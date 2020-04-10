 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Nice family you have there. Be a shame if anything happened to it   (theguardian.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fat Tony + Bart
Youtube yoY-jsUuRN0
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is certainly an offer you can't refuse!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
the Mafia is gaining local support by distributing free food to poor families in quarantine who have run out of cash

They'll make them a marinara sauce they can't refuse.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: This is certainly an offer you can't refuse!


* shakes tiny semolina encrusted fist *
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
leave the gun, take the cannoli
 
likwidflame
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We laugh, but the Mafia has usually been better at taking care of their community than the Italian government.

Know what it is I am saying?
Forget abouT It!
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I remember a talk by an Army officer with some knowledge of counterinsurgency operations. He explained that these groups destroy the local government and take its place performing simple government functions. You go to the local "terrorists" to get your trash picked up and you see how they're better than the distant government that shows up with guns to make trouble.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Remember, payback is a biatch, folks.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Remember, they have ulterior motives....
Can't shake down a corpse
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaveNukem
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As Italy struggles to pull its economy through the coronavirus crisis, the Mafia is gaining local "support" by which they expect the poor to return the favor some day if someone comes asking by distributing food that fell off a truck to poor families in quarantine who have run out of cash, authorities are investigating.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ less than a minute ago  

likwidflame: We laugh, but the Mafia has usually been better at taking care of their community than the Italian government.

Know what it is I am saying?
Forget abouT It!


Pablo Escobar was LOVED by people in his local community because he gave money to schools and built football fields.

Made it so much harder to root out the corruption.
 
