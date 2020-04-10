 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   'I'm really, really serious'   (fox43.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

1156 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 10:50 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't call her "Shirley"

media.tegna-media.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait. I thought Fox News and its various pundits were opposed to the idea of naive children being "supported" by their parents in their efforts to spread agenda-driven messages that should really be left up to more informed experts.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is awesome!  Cute kid, doing a great video.

Wonder how long before the MAGAts start attacking her... because you just know it's coming
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cute video, but she needs to up her game to reach the big leagues in the serious community.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OldRod: This is awesome!  Cute kid, doing a great video.

Wonder how long before the MAGAts start attacking her... because you just know it's coming


You might want to stay off 4chan for a while.
 
genner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I heard her uncle Michael has a biatchin trans am. It can even talk.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.