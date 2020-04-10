 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC4i)   People show up outside Ohio governor's press conference to protest quarantine, will prove governor's point once the incubation period is over   (nbc4i.com) divider line
51
    More: Dumbass, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, background of Ohio governor Mike DeWine, Protest, right thing, George Voinovich, hard mountain, hard work, first amendment  
•       •       •

761 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 11:21 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ohio trifecta in play.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It is staggeringly clear that millions of Americans don't understand that our world has fundamentally changed for the foreseeable future.

Stadiums are large bowls. Museums are boxes of paintings. Restaurants are I don't know what. If you can't teach online, you are no longer a teacher.

My school has informed us that all courses moving forward are to be prepared as online courses and to expect regular disruptions to on-ground teaching for years. For years.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about this: anybody demanding to go back to work now must first be infected and then recover before being allowed to do so. For our safety.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"tHe CuRe Is WoRsE tHaN tHe DiSeAsE..."

imgflip.comView Full Size
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This summer I hear the drummin'

MORE dead in O-HI-O
 
MadHatter500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: How about this: anybody demanding to go back to work now must first be infected and then recover before being allowed to do so. For our safety.


Might not be enough.

First we have to determine if you actually gain immunity after you recover from it.  There are some signs you might not.
 
DHT3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Ohio trifecta in play.

[Fark user image 425x261]


Couldn't have said it better.

In Washington state people are calling the governor a Nazi for his response.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many doctors were in that protest. How may people whose IQ breaks 95 were in that protest.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I know you're shouting but don't shout on someone else," DeWine said.

Now if we could just apply this to the Politics tab.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massive protest there. Better take those idiots seriously.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand, I get it. I understand the long play of keeping the demand on our limited-capacity healthcare system in check. I also understand that telling millions of people to stay home and watch Netflix isn't sustainable either. The problem is, everyone is going to get it. If not now, then at some point in the future. We're going to be playing shutdown whackamole for the next five years as hot spots pop up around the globe and require regional or national closures to deal with it. 

Let's just say Ohio nails this, closes the borders, and waits until every COVID-19 patient has recovered. As soon as the border opens, some marmaluke from Jersey who is asymptomatic is going to come trucking down I-90 (or I-80 or I-70 or any number of highways that traverse this state) and pass it along to some poor slob 80 year old at a rest stop who then goes to a grandchild's birthday party and suddenly half of Columbus has it again.

We just need to assume that everyone will get it, protect those who are most at risk, and deal with it. This shiat isn't going away any time soon and people desperate need to get back to work before this turns into the next Great Depression and creates a 30 year economic nuclear bomb on our populace.
 
uberaverage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Businesses are shut down around the world!
It's not an Ohio problem or a US problem.

Also the President can talk all he wants about opening businesses. He didn't make the very difficult decision to close them. And he will not make the very difficult decision on when to open them.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: On one hand, I get it. I understand the long play of keeping the demand on our limited-capacity healthcare system in check. I also understand that telling millions of people to stay home and watch Netflix isn't sustainable either. The problem is, everyone is going to get it. If not now, then at some point in the future. We're going to be playing shutdown whackamole for the next five years as hot spots pop up around the globe and require regional or national closures to deal with it. 

Let's just say Ohio nails this, closes the borders, and waits until every COVID-19 patient has recovered. As soon as the border opens, some marmaluke from Jersey who is asymptomatic is going to come trucking down I-90 (or I-80 or I-70 or any number of highways that traverse this state) and pass it along to some poor slob 80 year old at a rest stop who then goes to a grandchild's birthday party and suddenly half of Columbus has it again.

We just need to assume that everyone will get it, protect those who are most at risk, and deal with it. This shiat isn't going away any time soon and people desperate need to get back to work before this turns into the next Great Depression and creates a 30 year economic nuclear bomb on our populace.


That was the British plan until they realized it'd kill off a quarter of the country in the process.
 
SixOfDLoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing says "militant stupidity" like the ar-15 and molon labe flag combo.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weird thing is that on most issues DeWine is a backwards fundie jackass Republican who oppose abortion, legal weed, same-sex marriage, and net neutrality.  You wouldn't expect a fellow with that track record to protect the already-born, but he's actually done a bang-up job on pandemic response compared to most states.  (I guess it shouldn't be completely unexpected; he's also unusually pro-gun control.)
 
EvilElecBlanket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uberaverage: Businesses are shut down around the world!
It's not an Ohio problem or a US problem.

