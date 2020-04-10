 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Woman loses all three of her jobs in 48 hours. "I am a professional tattoo artist, also a professional traveling chalk artist, and then I'm also a director of administration at an event center." With video of awesome neighborhood chalk mural   (kdvr.com) divider line
•       •       •

EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My husband collects exotic butterflies, our budget is $3.2million.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"professional traveling chalk artist"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, while you got the knee pads on....
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Professional" tattoo artist? Aren't they all or have I been paying for mine unnecessarily? Good luck with the chalk though.
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: My husband collects exotic butterflies, our budget is $3.2million.


I clicked the comments just to say she sounds like one of those couples on House Hunters
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ONE JOB!!!!???
Youtube fXdj6fzjxak
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she lost two jobs and one hobby?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised "professional traveling chalk artist" is a job you can lose.
 
beergut666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHappyCanadian: EvilEgg: My husband collects exotic butterflies, our budget is $3.2million.

I clicked the comments just to say she sounds like one of those couples on House Hunters


"I'm a part time kazoo instructor and my husband is an otter therapist. We are looking for a home in the middle of a major city that is quiet with a large yard. Our budget is $2.6 million."
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am an amateur chalk artist.  I hope to make it one day in the big leagues.....you know for the endorsements, sponsorships, world recognition.

So this is a story of a highschooler that had no plans and these 3 jobs are what she could come up with.

This isn't an MBA with a family of 5 who started 3 successful companies.  This is lame!

Jerry lost his pizza gig, his bus boy gig, and his gig busking on Saturdays on his harmonica!   /s
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... and entire skill set of non essential skills?
Well... ok... might want to focus on farming or baking right now though.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can you get 3 unemployment checks if you lose 3 jobs?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the record I am a professional Brian Dennehy impersonator. Haven't made a cent and don't care as I live the dream
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks to be pretty good at doing chalk art.  Who knew you could make money doing it?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: "Professional" tattoo artist? Aren't they all or have I been paying for mine unnecessarily


Not in prison
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: "Professional" tattoo artist? Aren't they all or have I been paying for mine unnecessarily? Good luck with the chalk though.


It generally doesn't count as professional if you pay the guy in your cell lock with cigarettes.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
A salaried professional traveling chalk artist

How many of those are there these days?
 
MBooda
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: I'm surprised "professional traveling chalk artist" is a job you can lose.


Sounds to me like she's also an artist in another, softer and more pungent medium.

/which might possibly also be found on sidewalks
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: She looks to be pretty good at doing chalk art.  Who knew you could make money doing it?


Despite Fark's usual level of "support" for people, these chalk artists are actually pretty farking awesome.

cdn.buzznick.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


mymodernmet.comView Full Size


weburbanist.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: I'm surprised "professional traveling chalk artist" is a job you can lose.


Every time it rains
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

PreMortem: "Professional" tattoo artist? Aren't they all or have I been paying for mine unnecessarily? Good luck with the chalk though.


There are amateur tattoo artists. Of varying skills.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Traveling Chalk Artist" sounds like a specific commercial artist with a fancy title.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: TheGreatGazoo: She looks to be pretty good at doing chalk art.  Who knew you could make money doing it?

Despite Fark's usual level of "support" for people, these chalk artists are actually pretty farking awesome.


beergut666: TheHappyCanadian: EvilEgg: My husband collects exotic butterflies, our budget is $3.2million.

I clicked the comments just to say she sounds like one of those couples on House Hunters

"I'm a part time kazoo instructor and my husband is an otter therapist. We are looking for a home in the middle of a major city that is quiet with a large yard. Our budget is $2.6 million."


You guys can joke about all these things, but you'd be really surprised what rich people are willing to pay.  Dated a professional photographer a while back.  She would regularly do children's (1-13) birthday parties and would make $2k-4k for a day's work.  Just to take professional level pictures.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: My husband collects exotic butterflies, our budget is $3.2million.


That is exactly what I thought of.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: So she lost two jobs and one hobby?


