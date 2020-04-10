 Skip to content
(Vox)   What does reopening America for business without a COVID-19 vaccine or cure look like? A combination of testing millions per *day*, and a surveillance state with possible continuous GPS tracking of all citizens. But think of the shareholders...🇺🇸   (vox.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If history (and the movies) are any indication, once a government gets new powers during a crisis they always give up those powers when the crisis is abated. I have full confidence and trust in my government to take care of me and protect me from myself and others as they see fit. Insert the microchip and explosive device wherever you deem most efficient.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They may want to keep us locked up at home longer, because when this ends, people will be on the streets and justifiably pissed off.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The President says he doesn't see widespread Coronavirus testing happening.  But he also said that anyone that wants one can get one.  It's a hoax, and we're winning.  So much winning.  We're getting tired of winning so much.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Test? That would cost money.

It's going to be "go back to work" and "if you die, you die."
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We have no strategy, any suggestion we do is a lie. The non-strategy is, go out and hope you don't die. That's it.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: They may want to keep us locked up at home longer, because when this ends, people will be on the streets and justifiably pissed off.


If they haven't been out in the streets rioting a dozen times by now, they never will.  Not until there's literally no food to buy at any price, and most of them have no money or even a home.  Then you might start to see something.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It looks like an enormous tsunami, or possibly an "after-quake" that finishes the job of the Big One.

Trump is a con-artist.

Coronavirus may not have been invented by the Derp State or Trump personally, but he knows a good grift to join when he sees one. So do all the little whang doodles, conspiracy theorists and demagogues. Now that Coronavirus is the whole news cycle everywhere, it's the only game in town for all the professional con artists and all the amateurs, like Republican US Senators insider trading on Committee secrets and confidential briefings that Trump doesn't even read because he has the real dope from his evil minions and Fake News mongrels.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mugato: If history (and the movies) are any indication, once a government gets new powers during a crisis they always never give up those powers when the crisis is abated. I have full confidence and trust in my government to take care of me and protect me from myself and others as they see fit. Insert the microchip and explosive device wherever you deem most efficient.


There I fixed it for ya
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A vaccine will take years to give out.
Then it will probably mutate into something else
 
EvilElecBlanket [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nothing in TFA is realistic.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Nothing in TFA is realistic.


Welcome to Vox
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
To be fair, the article says mass surveillance OR mass testing.  But you've got to do one or the other (or universal lockdown until extinction).  Otherwise it will just start spreading through the population again, until we get widespread herd immunity (from mass infection with likely millions dead along the way) or a widely deployed vaccine.

Choose.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Test? That would cost money.

It's going to be "go back to work" and "if you die, you die."


I foresee:
COVID-19 test requires doctor's order
One free test per year
Additional tests subject to case review, $50 co-pay if approved

That would be for the current PCR assay. Hopefully, they'll be able to develop a reliable, relatively inexpensive test.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The President says he doesn't see widespread Coronavirus testing happening.  But he also said that anyone that wants one can get one.  It's a hoax, and we're winning.  So much winning.  We're getting tired of winning so much.


It's pretty much, no virus, no virus... You're the virus!
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is Vox the left's Infowars?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I refuse to work myself to death for such a shiathole country as this.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Nothing in TFA is realistic.


That's why the U.S. is screwed.  Other countries can pull it off, due to size or governance or social disposition.  But if you don't do something like that, you just wind up with an endemic disease that kills off a few percent of the population, sooner or later.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well we wont have testing or surveillance that is actually useful for public health reasons but that wont stop Feinstain and McConnell from working together to push a bill that dramatically increases surveilance powers while flowing a river of grift into companies owned by their friends for "testing consulting"

Trump will of course sign it after making sure that jared has time to buy up shares in the relevant companies and can be given a post to direct the funding to the right companies.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Test? That would cost money.

It's going to be "go back to work" and "if you die, you die."


Resident Trumper has already said exactly that.  "If you die, you die.  It's no big deal, everybody dies.  Most people won't though."

He doesn't think it's any worse than a bad cold.  He knows this because he has seized on the fact that cold viruses are coronaviruses, too, therefore COVID-19 is a bad cold.  He is trained as an engineer, which means he is an expert in everything, including subjects he knows nothing about.   He thinks the shutdown is a mistake, and part of a gargantuan conspiracy to harm the economy and pin the blame on Trump.  He also doesn't believe the news coming out of New York, because he hasn't seen many people at the local hospital, which means no hospital is overwhelmed.