Also the President can talk all he wants about opening businesses. He didn't make the very difficult decision to close them. And he will not make the very difficult decision on when to open them.


It'll be nice when those stimulus checks finally hit people's accounts. That's a pressure relief a lot of people need.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: On one hand, I get it. I understand the long play of keeping the demand on our limited-capacity healthcare system in check. I also understand that telling millions of people to stay home and watch Netflix isn't sustainable either. The problem is, everyone is going to get it. If not now, then at some point in the future. We're going to be playing shutdown whackamole for the next five years as hot spots pop up around the globe and require regional or national closures to deal with it. 

Let's just say Ohio nails this, closes the borders, and waits until every COVID-19 patient has recovered. As soon as the border opens, some marmaluke from Jersey who is asymptomatic is going to come trucking down I-90 (or I-80 or I-70 or any number of highways that traverse this state) and pass it along to some poor slob 80 year old at a rest stop who then goes to a grandchild's birthday party and suddenly half of Columbus has it again.

We just need to assume that everyone will get it, protect those who are most at risk, and deal with it. This shiat isn't going away any time soon and people desperate need to get back to work before this turns into the next Great Depression and creates a 30 year economic nuclear bomb on our populace.


The other thing is if we relax things too prematurely to the point that the virus speass to fast and overwhelms our hospitals, then we get into an even worse situation we are in right now.

This notion that we will magically return to the pre-COVID economy the instant we open everything back up needs to die a bloody painful death. It's not coming back and doing things prematurely will make the economic situation even worse.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: We just need to assume that everyone will get it, protect those who are most at risk, and deal with it. This shiat isn't going away any time soon and people desperate need to get back to work before this turns into the next Great Depression and creates a 30 year economic nuclear bomb on our populace.


I've been saying that for weeks. Wait for the tidal wave of opprobrium from people bafflingly convinced that they aren't going to be on the (literal) breadline and that we can all just wait this out until...forever?

We have absolutely no choice but figure out mitigation that is compatible with relatively normal life, then pick a date and run with it. The media is busily encouraging the belief that everyone is at grave risk to scare us into staying home. Meanwhile the CFR for the portion of the populace that pays the taxes and bills that keep the lights on remains very low indeed and that for the children and young people, who are going to have to pick up the economic pieces for the next decade plus, approaches zero.

We've had 40 years of extraordinary fortune, where we've come to believe that everybody will live to 85, in perfect health, before dying in relative comfort in a hospital bed. Those days are over and it's time to get used to that fact.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: How about this: anybody demanding to go back to work now must first be infected and then recover before being allowed to do so. For our safety.


I don't believe immunity after infection has been proved. They'll have to be concentrated in camps to work.

/ Sorta OK with this
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: How many doctors were in that protest. How may people whose IQ breaks 95 were in that protest.


I know at least two large-ish health systems in SW Ohio are lobbying the governor HARD for a relaxation of the restrictions on elective procedures. This was said directly by their CEOs in group meetings with physicians and other stakeholders (non-employed provider groups, affiliated testing or therapy centers, home health care agencies, etc.)

These are non-profits, so greed is less of a factor than for most enterprises. The bottom line looks so awful that they fear lasting, perhaps permanent damage to their ability to provide services because smaller clinics or satellite offices will have to be mothballed or permanently closed to stop the financial bleeding.

There is definitely a divide in sentiment between physicians and health care administration. The news says "We're nearing the peak!" and the physicians interpret that as a peak in a long, attenuated curve. The admins clearly think (hope) it's going to spike in the next week or two and then it'll be over.

I would imagine the Ohio Chamber of Commerce is pushing the GOP-dominated legislature to relax or end restrictions. If you read the comments during the live streams of "wine with DeWine" on The Ohio Channel, you can see there is an uptick in criticism of that wicked enchantress Dr Acton and her job-killing witchcraft.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrwhippy: [Fark user image image 850x566]


simpler days?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: The other thing is if we relax things too prematurely to the point that the virus speass to fast and overwhelms our hospitals, then we get into an even worse situation we are in right now.This notion that we will magically return to the pre-COVID economy the instant we open everything back up needs to die a bloody painful death. It's not coming back and doing things prematurely will make the economic situation even worse.


