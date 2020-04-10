 Skip to content
(CBS News)   When Capt. Crozier sent a letter last week warning the Navy brass that Coronavirus was going to run rampant on his ship the USS Roosevelt without help, 3 cases had become 100 in a week, now there are 416 confirmed cases and 1,000 tests still pending   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    Theodore Roosevelt, United States Navy, Brett Crozier, United States Department of Defense, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Thomas Modly, U.S. Navy  
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Clearly would not have been a problem if he'd remained silent.

Hey, if windmills can cause cancer, the words of Deep State actors can cause a viral infection.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but you know, everything is over now so get back to work.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy is stupid and naive.

/I'll have to resign now
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably they shouldn't have gotten together in a huge group on the ship to say good bye to him.  Not a really great plan there.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hUMANS HAVE BECOME TOO STUPID TO DO THE RIGHT THING.

/Sorry, forgot caps lock was on.
//sorry not sorry
///CAPS FTW
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "naive or stupid" quote was righteous.  It was just applied to the wrong leader.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like we're setting ourselves up for a coup, I can almost smell it.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ In the Navy, you can sail the seven seas, in the Navy, you can catch a new disease, in the Navy in the Navy. ♫
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of yesterday, 3 more carriers had at least one confirmed case...

Scary tag ties with Follow-up.

And the ensuing Follow-ups will all be Scary.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure we all understand most of them were young healthy guys. It's not just sickly old people getting the coronavirus...
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How naive!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FNG: And of yesterday, 3 more carriers had at least one confirmed case...

Scary tag ties with Follow-up.

And the ensuing Follow-ups will all be Scary.


Welp, they ARE called carriers.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: It's like we're setting ourselves up for a coup, I can almost smell it.


I would not be surprised if at any one of his soapbox sessions, the SS came in and slapped cuffs on him.

It's not a question of whether or not he is guilty enough to warrant it; the only thing stopping them is the election coming up. If they could convince Fauci to run on the GOP ticket on short notice, Trump would be out by Easter.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

debug: Probably they shouldn't have gotten together in a huge group on the ship to say good bye to him.  Not a really great plan there.


Social distancing on ships? It's more likely than you think.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Guarantee that the letter was not his first course of action in his attempt to draw attention to the plight of his crew. Reinstate the man and expunge his service record of this event.

/After all, we can pardon actual war criminals. This should be easy.
//Imagine if this had happened under Obama's watch. - MAGAts, react that way.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: It's like we're setting ourselves up for a coup, I can almost smell it.


Before your e-peen gets too engorged, you may want to recall that the people in charge of a coup will be the same people in charge of refusing Crozier's request for help.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Mithraic_bullshiat: It's like we're setting ourselves up for a coup, I can almost smell it.

Before your e-peen gets too engorged, you may want to recall that the people in charge of a coup will be the same people in charge of refusing Crozier's request for help.


Coups are most often led by colonels (which would be captains in the navy).
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How about the Captain had told the Navy we aren't going to Da Nang since the virus is there and Vietnam might be close to China?  Not a Troll but he could have said no.  He might have been removed then but that would have been better than sending that letter after the fact?
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BiffSpiffy: How about the Captain had told the Navy we aren't going to Da Nang since the virus is there and Vietnam might be close to China?  Not a Troll but he could have said no.  He might have been removed then but that would have been better than sending that letter after the fact?


Do you not recall his CiC saying it was no big deal/a hoax/nothing to worry about during that time frame?
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Mithraic_bullshiat: It's like we're setting ourselves up for a coup, I can almost smell it.

Before your e-peen gets too engorged, you may want to recall that the people in charge of a coup will be the same people in charge of refusing Crozier's request for help.


Hey, a girl can dream
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They most likely docked in Vietnam for supplies.

Safest folks in Navy are submariners on month 4 or 5 of their cruise.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: They most likely docked in Vietnam for supplies.

Safest folks in Navy are submariners on month 4 or 5 of their cruise.


And if everything goes FUBAR, they can head for Australia.  ;)
 
i ignore u
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's because he spread it on purpose to make Trump look bad!  MAGA witch virus no corona!
 
Timmy the Tumor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guess I am a little lost.  He didn't get canned for writing the email warning about the pending situation, he got canned for sending that very email to 20+ people, instead of just to his immediate superior, right?
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BiffSpiffy: How about the Captain had told the Navy we aren't going to Da Nang since the virus is there and Vietnam might be close to China?  Not a Troll but he could have said no.  He might have been removed then but that would have been better than sending that letter after the fact?


This attempt to blame the captain for the carrier's visit to Vietnam is pretty bizarre.  Do people really think this captain gets to pick and choose where a carrier strike group goes?

