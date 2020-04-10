 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   The best Coronavirus response may have come from--Ohio?
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A republican governor did this? And he listened to the experts?  Something is wrong here.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No cure for their football teams, however.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have damned little to be proud of ... but this is definitely one of those things.

At least in the cities.. The local yokels are still having parties and doing whatever they want
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Merltech: A republican governor did this? And he listened to the experts?  Something is wrong here.


But... Republicans are incapable of governing well.
 
AntiSane [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Washington Post...

Please stop allowing paywall links.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good? Yes, indubitably.
Best?
Meh.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's surprising since Ohio is the go to destination for so many travelers, both foreign and domestic.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: At least in the cities.. The local yokels are still having parties and doing whatever they want


What local yokels apparently look like:

Rashaan Davis, 25, stands charged with a second-degree misdemeanor for violating Ohio Department of Health director Amy Acton's "stay at home order,"
 
Mouser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cleveland, specifically.  Not surprising; they're used to disasters.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Merltech: A republican governor did this? And he listened to the experts?  Something is wrong here.

But... Republicans are incapable of governing well.


If Republicans were actually incapable of governing well, no one would blame them for consistently choosing not to.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mouser: Cleveland, specifically.  Not surprising; they're used to disasters.


Remember the steamer incident of '84?
 
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Kinda surprising, considering their neighbors to the north are the third highest in total confirmed cases in the US.

/Oh that's right, we avoid Ohio at all costs
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark. Its not news. Its paywalls!
 
tirob
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jso2897: Good? Yes, indubitably.
Best?
Meh.


Much better results so far than in comparably populous nearby states such as PA, MI, and IL.
 
devine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AntiSane: Washington Post...

Please stop allowing paywall links.


This. So much this.
 
greensunshine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
O-H !
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So does the wAshington post place the links on fark? Because it wants money just to see it.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Proving that you don't HAVE to be an ignorant asshole to be a republican. DeeWine still has some shiat policies, but at least he is intelligent understanding, and slightly honest.
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have Ad Guard in my iPhone and the WaPo paywall doesn't come up.

I wish I didn't have to block ads - I would like to support the articles - but they've gotten out of control with pop ups and paywalls and all kinds of annoying things.
 
greensunshine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I did not vote for DeWine, but I am damn proud of how he and Dr. Acton have been true leaders in this fight.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AntiSane: Washington Post...

Please stop allowing paywall links.


Or give them their own page.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

151: Kinda surprising, considering their neighbors to the north are the third highest in total confirmed cases in the US.

/Oh that's right, we avoid Ohio at all costs


Not nearly enough, Lucas county only has about 3% of the population of the state by nearly 9% of the cases, their proximity of Detroit is the major factor.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Illinois has been pretty good too, despite the south and west side of Chicago's best efforts. We're supposedly going to hit the peak Sunday, earlier and at a lower level than previously seen in models.
 
devine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: Fark. Its not news. Its paywalls!


I try and downvote every paywall link. I know I'm "farting at the North Star" as my buddy John used to say, but what else can I do?
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This was what being conservative used to imply.  No implications of which billionaires knobs were slobber-worthy, just playing it safe, occasionally to the benefit of all.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Merltech: A republican governor did this? And he listened to the experts?  Something is wrong here.

But... Republicans are incapable of governing well.


Republicans believe government is tyrannical and ineffective AND they get elected to ensure that it is. So broken clocks are right twice a day.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

devine: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: Fark. Its not news. Its paywalls!

I try and downvote every paywall link. I know I'm "farting at the North Star" as my buddy John used to say, but what else can I do?


Find the southern Cross and fart in that direction as well? Support journalism before it's been drowned in a wash basin also comes to mind...
 
devine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stuffy: AntiSane: Washington Post...

Please stop allowing paywall links.

Or give them their own page.


My thought was to allow TF members to add sites to an ignore list, kinda like ignoring other Farkers. You just wouldn't see the links.
 
TexasPeace [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Paywall

NOPE
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

devine: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: Fark. Its not news. Its paywalls!

I try and downvote every paywall link. I know I'm "farting at the North Star" as my buddy John used to say, but what else can I do?


Bring an extra pair of underwear?
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
DeWine is of course anti abortion, but he pisses off the Republicans too by advocating sensible gun control.
 
AntiSane [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

devine: AntiSane: Washington Post...

Please stop allowing paywall links.

This. So much this.


Thanks for the gift! :)
 
fark account name
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good for him for getting and early start, but I don't think we should be unfurling the "Mission Accomplished" banner just yet.  Probably better explained that Ohio isn't a gateway to Asia or Europe.

A couple weeks ago there were articles touting the success of the Netherlands and Sweden and those two countries have some of the highest death rates now.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: That's surprising since Ohio is the go to destination for so many travelers, both foreign and domestic.


If you want to go to the Moon, you're probably going through Ohio.
 
alaric3
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AntiSane: Washington Post...

Please stop allowing paywall links.


seconded.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tirob: jso2897: Good? Yes, indubitably.
Best?
Meh.

Much better results so far than in comparably populous nearby states such as PA, MI, and IL.


Yeah - when I said "good", I didn't mean it sarcastically. I meant I really do think it's good.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tirob: jso2897: Good? Yes, indubitably.
Best?
Meh.

Much better results so far than in comparably populous nearby states such as PA, MI, and IL.


And we (PA) also did a SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING order 4 weeks ago, a day or so later than Ohio. Yet our numbers are still skyrocketing.

West Virginia did the exact same thing and they barely have 500.

Sweden isn't doing much at all yet their numbers aren't that bad.

It's almost as if other factors including demographics, population density, weather, population health, how much interstate travel our state has, and luck determine how bad your outbreak is.

But now all our bus drivers, police officers, grocery store clerks and health care workers have it.

But don't worry, Pitt medical school killed polio and they're already on their way to kill this one.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mouser: Cleveland, specifically.  Not surprising; they're used to disasters.



♬ See our river that catches on fire.. ♬

/Embed broken?
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AntiSane: Washington Post...

Please stop allowing paywall links.


Be a farking adult.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
devine:

I just noticed the TF. Thank you!

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For eveyone complaining about WaPo, here's a uBlock rule for you:
||washingtonpost.com/*/pwapi-proxy$scr​ipt,1p
killed the no-scroll behavior and allows me to read the articles =)
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Right now it'shiatting big cities and places where there's a lot of travel in and out of the country. I don't think Ohio really falls into those categories. It takes time for these things to migrate into the middle states, but it's coming. This thing is far from over.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AntiSane: Washington Post...

Please stop allowing paywall links.


And twitter links.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AntiSane: devine: AntiSane: Washington Post...

Please stop allowing paywall links.

This. So much this.

Thanks for the gift! :)


The irony of complaining about not wanting to pay journalists for their work, then getting a $5/month badge on Fark.com...
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
for everyone threadshiatting about the paywall

https://outline.com/3Mdh2p
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Right now it'shiatting big cities and places where there's a lot of travel in and out of the country. I don't think Ohio really falls into those categories. It takes time for these things to migrate into the middle states, but it's coming. This thing is far from over.


Detroit is pretty darn similar in every way to Cleveland, they have 1,100 deaths to about 50 for greater Cleveland, it's not that we're some small backwater, it's that we moved swiftly and stopped the spread a few doublings earlier.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Right now it'shiatting big cities and places where there's a lot of travel in and out of the country. I don't think Ohio really falls into those categories.


Lumped together, Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati get as much air traffic as Detroit does, and each is as busy as Pittsburgh.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.