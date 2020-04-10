 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Oh, no you don't, volcanic region in Iceland. We've got plenty to deal with already, so don't you wake up and "cause disruption for centuries"   (theguardian.com) divider line
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just add this to Dumpster Fire 2020
 
dready zim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least it will only be a disruption for people who live in Iceland.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember studying that region for a geology class way back in the day. Yeah, that's not going to end well.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The old ones awaken, as prophecy has foretold.
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well it odindamned better be a volcano we all can spell, this time.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Speaking of volcanoes in Iceland..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ehhh, its not one of the big 5 in iceland  that can royally fark up the entire northern hemisphere, so whatevs
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
History shows again and again, how nature points out the folly of man.
 
WerdToYourMother [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MBooda: Well it odindamned better be a volcano we all can spell, this time.


Having been to Iceland less than a year ago, I learned how to spell and pronounce most of the big volcanic systems. The Icelandic language is insane.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dready zim: At least it will only be a disruption for people who live in Iceland.


Since this is 2020, I expect Katla and the other big ones to wake up too
 
litespeed74
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meh, the flu kills more people......
right?? right??
 
greensunshine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Will it slow global warming?
 
WerdToYourMother [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Since this is 2020, I expect Katla and the other big ones to wake up too


Katla is way overdue given its eruption cadence the last few centuries. Maybe Eyjafjallajökull and Hekla are done for now. Krafla is still cooling down from the 80s. Reykjanes makes sense I suppose. Iceland is definitely a great place for volcano nerds.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So this will be like Kilauea on steroids? 

Fun.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well.
They can only kill you once...
 
LewDux
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sending elves prayers and thoughts
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXJ​RE_​Y26B0
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Unlike typical Icelandic volcanoes, which tend to wake for a few years and then die down, when this region gets going it appears to splutter on and off for up to 300 years, producing eruptive episodes (locally known as "fires") lasting a few decades. Long thin cracks known as fissures extend up to five miles (8km), producing fountains of lava, usually without large amounts of ash or explosive activity.


Neat, we're going to have our very own Valyria.

I will miss magic for the next three centuries, though.
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Almost like the Earth doesn't give a rats ass about what we humans are dealing with.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

1funguy: Well.
They can only kill you once...


People were already on their last legs
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

greensunshine: Will it slow global warming?



No. This kind of eruption doesn't really produce much in the way of ash clouds or aerosols.
The "centuries of disruption" would be intermittent and local only.

It's this kind of eruption
Fark user imageView Full Size


not this kind
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patr55
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You neglected to add one detail.
the ash is tasty. Very tasty,and leeches out calcium. (kills kids,m livestock, crops etc)
 