I was all set to snark about "professional traveling chalk artist" until I Googled it and to my surprise, it's a real thing. I guess I always thought those chalkboards outside of shops and wall menus were just drawn by talented owners or employees.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: PreMortem: "Professional" tattoo artist? Aren't they all or have I been paying for mine unnecessarily? Good luck with the chalk though.

There are amateur tattoo artists. Of varying skills.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Go to WalMart for a tattoo, you get what deserve.
 
Cardinal Ximenez [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm a professional paranormal investigator, my daughter would pay me in whatever loose change she had, homemade bookmarks, or chores to investigate noises.  I've been out of work for a few years now, but will check under your bed or in your closet for a small fee, plus travel & expenses.  (Evicting Tom Cruise from closets is extra)

Also a professional exterminator, oil masseuse, & handy man, but the type of pay I've received for those jobs is only legal in some parts of Nevada.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Chalk It Up to Experience
by Harry Freakstorm

In my younger years, when I was young, I developed a knack for chalk art.  Perchance it was the time when I saw a simple  Hopscotch drawing on the sidewalk and I said to myself, having no real friends to speak to, that could be something art like!  And so I went forth, sold a kidney to the Chinese and bought some chalk.

My career quickly blossomed.  I was paid very well to create outstanding pieces of art for those who appreciate chalk art and paid even more to do my chalk art somewhere else.  I quickly became the toast of the town and the bagel of the borough.  My chalk art could be seen briefly though the filthy windows of every cross town bus.  On Fifth Avenue, bums gave helpful directions by using my art for way-points:  "Go-a thataway until, uh, you see some stuff on the sidewalk and then you'lla go-a thisaway until more stuff and there'sa a guy there who canna give you-a directions, okay?"

Oh but it wasn't all Pepsi Free and 10 for a dollar sliders.  No sir.  My knees were never meant for the task placed before them.  Working outdoors gave me melanoma and chalk entered my bloodstream and changed my blood type to O-Magenta. Doctors told me it would be a matter of time before my hectic work schedule and career choice caught up to me or I might get run over by a Segway but those things never caught on, did they?

I decided to do one last piece.  This would be a commission piece for the Museum of External Sidewalk and Stuff.    The MESS is a top museum and paid me cash.  A first!  I was used to being paid food scraps and spittle.  I chose the flood wall on the Mississippi River in St. Louis for my medium.  This was  a vertical opportunity for me - another first!

It took me two weeks to create my piece.  I would have been done sooner but it rained.  The piece was titled: "The Midwest Doesn't Completely Suck Balls" and the museum received it to glowing accolades. They hung the piece in the main hall where it crushed a couple of viewers when it fell.  Also, the city never replaced that piece of flood wall and the flooding killed a few more people.  Art.  What can you say?

Here's the funny part:  Turns out I had rich parents who left me this trust fund with investments in Dell and Microsoft.  Bought in on the IPO.  This gave me the opportunity to invest in another art form:  Combat to the Death.  Every day, I have a couple of 'humans' fight to the death on a giant canvas.  Then I sell the canvas for even more money.  It's rough but it's a living and richer than you so get bent.

But it's always for the art.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: TheGreatGazoo: She looks to be pretty good at doing chalk art.  Who knew you could make money doing it?


Totally agree, it's impressive stuff. Don't look Ethel!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: TheGreatGazoo: She looks to be pretty good at doing chalk art.  Who knew you could make money doing it?

Despite Fark's usual level of "support" for people, these chalk artists are actually pretty farking awesome.


I have no doubt about the artistic ability of these people. There are some awesome works they produce.

I was just surprised that they can make a living doing chalk artwork.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Brawndo: "professional traveling chalk artist"

[Fark user image 221x240]


It's pretty much temporary mural art.  It's not hard to imagine that some types of events, stores doing a big sale, etc would hire someone with portfolio.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Chalk artist and Tattoo artist? Similar skills, different media and scale.

She probably can claim Graffiti Tagger as well.

/ Don't laugh. Some of those commissions can bring a decent payment.
// She looks a bit down the hot/crazy scale
/// Fake phone number, natch
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Mikey1969: TheGreatGazoo: She looks to be pretty good at doing chalk art.  Who knew you could make money doing it?

Despite Fark's usual level of "support" for people, these chalk artists are actually pretty farking awesome.

