(Guardian)   While doctors are dying because hospitals cannot afford enough PPE, spare a thought for the people making billions from the outbreak   (theguardian.com) divider line
Wanton Pearl Clutchery [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This shiat appalls me.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the revolution ever comes, hedge fund managers and their underlings had better be some of the first up against the wall.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eat the rich.

/Not rich
 
kid_icarus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
O'Grady told the Guardian: "It's a sign of our broken economy that hedge fund managers are raking in billions, while care workers who are putting their lives on the line can barely scrape by. When the immediate crisis has passed, we need to rebuild a more equal economy. The super-rich must be made to pay their fair share and ordinary workers should get the respect and pay they deserve."

Good luck, buddy.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

it's a good thing he has money, or he would never get laid.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hedge funds are parasites, and should be taxed like one.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

basemetal: [i.guim.co.uk image 850x510]it's a good thing he has money, or he would never get laid.


The power tie is so last millennium.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kill the rich, redistribute their wealth
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe that 4,000% number. Anyone making that is running some Madoff level scam. Or making insanely leveraged bets on the VIX

But up 20% seems possible

/betting with other people's money is the best kind of gambling
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't think it's because hospitals can't afford PPE, it just doesn't physically exist in quantity. They didn't have pandemic levels of stock, then China bought all the stock on the market in January and February.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It would be horrible to think that politicians who can obstruct, delay, or misdirect actual delivery of material for virus protection could profit.    I'm sure our leaders have the best medical minds on Wall Street to keep us safe and not act like robber barons who tax every shipment again and again.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: I don't think it's because hospitals can't afford PPE, it just doesn't physically exist in quantity. They didn't have pandemic levels of stock, then China bought all the stock on the market in January and February.


Agree with this.  Even if they have the money, the stock just isn't there.

I've been slowly printing 3D masks for some local places (like the animal hospital).  I can't churn them out very quickly, but I'm trying to do what I can to help.
 
flood222
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA: . When the immediate crisis has passed, we need to rebuild a more equal economy. The super-rich must be made to pay their fair share and ordinary workers should get the respect and pay they deserve.

Pipe dreams.... And it works the way it does for a reason.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: I don't think it's because hospitals can't afford PPE, it just doesn't physically exist in quantity. They didn't have pandemic levels of stock, then Fat Donny sold  China bought all the stock to China on the market in January and February.


Ftfy.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The rich keep getting richer, what else is new.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
These hedge fund examples are the exception.

Most of them down in the 5-15% region.

So the richest people in the world now have a little bit less money but are still the richest people in the world.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Not mine , just an unfortunate recurring theme  lately.
 
alltim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We all love to hate the rich.

But the fact is that hedge fund guys aren't profiteering on medical supplies or food or anything, they're speculating on future market performance. The situation in the hospitals would be exactly the same whether or not these guy make bets on the VIX.

Actually somebody making money as the world economy collapses isn't a bad thing. One less person to bailout, and one more person to pay taxes.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Makes me want to modify a gullotine into a ranged weapon.

The trebuchillotine?
The guillapult?
Decapacannon?

Aha:  Flechottegun.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I don't believe that 4,000% number. Anyone making that is running some Madoff level scam. Or making insanely leveraged bets on the VIX

But up 20% seems possible

/betting with other people's money is the best kind of gambling


Well... if you had Calls on Carnival Cruise when they were at like $6... you would probably be up several thousand percent right now.

These returns are happening. But, you are also seeing losses on the other side of the trade too. Some people are blowing up on VIX positions. like, literally ceasing to exist at the end of the trading day.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm as "eat the rich" as the next guy, but it seems to me that the investors making money betting against the market are only taking money from other investors who are betting on the market going up, not from doctors and nurses.  The outrage here seems misplaced.
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
These funds are using huge stores of stockpiled cash, to buy up stocks while they are depressed.

You had better believe they will be laughing all they way to the bank.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: We all love to hate the rich.

But the fact is that hedge fund guys aren't profiteering on medical supplies or food or anything, they're speculating on future market performance. The situation in the hospitals would be exactly the same whether or not these guy make bets on the VIX.

Actually somebody making money as the world economy collapses isn't a bad thing. One less person to bailout, and one more person to pay taxes.


bnelson.caView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: These funds are using huge stores of stockpiled cash, to buy up stocks while they are depressed.

You had better believe they will be laughing all they way to the bank.


Another approach to that might be why are these funds sitting on mountains of cash and capital. Why wasn't it already invested. You pay them to invest your money, and they just leave it sitting around while they earn 2% on it?

Hedge funds will never beat out a diversified portfolio of low cost index funds.
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There are a lot of heads that belong in baskets below guillotines.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

flood222: FTA: . When the immediate crisis has passed, we need to rebuild a more equal economy. The super-rich must be made to pay their fair share and ordinary workers should get the respect and pay they deserve.

Pipe dreams.... And it works the way it does for a reason.


That's half-right: we are showing more respect for the people who actually make our economy work. And the $15/hr. minimum wage increase sweeping the US is giving those workers a better shot at earning a living wage. But the only way to make the super-rich pay their "fair share" (whatever that is), is by guillotine. Because ain't no way we can do it through legislation when our legislators are either super-rich themselves or sucking up to the super-rich.
 
GrogSmash [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gubbo: GrogSmash: These funds are using huge stores of stockpiled cash, to buy up stocks while they are depressed.

You had better believe they will be laughing all they way to the bank.

Another approach to that might be why are these funds sitting on mountains of cash and capital. Why wasn't it already invested. You pay them to invest your money, and they just leave it sitting around while they earn 2% on it?

Hedge funds will never beat out a diversified portfolio of low cost index funds.


I didn't say they were investing YOUR money.

I said the company was making money.  You pay your fees.  You hand over your 5-10-15% of the profits, and that goes into the company coffers.  Some of that is invested, but certainly not all.

The clients are going to get farked sideways, but the company wont.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
two completely unconnected activities.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: I don't think it's because hospitals can't afford PPE, it just doesn't physically exist in quantity. They didn't have pandemic levels of stock, then Fat Donny sold  China bought all the stock to China on the market in January and February.

Ftfy.


China imported 2 billion masks in addition to already making most of the world's masks. It wasn't a Trump thing.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dail​y​mail.co.uk/news/article-8178365/amp/Ch​ina-imported-2billion-masks-peak-coron​avirus-crisis.html
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I heard some old guy won the lottery the other day. He made millions, and people don't have the PPE they need!

I'm sure the two are related in some way, so I'm going to hate the old guy.
 
6nome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Shirley, they will be taxed and also the market will be stimulated via their trickle-down.
 
