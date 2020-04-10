 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Isn't it ironic? Don't ya think?   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
7
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's like jaaaaaaaaiiiiiaaaaaail on your wedding day
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If anybody ever asks us, let's just tell them that we met in jail."


/song is from frank turner's "recovery", couldn't remember if there's anything nsfw
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the kind of honeymoon vacation where you DON'T hope to have a lot of sex
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've played it safe.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to post something but then I realized.......


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
