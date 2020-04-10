 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Brace yourself: the snake oil is coming   (bbc.com) divider line
    Obvious, Immune system, vitamin C, immune system, Covid-19, white blood cell count, unbiased research, Innate immune system, single placebo  
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So a long article the ends with get enough sleep, diet, and exercise. Holy Carl shocking but in this country we will bring on the snake oil.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Given the cytokine storm effect that seems to be taking out the healthy, wouldn't boosting your immune system actually be detrimental?
 
stevenboof [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

not enough beer: So a long article the ends with get enough sleep, diet, and exercise. Holy Carl shocking but in this country we will bring on the snake oil.


And masturbate.  Don't forget about that.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Brace Yourself:  The Essential Oils are coming.
/There.  Fixed the headline for ya!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Let me know when it hits the anus.
 
colon_pow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
snake oil coming out?
 
Creoena
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fools! Only Alex Jones' toothpastes and mouthwashes cure Covid-19, the plague, hairloss, chicken pox, restless leg syndrome, and exposure to Canadians.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Welp, maybe I should consider creating some bullish*t product, and advertise it on Fox News, Rush Limbaugh's show, etc....
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hear forsythia really helps.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Given the cytokine storm effect that seems to be taking out the healthy, wouldn't boosting your immune system actually be detrimental?


Yes, unless no. Nobody really understands this stuff yet.

Google Leronlimab though. CCR5 antagonist that apparently mitigates the cytokine storm so that people have more time to fight the virus on their own. It's being used on an investigational basis in NY, LA, the UK and the SE US.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Creoena: Fools! Only Alex Jones' toothpastes and mouthwashes cure Covid-19, the plague, hairloss, chicken pox, restless leg syndrome, and exposure to Canadians.


If only it could bring his family back to him.
 
inelegy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "No, masturbation won't help either"

Yeah, but how could it hurt?
 