Kill me.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Nadie_AZ: They may want to keep us locked up at home longer, because when this ends, people will be on the streets and justifiably pissed off.

If they haven't been out in the streets rioting a dozen times by now, they never will.  Not until there's literally no food to buy at any price, and most of them have no money or even a home.  Then you might start to see something.


This.

Americans are utterly and wholly complacent until they have no internet with which to binge Netflix or no food with which to binge chicken nuggets and garlic bread.

The world could be falling down around us, but as long as we have Netflix and chicken nuggets, nobody gives a damn.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Mugato: If history (and the movies) are any indication, once a government gets new powers during a crisis they always never give up those powers when the crisis is abated. I have full confidence and trust in my government to take care of me and protect me from myself and others as they see fit. Insert the microchip and explosive device wherever you deem most efficient.

There I fixed it for ya


That'sthejoke.gif
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
These articles are ridiculous.

Here's how it works - there are a *ton* of studies about everything COVID-19 out there.  You cherrypick the studies that support the article you want to write.  Right now people are writing a lot of studies that are basically brainstorming ideas for COVID-19, so you can always find some that are more extreme and run with them.

But the basics remain the same.  The US is one of the last major countries to get hit by the coronavirus. We can expect that the coronavirus will act similarly in the US to how its acted in every other country.  And despite doomsayers on social media, it has acted exactly as we'd expect.  It went exponential for a few weeks, now its quickly dropped off that and is approaching a linear phase, just on the schedule that it did in other countries.

Other countries seem to be successfully opening up.  China has been particularly aggressive with getting back to normal - they just had a major holiday where tens of thousands were packing shoulder to shoulder into tight spaces.  If we continue to see no major problems in countries that are further along the COVID-19 path, we can very reasonably predict that things will be fine in the US sooner rather than later.  If we see major boomerangs, then it will be a much longer process, like this article predicts.

But just remember - if you just skim off of social media, you're getting the most extreme takes.  Nobody is clicking on the moderate article that basically says "we need to take things seriously, but it'll be fine reasonably soon".  They want something extreme.  And places like Vox are happy to provide extreme takes.

But that doesn't mean that you have to continue to feed the narrative that the US will act fundamentally differently with respect to coronavirus, even though it has completely failed to do that so far.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The President says he doesn't see widespread Coronavirus testing happening.  But he also said that anyone that wants one can get one.  It's a hoax, and we're winning.  So much winning.  We're getting tired of winning so much.


The morons had fits about Obama saying that you could keep your insurance because like 2 percent of the public was forced to switch theirs under ACA rules. But this ahole claims that everyone can get tested back when no one could and gets a pass.

There really are no bounds to the hypocrisy and stupidity of the human garbage that voted for Trump.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Each state will have to make and execute its own plan. Or maybe groups of them could work together in a sort of confederation.
 
DreamWeaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Its really terrifying from every angle.

I extricated myself from retail about 2 years ago, and I just cant imagine what I would be doing right now if I was still employed in the retail sector. I'd probably be moving my wife and I in with my parents.

It was a matter of time. We *knew* that America was one missed paycheck away from disaster. We collectively did nothing to combat that problem. And now its here.
 
azxj
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lolmao500: There I fixed it for ya


Might wanna get that sarcasm detector checked, I think it's on the fritz.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: To be fair, the article says mass surveillance OR mass testing.  But you've got to do one or the other (or universal lockdown until extinction).  Otherwise it will just start spreading through the population again, until we get widespread herd immunity (from mass infection with likely millions dead along the way) or a widely deployed vaccine.

Choose.


They already have.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I read that 15% of Germans already have antibodies for it.  If we can get those tests going and get more and more people cleared then we can get things open too and without Big Brother.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The President says he doesn't see widespread Coronavirus testing happening.  But he also said that anyone that wants one can get one.  It's a hoax, and we're winning.  So much winning.  We're getting tired of winning so much.


Obama thinks there are 57 states.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We're firmly into cost-benefit territory here.
What's an Merikun life worth to the job creators?
About 15 an hour plus a few crappy "benefits"?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hah, good luck!  The Bible says the tracking device goes on your hand or forehead, so I already cut off both my hands and bit my head off.  You'll never track me, copper!  Nyah!
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I read that 15% of Germans already have antibodies for it.  If we can get those tests going and get more and more people cleared then we can get things open too and without Big Brother.