There is a wealth of possibilities between go back to December 2019's norms and sit at home until you're reduced to selling your loved ones so you can feed yourself. This isn't a binary choice.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkinNortherner: FarkBucket18: We just need to assume that everyone will get it, protect those who are most at risk, and deal with it. This shiat isn't going away any time soon and people desperate need to get back to work before this turns into the next Great Depression and creates a 30 year economic nuclear bomb on our populace.

I've been saying that for weeks. Wait for the tidal wave of opprobrium from people bafflingly convinced that they aren't going to be on the (literal) breadline and that we can all just wait this out until...forever?

We have absolutely no choice but figure out mitigation that is compatible with relatively normal life, then pick a date and run with it. The media is busily encouraging the belief that everyone is at grave risk to scare us into staying home. Meanwhile the CFR for the portion of the populace that pays the taxes and bills that keep the lights on remains very low indeed and that for the children and young people, who are going to have to pick up the economic pieces for the next decade plus, approaches zero.

We've had 40 years of extraordinary fortune, where we've come to believe that everybody will live to 85, in perfect health, before dying in relative comfort in a hospital bed. Those days are over and it's time to get used to that fact.


So you honestly believe the economy wouldn't take a major hit if our hospital systems got overloaded? You honestly believe that we would return to a Pre-COVID economy the moment we open everything back up? Because I think both of notions are foolish.

I don't think we should close everything down until a vaccine is made, but we should at least wait before we get on the other side of the curve first. Opening things back up too early will just put us back in the same exact spot down the road.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
If we don't start taking this seriously, it's NEVER going to go away.  Hell, it's never going to go away as is (unless it mutates to something MUCH more lethal), but we we may be unable to keep it under 50% total mortality over the next year or two.

It is way past time to be _seriously_ enforcing quarantines and lockdowns.  Hell, at this point, I'm starting to reconsider my life-long opposition to the death penalty to make a few clear examples out of a few clearly egregious assholes -- and at the *very* least, we should be name-and-shaming _everyone_.

Hint:  This is also why a proper response, containing it quickly at a municipal-, or regional- level (or, *cough* overseas-contained) ~was~ the plan, until racist, rapist, senile, dim-witted, willfully misinformed, hate-filled, likely child-molester, and *Mass*Murderer* Republican President Donald Trump literally fired everyone and ruined everything, possibly forever.

If it didn't kill healthcare pros either by infecting them directly, or having consumed the resources needed to care for them by being a selfish asshole early on, I wouldn't care so much.  Hell, if it wasn't infectious outside direct physical contact and died on solid surfaces instantly, I'd be hanging up fliers for Trump rallies and Easter services at this point.

But it infects _everyone_, and asymptomatic people can kill the poor schmuck who happens to get gas next.  This *has* to be contained.  We are well past the point of needing to stop stupid selfish assholes from being stupid selfish assholes.

And, reminder:  This **all** could have been avoided.  At worst, it was a regional outbreak with a horrifying four-figure death toll.  We'll be lucky, at this point, if we can keep that toll "only" to six figures.

But no.  Homeschooling, destruction of science education, "my belief is as valid as your science," demonizing intellectuals, gutting government services, medicine for a profit, deliberate misinformation and the glorification of ignorance and selfishness, and more is all coming home to roost.  Thanks, I guess, past 35+ years for proving me right, but ya' didn't have to do it by killing so many people.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Quarantine is wrong, but let me stay more than 6 feet away from the next person.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: The bottom line looks so awful that they fear lasting, perhaps permanent damage to their ability to provide services because smaller clinics or satellite offices will have to be mothballed or permanently closed to stop the financial bleeding.


It's too late for Kaiser Permanente. They're still selling the idea that the clinic closures are temporary but, in CA, they're already disposing of assets.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: We've had 40 years of extraordinary fortune, where we've come to believe that everybody will live to 85, in perfect health, before dying in relative comfort in a hospital bed. Those days are over and it's time to get used to that fact.


This is sort of like 9/11, when Americans briefly realized our foreign policy has downstream effects that can sometimes blowback upon us, had a collective moment of grief and rage that our shining city on the hill wasn't as safe as we thought it was, and then proceeded to quadruple-down on the crap that caused it in the first place.

COVID-19 has inflicted a larger death toll and financial damage than 9/11. Are we going to form international coalitions and implement domestic policies to address the root problem, or are we going to blow shiat up to make ourselves feel like we're doing something?
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: So you honestly believe the economy wouldn't take a major hit if our hospital systems got overloaded? You honestly believe that we would return to a Pre-COVID economy the moment we open everything back up? Because I think both of notions are foolish.

