(9News (Australia))   Landlords show their couth during this coronavirus pandemic by asking for sex instead money for rent   (9news.com.au) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A government agency in the US state of Hawaii has reported an increase in the number of women reporting landlords asking for sexual favours in exchange for rent.

And yet in this entire article, this shining monument to journalistic triumph, we do not get a) a single actual example, quote, or story summary about someone who's filed such a complaint; b) a single bit of information about what the "normal" rate of this is; or c) what the actual, COVID-19 related reporting rate has risen to that prompted this dire notification in the first place. Ah, local news.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I blame the free PornHub for this entire article.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nuff said
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Called it, Doug is our fat drunk Premier here in Ontario.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kid_icarus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I didn't realize you could call it a "couth".
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The author was on a deadline and feeling a bit drained.  It was the best he could come up with on short notice.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
better get IOUs, don't want to spread coronavirus
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women noted more cases being reported, suggesting that landlords are "preying" on tenants' financial stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to recent layoffs and furloughs, only 69 ...


\ I am a child. I last awhile. You can't conceive of the pleasure ...
 
NutWrench [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just because "sex for rent" is the plot of a porno doesn't mean it works in real life.
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hmm, I wonder if mortgage companies would make a similar deal...

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
New rental policy:  Blow or Go!
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kid_icarus: I didn't realize you could call it a "couth".


Yeah, the "t" and "c" keys are nowhere near each other.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
melmagazine.comView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I blame Fake Agent.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
69 per cent of US renters were able to make rent

The remainder paid with 69.
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should I have not done that? I tell ya, I gotta plead ignorance on this thing because if anyone had said anything to me at all when I first started here that that sort of thing was frowned upon...
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

If you can pull it off while maintaining 6 feet of distancing, you have a whole career path open to you that you probably haven't considered properly.
 
FarkQued [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This was Hawaii, I mean the ratio of hot lady tenants may be higher than say new jersey.
 
schnee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
hotflick.netView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NutWrench: Just because "sex for rent" is the plot of a porno doesn't mean it works in real life.


It works for lots of people, probably tens of millions.
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I blame the free PornHub for this entire article.


That, and Kingpin...

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damn and I'm letting the roommate slide for now and I could have demanded sex. I am such a sucker.
 
70Ford
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Khara Jabola-Carolus, Executive Director of the Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women says sexual harassment by landlords makes it hard for women to shelter-in-place.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
From six feet away? I doubt it.
 
07X18
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"A government agency in the US state of Hawaii has reported an increase in the number of women reporting landlords asking for sexual favours in exchange for rent."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pole vaulter?
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ha! Most of this planet is populated due to deceit and malfeasance.
That's why there're companies that do dna testing.

You think this is the first time a woman ever willingly bartered with that? Why do you think only maternal family trees are accepted as accurate.

And all those surnames all over family trees? Whoever owned the nearby castle at least did your ancestor grandmama once, and if you're good looking and healthy it's because he was doing her regularly.

And his mom was doing the kitchen help when they brought the tray up at breakfast.

Get over yourselves humans...you'll stop letting rich people come between you when you stop letting them *** in you.
 
