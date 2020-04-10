 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Governor mulling over opening schools because 'Coronavirus doesn't seem to threaten kids'. Yup, Florida   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Influenza, Johns Hopkins University, Tampa, Florida, School, Florida Gov. DeSantis, Johns Hopkins, Pandemic, High school  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two weeks of school won't do shiat.  The first week will be just getting things settled again, the second week will be coasting to the end of school.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis is talking out of his arse.  The state universities decided to continue with online classes (classrooms closed) for the summer semesters.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to think that the GOP was malicious, and it turns out they really are just that stupid.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I used to think that the GOP was malicious, and it turns out they really are just that stupid.


Por que no los dos?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucks for you, Grandma.  Now stop whining.  We're tired of sitting around the house and we need a babysitter.  Take a vitamin C and shut your hole.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis says that the virus doesn't seem to harm children so what harm could opening the schools do.

Does someone have to work hard to be that ignorant? Little Johnny Ajax comes to school with a mild case of Covid19. And he infects 5 other kids in his class. They also only have mild cases. But they bring the virus home to their families. Everyone in the same household gets infected. Some of their siblings attend the same school, some attend other schools.

One of the parents works at the local grocery store as a checkout clerk. Before their symptoms show up, they infect 8 people. You want to object because the R0 is only 5 or less. Sorry, that's an average value. People who have lots of contact with others, especially a wide selection of "strangers" can spread the virus to many more. Within 8 weeks on infected kids can have seeded the infection of 50% of their own school, including teachers and administration. Via siblings of infected kids it will spread through other local schools and 30% will be sick there, or more. You've probably infected 500 or more households of fellow students. And the whole community will be infecting each other. 8 weeks in it's still just getting going. And it will take 8 to 10 weeks of harsh isolation to get it all under control again.

DeSantis is a contagion. He needs to be quarantined.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: DeSantis says that the virus doesn't seem to harm children so what harm could opening the schools do.

Does someone have to work hard to be that ignorant? Little Johnny Ajax comes to school with a mild case of Covid19. And he infects 5 other kids in his class. They also only have mild cases. But they bring the virus home to their families. Everyone in the same household gets infected. Some of their siblings attend the same school, some attend other schools.

One of the parents works at the local grocery store as a checkout clerk. Before their symptoms show up, they infect 8 people. You want to object because the R0 is only 5 or less. Sorry, that's an average value. People who have lots of contact with others, especially a wide selection of "strangers" can spread the virus to many more. Within 8 weeks on infected kids can have seeded the infection of 50% of their own school, including teachers and administration. Via siblings of infected kids it will spread through other local schools and 30% will be sick there, or more. You've probably infected 500 or more households of fellow students. And the whole community will be infecting each other. 8 weeks in it's still just getting going. And it will take 8 to 10 weeks of harsh isolation to get it all under control again.

DeSantis is a contagion. He needs to be quarantined.


We don't have enough testing kits to control the infection.  We already have too many MAGAts to accurately count, and many of them are largely asymptomatic until election day.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Two weeks of school won't do shiat.  The first week will be just getting things settled again, the second week will be coasting to the end of school.


It's enough time for a bunch of kids to get infected and bring it home with them.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Does someone have to work hard to be that ignorant?


Nope. All it takes is a little faith in Jesus and you're 99% of the way there.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm willing to let red states ignore social distancing.

I know... collateral damage... but this is a war for America's survival.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: DeSantis is a contagion a farking idiot. He needs to be quarantined removed from any and all responsibilities and isolated.


FTFY
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I used to think that the GOP was malicious, and it turns out they really are just that stupid.


There is little evidence children are a vector, and they seem to both acquire and transmit in tiny rates. They do not appear to be at risk from or represent a risk to their teachers.

And if their immunity comes from their base level OC43 infection rate, quarantining kids robs them of this immunity (it lasts a year or two) and may be counter-productive when the second wave hits and starts wiping out kids, too.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The warm weather kills the virus and a little zinc in the water fountain (might already be present) will ensure all the kids are as safe at school as...   well safer than in Krusty's Hall of Knives.  Slightly.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If his brilliant plan doesn't work out so well, he'll be sorry for your lots.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will kids be doing the teaching too, Einstein?
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He knows what he's doing.  Red World philosophy says let the rich position themselves to take advantage and then foment chaos, rinse, repeat.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't share without their permission, but there is a pic in a thread yesterday of an eleven year old girl with no previous health issues in the hospital on oxygen, struggling to breathe. Alone, because single mom has other kids to care for.