When the carrier was docked in Vietnam, there were social activities attended by the US Ambassador to Vietnam as well as the commander of the entire US Pacific Fleet.  This was all part of a celebration of 25 years of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Vietnam.  If you think all of that was arranged and ordered by the captain of a carrier...
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Setting aside the actual important issues in this story, there's something I can't understand for the life of me. Captain Crozier disembarks the vessel to cheers and applause from his crew. Acting Secretary of the Navy then addresses the same crew and calls the captain, whom they all apparently like and support, "stupid." I have seen some examples of dense people who simply can't read a room, but this is way off.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Guarantee that the letter was not his first course of action in his attempt to draw attention to the plight of his crew. Reinstate the man and expunge his service record of this event.

/After all, we can pardon actual war criminals. This should be easy.
//Imagine if this had happened under Obama's watch. - MAGAts, react that way.


I can't imagine if it happened under Obama's watch.  I have plenty of hard-earned money I'd be willing to bet that the issue would have handled properly without the public knowing until after-the-fact

/Once the threat was recognized in January, port calls and leaves would have probably been cancelled until the virus was contained.
//bet that's how they did it during H1N1
///it's easier to order a lockdown of ships and subs than the civilian population.
 
cpbright
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How many died?
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

i ignore u: That's because he spread it on purpose to make Trump look bad!  MAGA witch virus no corona!


forgot to mention "Chinese!"
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have NEVER heard of a service head, like the Secretary of the Navy, getting BOOED by the troops. Not even sure anything like that happened during Vietnam, and they were conscripts. This reflects directly on this administration and the "best people" Trump* hires - even if he takes no responsibility at all.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Timmy the Tumor: I guess I am a little lost.  He didn't get canned for writing the email warning about the pending situation, he got canned for sending that very email to 20+ people, instead of just to his immediate superior, right?


He got fired because the e-mail made Trump and the Navy look bad.  The excuse for the firing was sent it to people outside of his chain of command likely knowing one of those recipients would forward it on to where it would leak out to the press.  After the e-mail became public, the Navy started taking more drastic action to get sailors tested and get them off of the carrier.  Had the e-mail never been sent, it's hard to say how much longer the virus would have been allowed to fester before action was taken.

He broke the rules, and by breaking the rules, he finally got his sailors some help.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Guarantee that the letter was not his first course of action in his attempt to draw attention to the plight of his crew. Reinstate the man and expunge his service record of this event.

/After all, we can pardon actual war criminals. This should be easy.
//Imagine if this had happened under Obama's watch. - MAGAts, react that way.


Really farking stupid part is where his superior officer (RADM Baker I think?) flat out told Modly that Crozier was right in that Baker never would have approved the letter being sent.

In other words, Crozier's boss admitted it was the right thing to do for the right reason and bureaucracy was going to get in the way anyway.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: It's like we're setting ourselves up for a coup, I can almost smell it.



Well, we don't have any battleships left in the fleet, but a carrier is a close substitute
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Timmy the Tumor: I guess I am a little lost.  He didn't get canned for writing the email warning about the pending situation, he got canned for sending that very email to 20+ people, instead of just to his immediate superior, right?


And as someone already posted, there is 0% chance that the letter was his first course of action. He sent it to 20+ people after getting complete static from his superiors, who were ignoring the crisis. Further, the speech given by Modly proved conclusively that he obviously had a pre-existing personal dislike of Crozier, and the firing was personal.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: Setting aside the actual important issues in this story, there's something I can't understand for the life of me. Captain Crozier disembarks the vessel to cheers and applause from his crew. Acting Secretary of the Navy then addresses the same crew and calls the captain, whom they all apparently like and support, "stupid." I have seen some examples of dense people who simply can't read a room, but this is way off.


Like most Trumpians, he doesn't believe that sailors, soldiers, etc are people, just automatons that believe and do whatever they're told.
 
Timmy the Tumor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Timmy the Tumor: I guess I am a little lost.  He didn't get canned for writing the email warning about the pending situation, he got canned for sending that very email to 20+ people, instead of just to his immediate superior, right?

He got fired because the e-mail made Trump and the Navy look bad.  The excuse for the firing was sent it to people outside of his chain of command likely knowing one of those recipients would forward it on to where it would leak out to the press.  After the e-mail became public, the Navy started taking more drastic action to get sailors tested and get them off of the carrier.  Had the e-mail never been sent, it's hard to say how much longer the virus would have been allowed to fester before action was taken.

He broke the rules, and by breaking the rules, he finally got his sailors some help.


