(Fox 5 San Diego)   Border Patrol busts man with 37 bundles of meth hidden in car's gas tank, say it had street value of 7 rolls of toilet paper   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
    Dumbass, U.S. Border Patrol agents, English-language films, United States Border Patrol, 28-year-old U.S. citizen, Canada - United States border, United States, Dodge Dart, Borders of the United States  
244 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 4:18 PM (1 hour ago)



12 Comments
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Does meth kill the 'rona?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Does meth kill the 'rona?


Yes, by killing you faster.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Does meth kill the 'rona?


No but it makes the virus think that everybody's following it around trying to steal its meth.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That car must have been going really farking fast. The cops shouldn't had been able to catch it, until it stopped to wash its windshield a few hundred times.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
never done meth, does it bung you up like tynenol 3's
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
How many Rhode Islands is that!
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kbronsito: That car must have been going really farking fast. The cops shouldn't had been able to catch it, until it stopped to wash its windshield a few hundred times.


Damned bugs everywhere!
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: never done meth, does it bung you up like tynenol 3's


Depends on how you take it.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: Diogenes: Does meth kill the 'rona?

No but it makes the virus think that everybody's following it around trying to steal its meth.


LOL
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's not meth officer, it's concentrated hand sanitizer.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
TP or not TP , that is the question
Whether 'tis nobler in the line at costo to suffer
The bumps and sneers of outrageous people
Or to take more showers against a sea of smells
And by washing end them. To wash - to clean,
No more; and by a wash to say we clean
The oders and the thousand natural shocks
That the skin is heir to: 'tis an inhalation
Devoutly to be wish'd. To wash, to clean
To clean, perchance to wipe - ay, there's the rub;
For in that cleaning what freshness my come,
When we have finished off the last mortal coil,
Must give up pause - there's the empty roll
That makes calamity of 2 ply 600 sheet long life.
For who would bear the yells and screams for TP,
Th' significant other's wrong, the young child's wailing,
The pangs of a bellyache, the law's of cueing,
The insolence of store clerks, and the spurns
that stockers merit of th'unworthy reshelving,
When he himself might his quiet tush make
With a bare bottom?  Who would flatulence bear,
To grunt and sweat under bowl seat,
But that the dread of something after a BM,
The undiscovere'd sewer system, from whose bourn
No TP returns, puzzles the will,
And makes us rather bear the cleaning we have
Than fly to others bathrooms that we know not of?
Thus barren rolls does make cowards of us all,
And thus the native hue of paper
Is sicklied o'er with the pale cast of softness,
And enterprises of great sheet and scented
With this regard the mass in line turn awry
And lose the name of action.

/I need to get out more
//but I can't
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We talking Charmin, Angel Soft, or Camco here?
 
