(Fox News)   China's wet markets can include unusual items such as giant salamanders, baby crocodiles, raccoon dogs, and PewDiePie fan shirts   (foxnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While rumors have swirled that the coronavirus pandemic originated in bats and then infected another animal that passed it onto people at a market in the southeastern Chinese city of Wuhan, scientists have not yet determined exactly how the new coronavirus infected people.

So here's a big article on all the disgusting stuff Chinese buy at wet markets.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would I care? They eat disgusting shiat in other countries, I don't need the specifics. Temple of Doom did not need that dinner scene.

/yes I know that's not what indians really eat
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fox points at China to deflect from the damage Trump has and will inflict on the US with his lies, inaction, his deference for quacks and lunatics and grifters, and his disdain for actual knowledgeable experts.
 
Marine1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But I was assured that the Chinese government had banned such activity after SARS-CoV-2 made the jump to humans and killed a bunch of people.

You don't think the Chinese government or their sympathizers online would... you know... lie... do you?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wet markets are all over the world, not just in China.
 
Marine1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Fox points at China to deflect from the damage Trump has and will inflict on the US with his lies, inaction, his deference for quacks and lunatics and grifters, and his disdain for actual knowledgeable experts.


Trump's an idiot. Almost everyone on this site agrees with that. But the latest he can be an idiot and President of the United States is January 20th, 2025.

The Chinese were warned about the wet markets 18 years ago with the spread of the original SARS epidemic and did absolutely nothing to change how business was done at the markets. There will be over 100,000 people dead over the last four months as a direct result of this inaction.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
um, what wine should I choose for big salamanders
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Wet markets are all over the world, not just in China.


Yea, I saw one entire filthy neighborhood in Philadelphia a few years ago that had market after market of nasty crap for sale as food.  Some of it still alive.  Like reptiles and small rodents.

They called it "Little China"

I'm sure there are a lot of "little china's" around the world.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
PewDiePie fan shirts...

That would not surprise me at all.
 
Marine1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: PewDiePie fan shirts...

That would not surprise me at all.


Amazing that they still sell Nazi Party uniforms.
 
Insain2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My "Wet" market goes into my freezer when needed. I grow or breed what I'll eat later.

1 consumer and that's me, I don't sell my meats.
 