Or we can kill 15% of germans to harvest their blood.  Whichever.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: Marcus Aurelius: The President says he doesn't see widespread Coronavirus testing happening.  But he also said that anyone that wants one can get one.  It's a hoax, and we're winning.  So much winning.  We're getting tired of winning so much.

Obama thinks there are 57 states.


Truly history's greatest monster.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: But the basics remain the same.  The US is one of the last major countries to get hit by the coronavirus. We can expect that the coronavirus will act similarly in the US to how its acted in every other country.  And despite doomsayers on social media, it has acted exactly as we'd expect.  It went exponential for a few weeks, now its quickly dropped off that and is approaching a linear phase, just on the schedule that it did in other countries.


And then it will inevitably go exponential again as soon as the lockdowns are lifted, because that's what viruses do with this kind of R0.  Here, and everywhere else.  Unless you have a way to prevent it from spreading.  Via selective quarantines informed by widespread testing and tracing.  Which some other countries are doing.  As the article points out.  There's a reason why it has approached a linear phase in other countries, and it's not some magic thing the virus eventually does by itself.  It's policy.
 
Nosatril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Nadie_AZ: They may want to keep us locked up at home longer, because when this ends, people will be on the streets and justifiably pissed off.

If they haven't been out in the streets rioting a dozen times by now, they never will.  Not until there's literally no food to buy at any price, and most of them have no money or even a home.  Then you might start to see something.


How far away is that? There are Amscot locations all over my town. People have spent their last paycheck before even being laid off.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The insane ramblings of that liberal extremist nutjob *checks notes* Ezra Klein.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought all this social distancing to flatten the curve wasn't necessarily to prevent people from getting sick, but to prevent people from getting sick all at once and overwhelming the hospitals (which seems to be close to happening in NYC anyway)? Coronavirus is going to be around until there is a vaccine and more likely than not, no matter how careful people are, people are still going to catch this for a long time once we go back to work. Viruses don't care that you tested negative last week and you kept socially distant from all but the .001% who infects you this week.
 
HurryHeinz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I won't mind not packing my phone everywhere I go.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: We have no strategy, any suggestion we do is a lie. The non-strategy is, go out and hope you don't die. That's it.


That's good tactics though!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: A vaccine will take years to give out.
Then it will probably mutate into something else


Genetic analysis conducted by, you know, people who know the genetics of viruses have found that SARS-CoV-2 mutates at a slower rate than the influenza virus does. That raises the odds of discovering a universal vaccine. And even if it does split such that one vaccine isn't universal, once we know how to make a vaccine for one variant of the virus, adjusting it for other variants like we do for the influenza vaccine is a lot easier.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

damageddude: I thought all this social distancing to flatten the curve wasn't necessarily to prevent people from getting sick, but to prevent people from getting sick all at once and overwhelming the hospitals (which seems to be close to happening in NYC anyway)? Coronavirus is going to be around until there is a vaccine and more likely than not, no matter how careful people are, people are still going to catch this for a long time once we go back to work.


Well, flattening the curve can happen two ways.  One, you can slow it down so hospitals don't get overwhelmed, but everyone still eventually gets infected and you get the same total number of cases, just spread out in time.  Then you get herd immunity and a vaccine is mostly irrelevant, because everyone has got it by that time.  Or, you can slow it down more, so that by the time there is a vaccine, not everyone has gotten infected and the vaccine is able to prevent further cases.  The second case is what the article is talking about: to slow it down that much, we have to keep the rate of spread low, through prolonged lockdowns or at least aggressive social distancing, or else widespread testing and tracing.
 
Krazikarl
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: And then it will inevitably go exponential again as soon as the lockdowns are lifted, because that's what viruses do with this kind of R0.  Here, and everywhere else.  Unless you have a way to prevent it from spreading.  Via selective quarantines informed by widespread testing and tracing.  Which some other countries are doing.  As the article points out.  There's a reason why it has approached a linear phase in other countries, and it's not some magic thing the virus eventually does by itself.  It's policy.


If you're going to insist that this is how things happen everywhere, then you're currently getting strongly contradicted by reality.