I'm not questioning whether he should have done it, I applaud his protecting his crew members evan at his own peril.  You confirmed what I wasn't clear on, that it wasn't the content of the email, but that he sent it to people other than his superior that was the basis for his release.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Reading the comments on Fox News  articles about this story has been interesting.

Predictably many who initially turned on Crozier now support him while others are still angry that he sent his letter to the San Francisco Chronicle.


I know there's no evidence that he's the one who leaked it to the press but that's the narrative being pushed by some.

Also, if China or Russia ever found out that we had to dock one of our aircraft carriers for a couple of weeks to do maintenance either on the ship or a sick crew then we're completely vulnerable and defenseless.

How many aircraft carriers do we have?  I've lost count it's so many.  In fact we have so many aircraft carriers that it's an absolute certainty that some of them are going to be out of commission at any given time and it really doesn't make us weak other than the fact that it costs billions of dollars to keep those things operational.

Anybody remember how we mocked Russia the last time they sent a carrier to the Mediterranean?  And didn't China have to buy an aircraft carrier from Russia?

I'll just leave this image here:

Fark user imageView Full Size



LOL - Brazil has an aircraft carrier?  That's nothing, Spain has 2?  And so does Italy?
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jimjays: I'm sure we all understand most of them were young healthy guys. It's not just sickly old people getting the coronavirus...


Yabbut, just like the sickly old people and the disabled, the young military types are disposable.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: I know there's no evidence that he's the one who leaked it to the press but that's the narrative being pushed by some.


It would be fairly easy to prove he leaked it since it was sent from a ship at sea on a military network (likely some flavor or naval variation of NIPR or SIPR). You can be certain that proof would have been released by the administration if they were in possession of that proof.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FNG: And of yesterday, 3 more carriers had at least one confirmed case...

Scary tag ties with Follow-up.

And the ensuing Follow-ups will all be Scary.


Putin rubs his tiny hands together and chuckles Sovietly at the misuse and abuse of the USA military by Red Staters and their evil alien overlords.

Just what Trump needs. Prison hospitals with a risk of drowning (Dr. Samuel Johnson). Done by a competitent, honest and patriotic leader, this could have been your salvation in America's great coastal cities. Now it is just another phase in Trump becoming Lord Juggernaut. and going down the level, easy road to Armageddon and Inverno.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My Sober Alt:LOL - Brazil has an aircraft carrier?  That's nothing, Spain has 2?  And so does Italy?

One and two seem like reasonable numbers of aircraft carriers.

Italy, Brazil, and Spain are the 14th, 16th, and 26th countries when ranked by coastline and the 8th, 9th, and 13th largest economies whrn ranked by GDP.  Interestingly, the.order listed is the same for both stats.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

My Sober Alt: Reading the comments on Fox News  articles about this story has been interesting.

Predictably many who initially turned on Crozier now support him while others are still angry that he sent his letter to the San Francisco Chronicle.


I know there's no evidence that he's the one who leaked it to the press but that's the narrative being pushed by some.

Also, if China or Russia ever found out that we had to dock one of our aircraft carriers for a couple of weeks to do maintenance either on the ship or a sick crew then we're completely vulnerable and defenseless.

How many aircraft carriers do we have?  I've lost count it's so many.  In fact we have so many aircraft carriers that it's an absolute certainty that some of them are going to be out of commission at any given time and it really doesn't make us weak other than the fact that it costs billions of dollars to keep those things operational.

Anybody remember how we mocked Russia the last time they sent a carrier to the Mediterranean?  And didn't China have to buy an aircraft carrier from Russia?

I'll just leave this image here:

[Fark user image 700x886]


LOL - Brazil has an aircraft carrier?  That's nothing, Spain has 2?  And so does Italy?


Like I have noted, the US has plenty of surplus-to-need aircraft carriers, big ones. They can afford to sacrtifice a few of them for prison hulks and plague ships. The Conservative Revolution knows this. They are the fools and scoundrels who jibber-jabbered about a "Peace Dividend" after the Fall of the Other Evil Empire. Didn't wanna, though, which budget push came to budget shove.
 
Timmy the Tumor
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brantgoose: FNG: And of yesterday, 3 more carriers had at least one confirmed case...

Scary tag ties with Follow-up.

And the ensuing Follow-ups will all be Scary.

Putin rubs his tiny hands together and chuckles Sovietly at the misuse and abuse of the USA military by Red Staters and their evil alien overlords.

Just what Trump needs. Prison hospitals with a risk of drowning (Dr. Samuel Johnson). Done by a competitent, honest and patriotic leader, this could have been your salvation in America's great coastal cities. Now it is just another phase in Trump becoming Lord Juggernaut. and going down the level, easy road to Armageddon and Inverno.


can someone translate that into English?
 