It doesn't affect children AT THE SAME RATE that it affects adults, but fark you if you think kids are immune.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes because kids at school never spread germs.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO IT.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cache: I'm willing to let red states ignore social distancing.

I know... collateral damage... but this is a war for America's survival.


Having some states lock down while others don't is like having a peeing section in the swimming pool.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: DeSantis says that the virus doesn't seem to harm children so what harm could opening the schools do.

Does someone have to work hard to be that ignorant? Little Johnny Ajax comes to school with a mild case of Covid19. And he infects 5 other kids in his class. They also only have mild cases. But they bring the virus home to their families. Everyone in the same household gets infected. Some of their siblings attend the same school, some attend other schools.

One of the parents works at the local grocery store as a checkout clerk. Before their symptoms show up, they infect 8 people. You want to object because the R0 is only 5 or less. Sorry, that's an average value. People who have lots of contact with others, especially a wide selection of "strangers" can spread the virus to many more. Within 8 weeks on infected kids can have seeded the infection of 50% of their own school, including teachers and administration. Via siblings of infected kids it will spread through other local schools and 30% will be sick there, or more. You've probably infected 500 or more households of fellow students. And the whole community will be infecting each other. 8 weeks in it's still just getting going. And it will take 8 to 10 weeks of harsh isolation to get it all under control again.

DeSantis is a contagion. He needs to be quarantined. put in prison for reckless endangerment charges so he never ever leaves prison again.


There, fixed it for ya.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cache: I'm willing to let red states ignore social distancing.

I know... collateral damage... but this is a war for America's survival.


I get that you're frustrated but even if you really were this callous (as opposed to just venting on Fark) we are literally all in this together as the damned virus can not read a map and does not respect state lines. We need a coordinated national response.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, no one had any reason to think he was smarter than this.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thurstonxhowell: To be fair, no one had any reason to think he was smarter than this.


To be fair Floridians are really dumb for electing him.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thurstonxhowell: To be fair, no one had any reason to think he was smarter than this.


I admit he had me fooled at the beginning of his term.  If only the to the degree of "he's not the complete disaster I expected he'd be."

It didn't last long, though.
 
Maturin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is correct. Children in general do not seem to be as severely affected. The number of children who have serious disease is low compared to adults. In fact, they may have few if any symptoms. Unfortunately, every time a child is infected, they will generated hundreds of millions of viral particles. Children also are the absolute worst when it comes to containing their secretions. The difference between broccoli and snot is that kids don't eat broccoli.

Kids, they make the best vectors.
 
2of12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis looks, talks and act like he's playing the Governor of Florida in a crappy early 90's buddy cop movie.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: Cache: I'm willing to let red states ignore social distancing.

I know... collateral damage... but this is a war for America's survival.

I get that you're frustrated but even if you really were this callous (as opposed to just venting on Fark) we are literally all in this together as the damned virus can not read a map and does not respect state lines. We need a coordinated national response.


Did you just say "Listen to the President?"  Because that sounds a great deal like "Listen to the President" and if we did, nobody would be isolating.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Does someone have to work hard to be that ignorant?


Nah. This level of ignorance can only be achieved through natural ability.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness our leaders have a firm understanding of the crisis we're dealing with and how it works.  Not like any of them would let experts with decades of education and experience give recommendations, only to override them with drawing on maps with sharpies, recommending drugs that aren't proven to do a damn thing, or admitting that the economy is more important than a few tens of thousands of lives...or pissing all over our allies.

Fark you GOP.
 
Bowen
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I googled "Desantis" just to see what this guy was talking about. Results come with the Covid-19 warning at the top of the page.

Search for Baker, Cuomo, or Newsom just provide the search results without the Covid warning.

This means something.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was Darwin right? Let's sit back and watch.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

40 degree day: I get that you're frustrated but even if you really were this callous (as opposed to just venting on Fark) we are literally all in this together as the damned virus can not read a map and does not respect state lines. We need a coordinated national response.


Like states, nations are just lines on maps.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh no you don't, motherfarker.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jbc: Will kids be doing the teaching too, Einstein?