I have no doubt about the artistic ability of these people. There are some awesome works they produce.

I was just surprised that they can make a living doing chalk artwork.


Well, I guess Dos Equis paid her, possibly in beer so my smarmy words above suck.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wonder if she ever got the tattoo artist and chalk artist thing mixed up.

That chalk art you did on the plaza isn't washing off.  Looks like it's three layers deep in the cement.
Uh oh.  Tell Rhonda she has to come back in.  That tramp stamp is going to wash right off.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
video needed more cleavage
 
phenn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bet she could do large format pastels and sell the snot out of them. She's pretty talented.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Mikey1969: TheGreatGazoo: She looks to be pretty good at doing chalk art.  Who knew you could make money doing it?

Despite Fark's usual level of "support" for people, these chalk artists are actually pretty farking awesome.

I have no doubt about the artistic ability of these people. There are some awesome works they produce.

I was just surprised that they can make a living doing chalk artwork.


If she made a living doing chalk artwork she probably wouldn't have had the other two jobs...
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: A salaried professional traveling chalk artist

How many of those are there these days?


I thought they all migrated to the Big Rock Candy Mountains
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm self employed with my contracts through park and Recs and the dept of education.  Lost ALL contacts through September over a two week period, plus no unemployment benefits  being a sole proprietor. BOA decided that if you don't already have a revolving credit account with them, you can get farked.   When are those stimulus checks supposed to come?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: I guess I always thought those chalkboards outside of shops and wall menus were just drawn by talented owners or employees.



Oh, some still are. A lot of times, these are the people who make the signs inside your grocery store, that identify the different departments. And these people had some serious skill...
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I did some pretty good paint-by-numbers in my day too, subby.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Brawndo: "professional traveling chalk artist"

[Fark user image 221x240]

It's pretty much temporary mural art.  It's not hard to imagine that some types of events, stores doing a big sale, etc would hire someone with portfolio.


Traveling = Gypsies
Gypsies = thieves

Everything I need know about gypsies I learned from watching Snatch
 
electricjebus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Atomic Jonb: So she lost two jobs and one hobby?

I was all set to snark about "professional traveling chalk artist" until I Googled it and to my surprise, it's a real thing. I guess I always thought those chalkboards outside of shops and wall menus were just drawn by talented owners or employees.


[Fark user image 436x705]


Thank you, that was one of those "oh, that makes sense" moments that I love.  I've seen hundreds of those and I guess I just assumed that almost everybody but me was unusually talented at drawing with chalk... I can barely write with it, I'm team dry erase board all the way.
 
Betep
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't remember these jobs on Career Day.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: ReapTheChaos: I guess I always thought those chalkboards outside of shops and wall menus were just drawn by talented owners or employees.


Oh, some still are. A lot of times, these are the people who make the signs inside your grocery store, that identify the different departments. And these people had some serious skill...


I used to shop at a regional grocery store chain that employed a number of in-house signmakers/painters.  Usually each store would hire an art student from one of the local universities to make things like produce signs etc. and who probably doubled as a stocker or whatever, but the chain also employed a few full-time artists who did large signs, banners, window art, etc. for all of the stores in the region.  The resulting visual sty'e was part of their branding, I think.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Brawndo: "professional traveling chalk artist"

[Fark user image 221x240]


That's actually what piqued my interest.  I mean there's this bratty little kid next door who likes to draw on sidewalks, but trust me her art sucks.  I shouldn't be mean, she's like 10 years old.

One day I found a piece of chalk out back and it was clear it had just rolled under the fence between our houses.  Instead of tossing it back into their yard I drew a little picture and realized my art sucks too.

So I checked out the video and her art does not suck.  It's amazing.  "Professional Traveling Chalk Artist"?   And she lives in the same state I do?

If I wasn't worried about my own money so much right now I'd call her up and commission a piece of art on the sidewalk in front of my home - and also ask her to teach me just a little bit.

Maybe she started out like that 10 year old kid next door to me. Like anything I guess practice is the big "secret" to becoming a good artist.  She must have spent countless hours drawing with chalk and watching her art fade away with the rain, snow and people walking on it.
 
