hot dog is a sandwich. Fight me (actually, it's a taco -Drew)   (theverge.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



hot dogs are like sandwiches!

herp derp
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If a hot dog is a sandwich, then you should be able to order one.  Try it some time.  Go into a deli and say, "I'd like a hot dog sandwich, please".
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard. They're tacos.
 
R.A.Danny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And so are tacos.
 
R.A.Danny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If a hot dog is a sandwich, then you should be able to order one.  Try it some time.  Go into a deli and say, "I'd like a hot dog sandwich, please".


"I'd like a sausage sandwich. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And cereal is soup.

/fisticuffs
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

R.A.Danny: Marcus Aurelius: If a hot dog is a sandwich, then you should be able to order one.  Try it some time.  Go into a deli and say, "I'd like a hot dog sandwich, please".

"I'd like a sausage sandwich. [Fark user image 850x576]


Your hovercraft is full of eels.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: R.A.Danny: Marcus Aurelius: If a hot dog is a sandwich, then you should be able to order one.  Try it some time.  Go into a deli and say, "I'd like a hot dog sandwich, please".

"I'd like a sausage sandwich. [Fark user image 850x576]

Your hovercraft is full of eels.


The eels power the hovercraft, duh.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes please stop with this stupid question.
This dead horse has been beaten to the point it's just a puddle of goo now.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pizza is a tostada.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sandwich is BETWEEN two pieces of bread.

1. in or along the space separating two objects or regions.
"layers of paper with tar in between"


Hot dog rests ON TOP of a single piece of bread.

/case closed
//pay me
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to break out the Unified Sandwich Diagram again...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: Sandwich is BETWEEN two pieces of bread.

1. in or along the space separating two objects or regions.
"layers of paper with tar in between"


Hot dog rests ON TOP of a single piece of bread.

/case closed
//pay me


So a submarine sandwich is not a sandwich?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: Sandwich is BETWEEN two pieces of bread.

1. in or along the space separating two objects or regions.
"layers of paper with tar in between"


Hot dog rests ON TOP of a single piece of bread.

/case closed
//pay me


Ohhhh YEAH?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sinister Urge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humorist John Hodgman pointed out to me that there is something that is traditionally (although not necessarily) done to a sandwich that you would never do to a hotdog.  Sandwiches are often cut in half before they're eaten.  Nobody EVER cuts a hotdog in half before they eat it, therefore a hotdog cannot be a sandwich.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: PreMortem: Sandwich is BETWEEN two pieces of bread.

1. in or along the space separating two objects or regions.
"layers of paper with tar in between"


Hot dog rests ON TOP of a single piece of bread.

/case closed
//pay me

Ohhhh YEAH?!

[Fark user image 850x566]


Is that....Tartar Sauce ... on top of that hotdog?? If so, someone has committed a GRAVE sin!!
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sinister Urge: Humorist John Hodgman pointed out to me that there is something that is traditionally (although not necessarily) done to a sandwich that you would never do to a hotdog.  Sandwiches are often cut in half before they're eaten.  Nobody EVER cuts a hotdog in half before they eat it, therefore a hotdog cannot be a sandwich.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You were saying?
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fatal Instinct (1/12) Movie CLIP - Who Can Say No to a Wiener? (1993) HD
Youtube aUCNlDzsDH0
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cube rule of food says it's a taco.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the sound of one hand virtually slapping people who write this crap?
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/hey, my kid ate it
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A soft taco is a sandwich.

Fight me.
 
Sinister Urge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HawgWild:

You were saying?

Clearly you can cut a hotdog in half, but nobody does.  If you served them that way at a party everyone would assume you're a serial killer.  The fact is nobody does.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm just gon' f*ck with y'all ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had my first Portillo's dog a few months ago. Awesome dogs.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size



Is Burger King bringing back the hot dog? Cause it had to be the worse roll out (almost, I say, almost a pun there, son). Some places ran the bun through the toaster, others didn't. Seemed like some of their stores stored the cooked dogs like their patties and others ran them through the broiler when ordered.

Well, yeah. At the time, I was fat.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sinister Urge: HawgWild:

You were saying?

Clearly you can cut a hotdog in half, but nobody does.  If you served them that way at a party everyone would assume you're a serial killer.  The fact is nobody does.


Is that what you said? Let's see, Mr. Goalpost Mover, if that is indeed what you said.

Sinister Urge: Nobody EVER cuts a hotdog in half


That is what you said. I provided evidence to the contrary.

I win. You lose. Twas ever thus.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Yes please stop with this stupid question.
This dead horse has been beaten to the point it's just a puddle of goo now.


Tell that to Gizmodo and its sister sites.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh this explains it.
Welcome to the internet, new people. Just wait until you see the dancing baby gif and hamster dance. They're awesome.
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, I have been known to slice two hot dogs down the center, fry them and eat between two pieces of buttered bread with some ketchup and mustard, maybe a slice of cheese. Now that is a hotdog sandwich.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what's unique about the controversy isn't how eager people are to argue.

Nobody has managed to convince me that a hot dog is a sandwich.

No I'm sorry but considering how little this matters, and who gives a shiat, I'm going to go out on a limb and say the author goes around starting the arguments and then gets surprised by people either not caring enough (who he mentions are strong in ambivalence, total bs) or push back because a lunatic is on the loose trying to debate hot dog classification as if it matters.

I really can't decide if it's a good sign people are publishing shiat like this now, like there's nothing else in the world to discuss right now, or not.

If you care strongly, and also have a strong opinion on whether hot dogs should have ketchup or mustard, or whether new York or Chicago pizza is better, then please kill yourself. You are of no use to humanity.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know who downvoted this. Probably some baby puncher. +1!
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: A soft taco is a sandwich.

Fight me.


In Mexico, almost ALL tacos use soft tortillas. Hard shells are for Americans at Taco Bell.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know---by the time I've added mustard, relish,chili, cheese, onions and jalapenos to it, it's more like a big pile of stuff type thing that can't be picked up to eat and requires some sort of utensil. So hmmm---I don't know...maybe a casserole? At any rate I go from hmmm to mmmmmm.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In adding my $.02 cents worth.......A Hot Dog is a Dog in a Bun unique to it's self.

OK Fellow Farker's,  I'm done here so now you an PAY ME!!!!!
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard. They're tacos.


Now I want a chorizo taco. Not the ground, loose meat - a chorizo sausage link nestled in a crunchy taco shell. With chimichurri and guacamole.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard. They're tacos.


A taco in a soft bready exterior is called a torta.
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is not. Don't be an idiot.
And you don't want to fight me Drew, I would beat you into pulp in a moment.
Don't be an idiot, Drew.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, why isn't everybody posting their results of the quiz?  Maybe everyone isn't finding the link.

https://isthisasandwich.netlify.com/

I'm neutral good.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
A hot dog is not a sandwich for the simple reason that there is already a thing called a hot dog sandwich. And it's a totally different thing.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*adds hotdogs to the grocery list*
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: Sex:

[Fark user image 850x626]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: Had my first Portillo's dog a few months ago. Awesome dogs.


Jimmy's, Gene and Jude's, and even Maxwell street are 10 times better
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: Actually, I have been known to slice two hot dogs down the center, fry them and eat between two pieces of buttered bread with some ketchup and mustard, maybe a slice of cheese. Now that is a hotdog sandwich.


That sounds disgusting.

Minnesota
Carry on...
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The correct way to eat a hot dog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If bread surrounds meat it's a sandwich.

If bread is intermixed with meat it's a loaf.

If meat has no bread, it's meat.

If bread has no meat, it's wasted bread.
 