And drive the buses, work in the cafeteria, do the custodial work, be crossing guards, work in the counseling office, patrol the halls, cut the lawn and bushes, deliver the food and other supplies and so on.

This guy almost, ALMOST, makes Trump look smart. I'll give Trump 2 more weeks and he will be proposing the same thing.

We won't be safe until we get a vaccine, if the virus doesn't mutate.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Cache: I'm willing to let red states ignore social distancing.

I know... collateral damage... but this is a war for America's survival.

I get that you're frustrated but even if you really were this callous (as opposed to just venting on Fark) we are literally all in this together as the damned virus can not read a map and does not respect state lines. We need a coordinated national response.


Not only are we not going to get a coordinated national response, the new MAGA talking point they are barfing up at me on Facebook is that this is a good thing because Federalism.

Just when I think they can't get dumber they dynamite the bedrock and go lower.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jbc: Will kids be doing the teaching too, Einstein?


These idiots simply don't understand the concept of adults in the room.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Except it can affect kids. What about the 13 y.o. girl from Colorado (forgot her name) who basically started the whole MJ legalization movement that died the other day from COVID.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm with Governor DeSantis on this one.  We have to look at the evidence.  So Florida can open schools and provide the evidence to the rest of us. Then we can act accordingly.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Christ almighty, these f*cking people.

imnotbarack.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pink would like to disagree with you.

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment​-​arts/music/story/2020-04-06/pink-coron​avirus-son-symptoms
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
yet
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Except it can affect kids. What about the 13 y.o. girl from Colorado (forgot her name) who basically started the whole MJ legalization movement that died the other day from COVID.


When did facts ever get in the way of these idiot's line of thought?
 
Frostbackcanuck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Canada had a 23 yr old from the virus.
Kids can act as vectors.
Yes it should be taken seriously.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I used to think that the GOP was malicious, and it turns out they really are just that stupid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Where are they going to find enough accredited children to teach the classes?

Oh, you mean he expects the teachers to sacrifice themselves and their families? How very GOP.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Frostbackcanuck: Canada had a 23 yr old from the virus.
Kids can act as vectors.
Yes it should be taken seriously.


So much this. Even if they are less effected I am sure if the children then went home infected and face it to their parents it be fine to suddenly have an extra 20000 orphans that have to be raised by the state, teachers catching it, cleaning crews, etc. Schools are a Petri dish at the best of times and great at quickly spreading colds and flu around, so I am sure Covid-19 would do well too.

How about DeSantis stop trying to kill as many Floridians as possible. The guy seems to get off on murder and death.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Except it can affect kids. What about the 13 y.o. girl from Colorado (forgot her name) who basically started the whole MJ legalization movement that died the other day from COVID.


There was a 21 yr old college baseball from Colorado too
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Smoking GNU: Except it can affect kids. What about the 13 y.o. girl from Colorado (forgot her name) who basically started the whole MJ legalization movement that died the other day from COVID.

There was a 21 yr old college baseball from Colorado too


Sportsnotic transmission?
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Marcus Aurelius: I used to think that the GOP was malicious, and it turns out they really are just that stupid.

There is little evidence children are a vector, and they seem to both acquire and transmit in tiny rates. They do not appear to be at risk from or represent a risk to their teachers.

And if their immunity comes from their base level OC43 infection rate, quarantining kids robs them of this immunity (it lasts a year or two) and may be counter-productive when the second wave hits and starts wiping out kids, too.


I hope you have citations to back up those claims, especially that second one.  From everything I can find, it sounds like you pulled it out of your arse.  According to this, from John Hopkins, "Children and intrafamilial spread appear to be a growing means of transmission".

Additionally, children between infant and 5 are still reporting 7% of severe cases.  There have been three deaths, now, for children - though the CDC didn't release detailed data, according to arstechnica, because of privacy concerns.

cdn.arstechnica.netView Full Size

So, yes, they are less likely to have severe cases, and less likely to die - by quite a bit.  But there are still severe cases, especially in the very young.  I could find no data at all on your claim that they aren't an infection vector.  I found the opposite, in fact.

https://www.hopkinsguides.com/hopkins​/​view/Johns_Hopkins_ABX_Guide/540747/al​l/Coronavirus_COVID_19__SARS_CoV_2_

https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/​0​4/cdc-reports-data-on-2500-covid-19-ca​ses-in-kids-including-3-deaths/
 
