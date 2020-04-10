 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   "One homeowner found a fish cracker, a sheet of toilet paper, powdered drink mix, and a crumpled up piece of paper containing pornographic images" in a plastic Easter egg. It's sad that someone would waste toilet paper like that   (cbs12.com) divider line
8
    More: Repeat, Florida woman, Easter eggs, Easter, Easter egg, porn  
•       •       •

93 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 11:10 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think this might be the third time this story has been greenlit on Fark. Maybe the fourth. I think the modmins must have a soft spot in their hearts for porn-filled Easter eggs.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: I think this might be the third time this story has been greenlit on Fark. Maybe the fourth. I think the modmins must have a soft spot in their hearts for porn-filled Easter eggs.


FTFY
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am just upset my dad didn't get one.  He even lives in the neighborhood!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's a pretty hard 42.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Pocket Ninja: I think this might be the third time this story has been greenlit on Fark. Maybe the fourth. I think the modmins must have a soft hard spot in their hearts for porn-filled Easter eggs.

FTFY


FTFBoY
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do people just open random Easter eggs?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A woman is behind bars after she's accused of putting explicit content in those Easter eggs instead of candy. Cestoni also faces charges for driving without a driver's license and violating an executive order banning non-essential travel during a state of emergency.

Isn't it also illegal to use mailboxes for anything but mail?
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: That's a pretty hard 42.


Shot at and missed then shiat on and hit
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.