(WGNTV Chicago)   Chicago's United Center has been completely filled with non-perishable food - 25,828 boxes. 640 pallets. 774,840 lbs and one Ark of the Covenant   (wgntv.com) divider line
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If they give out that food to the needy, they won't have any left to count.  That would be bad.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How many rolls of toilet paper?
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I almost made a joke so horrible that I already hate myself for even thinking of it.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That is a lot of fruit cake

claxtonfruitcake.comView Full Size

/" non-perishable food "
 
Slaxl
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: If they give out that food to the needy, they won't have any left to count.  That would be bad.


Give? Why not sell it? Profit.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: I almost made a joke so horrible that I already hate myself for even thinking of it.


Welcome to my world.
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
25,828 boxes. 640 pallets. 774,840 lbs and one Ark of the Covenant

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: That is a lot of fruit cake

[claxtonfruitcake.com image 750x750]
/" non-perishable food "


Friend of mine worked at a food bank sorting donations and had funny stories of the weird and gross and wtf stuff people donated. Such as a half empty bottle of out-of-date vanilla extract.

Not to hijack the thread but what's the weirdest thing you've seen in a can on a supermarket shelf?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least five of those pallets better be Old Style or PBR. I mean, we have standards here.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Farking hoarders
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Vlad_the_Inaner: That is a lot of fruit cake

[claxtonfruitcake.com image 750x750]
/" non-perishable food "

Friend of mine worked at a food bank sorting donations and had funny stories of the weird and gross and wtf stuff people donated. Such as a half empty bottle of out-of-date vanilla extract.

Not to hijack the thread but what's the weirdest thing you've seen in a can on a supermarket shelf?


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Not to hijack the thread but what's the weirdest thing you've seen in a can on a supermarket shelf?


"Potted Meat Food Product".

The number one ingredient is "partially defatted fatty beef tissue".  In other words, fat with some of the fat squeezed out.
 
JK47
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: At least five of those pallets better be Old Style or PBR. I mean, we have standards here.



...and they're not high.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.