Like I said, some countries have opened up aggressively.  China has almost 100% of its businesses up and running.  It's National Parks had to turn people away this last weekend...because they were too crowded.  Yet we haven't seen an immediately resurgence like you insist.  And please don't tell me that its because China has done extensive testing.  We've had a ton of articles that show that's not the case - China has been remarkably bad with testing.

Now maybe this will all change - we need to keep watching how things play out in these countries that are further long in the process.  But for right now actual data means more than the personal model of how viruses work by some random guy on social media.
 
azxj
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

damageddude: but to prevent people from getting sick all at once and overwhelming the hospitals (which seems to be close to happening in NYC anyway)?


Close?  They're already well past that point, they have about half as many beds as they need.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://covid19.healthdata.org/united​-​states-of-america/new-york
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All I know is the more wealth we can redistribute, the quicker this thing will be over.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: These articles are ridiculous.

Here's how it works - there are a *ton* of studies about everything COVID-19 out there.  You cherrypick the studies that support the article you want to write.  Right now people are writing a lot of studies that are basically brainstorming ideas for COVID-19, so you can always find some that are more extreme and run with them.

But the basics remain the same.  The US is one of the last major countries to get hit by the coronavirus. We can expect that the coronavirus will act similarly in the US to how its acted in every other country.  And despite doomsayers on social media, it has acted exactly as we'd expect.  It went exponential for a few weeks, now its quickly dropped off that and is approaching a linear phase, just on the schedule that it did in other countries.

Other countries seem to be successfully opening up.  China has been particularly aggressive with getting back to normal - they just had a major holiday where tens of thousands were packing shoulder to shoulder into tight spaces.  If we continue to see no major problems in countries that are further along the COVID-19 path, we can very reasonably predict that things will be fine in the US sooner rather than later.  If we see major boomerangs, then it will be a much longer process, like this article predicts.

But just remember - if you just skim off of social media, you're getting the most extreme takes.  Nobody is clicking on the moderate article that basically says "we need to take things seriously, but it'll be fine reasonably soon".  They want something extreme.  And places like Vox are happy to provide extreme takes.

But that doesn't mean that you have to continue to feed the narrative that the US will act fundamentally differently with respect to coronavirus, even though it has completely failed to do that so far.


This post is logical and sensible. When the article started off by listing all these outfits with their models and plans, I knew it was more cherrypicking for clicks. Everyone should be wary of articles like these after the Imperial UK doom study. Modelers and think tanks have nothing better to do right now than spitball what-ifs.

We do have to open back up. People are broke and need to work. There will come a point where for every death, there will be X amount of people's lives who are just as broken as the ones who lost someone they care about.
 
Marine1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: China has been particularly aggressive with getting back to normal - they just had a major holiday where tens of thousands were packing shoulder to shoulder into tight spaces. If we continue to see no major problems in countries that are further along the COVID-19 path, we can very reasonably predict that things will be fine in the US sooner rather than later. If we see major boomerangs, then it will be a much longer process, like this article predicts.


Ignore pretty much everything the Chinese are doing. It can be guaranteed that they're filtering every number they give through the lens of propaganda. Their Weeners to SARS-nCoV-2 was to tell doctors to shut the fark up about it, lest their image abroad be tarnished by having to put a few dozen people in quarantine right before Lunar New Year.

Let's see what happens in places like Italy or South Korea.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: And then it will inevitably go exponential again as soon as the lockdowns are lifted, because that's what viruses do with this kind of R0.  Here, and everywhere else.  Unless you have a way to prevent it from spreading.  Via selective quarantines informed by widespread testing and tracing.  Which some other countries are doing.  As the article points out.  There's a reason why it has approached a linear phase in other countries, and it's not some magic thing the virus eventually does by itself.  It's policy.


There is little evidence that areas with lockdowns are any better off than areas without or with lesser controls. The worst areas in the US have been the strictest from the beginning. NY/NJ
 
rogue49
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Our problem is, the US currently leans into authoritarianism
Leans towards the corporate benefit
Gives the benefit of the doubt to the police
Flies to corruption
And many want ONE leader again

Same damn arguments we had when we started this country
Yes, some wanted Washington to be a king.

Previously we had some balance
But the current prez and administration are untrustworthy and are slowly whittling away our protections and emphasizing Federal power.

You don't think so?
Look at the actions recently taken
Look at how they've played this crisis
Or what requests for total control they've made for the crisis.

There needs to be a check
We need to keep the protections
 
