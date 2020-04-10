 Skip to content
(USA Today)   CDC extends the no sail order for all cruise ships   (usatoday.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
silly cdc, cruise ships don't use sails
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess the aliens are going to need a new set of petri dishes to brew up our doom.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Until then, the about 100 cruise ships in the Atlantic, Pacific or Gulf of Mexico must remain idle, either in port or wallowing at anchor, the CDC said. Those ships currently have nearly 80,000 crew aboard.

80K? Whoa.

They should form a pirate navy and start plundering.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
farking took them long enough.
 
Myria [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have to wonder whether the cruise industry is simply dead.  It already had really bad press from outbreaks of norovirus due to confined quarters.  Now it's coronavirus, which can kill you.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whoa Whoa Whoa...shouldn't the STATES handle this? /s
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Something about a barn door. Most of the cases in my county can be traced back to 2 couples on a cruise.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
now....we just need some....accidental sinkings

just to make sure they die forever
 
semiotix
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: silly cdc, cruise ships don't use sails


Honestly, nothing appeals to me less than a cruise, but I'd go on that cruise.

"The Carnival Sunshine weighs in at 102,853 gross tonnage, and is 272 meters stem-to-stern. Formerly powered by six 1760-kilowatt thruster motors, she now relies on direct wind propulsion to the array of sails on her three majestic masts. In hurricane-force winds, she can reach speeds of up to three knots."
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But, spelljammers  are still cool right?

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ What am I saying ...........
 
buravirgil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Myria: I have to wonder whether the cruise industry is simply dead.  It already had really bad press from outbreaks of norovirus due to confined quarters.  Now it's coronavirus, which can kill you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
If you have to wonder, which you don't...it's rhetorical flourish, performative panache for "bro" time inclusion...you haven't paid attention since the Fark community at large thought 3k dead Chinese was pee pee in your Coke time to ironically deny consciousness and a conscience.

As Obama said of policy and a ship, the turn is an ark (heh) of justice and Fark comes around at the same rate...when it's cool to care again.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"no sail"

I read that homonym in the voice of the host from Sale of the Century.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For similar costs, you could rent a catamaran with space for 6-8 people and visit the real Caribbean, instead of the shiatty places that can host deep draft vessels.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Myria: I have to wonder whether the cruise industry is simply dead.  It already had really bad press from outbreaks of norovirus due to confined quarters.  Now it's coronavirus, which can kill you.


No way. You'll always have morons who want to "live their lives" by that I mean getting in a ship with 7000 other people and sharing bacteria for seven days and coming home with a sun burn.
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bout Farkin time........!!!!

I wonder if that lady got all of her money back at the beginning of all of this Shat???

It was like $45k family reunion sorta kinda deal, the cruise line said no and that was the last I heard of it.......
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Myria: I have to wonder whether the cruise industry is simply dead.  It already had really bad press from outbreaks of norovirus due to confined quarters.  Now it's coronavirus, which can kill you.


I think never.  Cruise ships make it way too easy for people to travel.  I've talked to people who love them and the appeal is that everything is taken care of.  There is no planning for hotels or planning for travel or even really thinking about where you're going to eat.  You just show up and they do the rest.

Plus, you get to say that you've been to a bunch of islands.  Never mind that you went to a tourist port and got 4 hours to wander around and be hustled, but you can say you went to the Bahamas and Jamaica.
 