I don't think we should close everything down until a vaccine is made, but we should at least wait before we get on the other side of the curve first. Opening things back up too early will just put us back in the same exact spot down the road.


No, we're farked either way. The difference will be in how deep of a hole we're going to dive into before we decide to claw our way out. Right now, *MOST* people would go back to the status quo. Most people haven't lapsed in their mortgages, haven't lost their jobs, haven't seen a significant reduction in supply chain health, and haven't seen revenue streams dry up. 

In another 90 days? That may change entirely. Businesses will need to start laying people off as everything grinds to a halt. The problem is, we've never stopped this train. If we stop this train, what is our relief valve going to be to get it restarted again?

You can say a large injection of capital from the government would help, but really, we don't have the financial ability to replace wages on that scale. People aren't going to suddenly go house shopping because they got a $1200 monthly check from the government. People aren't going to suddenly be going back to work in industries that are hollowed out from a sustained lack of demand. People are going to start hurting in demographics where hurt doesn't usually come and when that happens, watch out.

Restarting a stalled economy is hard. Just ask Japan. They've been trying it for the last 30 years.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mouser: FarkBucket18: On one hand, I get it. I understand the long play of keeping the demand on our limited-capacity healthcare system in check. I also understand that telling millions of people to stay home and watch Netflix isn't sustainable either. The problem is, everyone is going to get it. If not now, then at some point in the future. We're going to be playing shutdown whackamole for the next five years as hot spots pop up around the globe and require regional or national closures to deal with it. 

Let's just say Ohio nails this, closes the borders, and waits until every COVID-19 patient has recovered. As soon as the border opens, some marmaluke from Jersey who is asymptomatic is going to come trucking down I-90 (or I-80 or I-70 or any number of highways that traverse this state) and pass it along to some poor slob 80 year old at a rest stop who then goes to a grandchild's birthday party and suddenly half of Columbus has it again.

We just need to assume that everyone will get it, protect those who are most at risk, and deal with it. This shiat isn't going away any time soon and people desperate need to get back to work before this turns into the next Great Depression and creates a 30 year economic nuclear bomb on our populace.

That was the British plan until they realized it'd kill off a quarter of the country in the process.


This is what folks seem to not get. They are comparing best case pandemic scenario, with a worst of all possible cases economic scenarios.

If we let the economy get destroyed at least people will be there to fix it. "Ignore" the pandemic and you'll be right back to the shutdowns once it's killed a few million people. Only then it'll be too late.

Disease has destroyed societies as completely as wars.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The response to these idiots should be:
img.playbuzz.comView Full Size
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: FarkBucket18: We just need to assume that everyone will get it, protect those who are most at risk, and deal with it.

We have absolutely no choice but figure out mitigation that is compatible with relatively normal life, then pick a date and run with it.



THIS IS WHAT "FLATTENING THE CURVE" IS.

We are dealing with it this way. (Except glorious, noble experiments like New Zealand, but only time will tell us if they are successful.)

We're staying inside and risking (sacrificing) healthcare pros and others necessary to keep the lights on and water in the taps, and the daily lives of everyone, to stretch this out.  The alternative is much, MUCH worse.

To anyone advocating this:  If you're prepared to sign off on 10-20% dead over 2 months vs. 3-5% (and that's optimistic, but let's run with it... even if it's the same total dead by slowing the infection, the ramifications are less monstrous and horrific and instant) over a year, well, (a) fark you, and (b) I hope you're ready to take over for all my MD friends in re-used bubblesuits (and lucky to have them) treating all the infected after they drop dead and it's your turn in the barrel.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: FarkBucket18: We just need to assume that everyone will get it, protect those who are most at risk, and deal with it. This shiat isn't going away any time soon and people desperate need to get back to work before this turns into the next Great Depression and creates a 30 year economic nuclear bomb on our populace.

I've been saying that for weeks. Wait for the tidal wave of opprobrium from people bafflingly convinced that they aren't going to be on the (literal) breadline and that we can all just wait this out until...forever?

We have absolutely no choice but figure out mitigation that is compatible with relatively normal life, then pick a date and run with it. The media is busily encouraging the belief that everyone is at grave risk to scare us into staying home. Meanwhile the CFR for the portion of the populace that pays the taxes and bills that keep the lights on remains very low indeed and that for the children and young people, who are going to have to pick up the economic pieces for the next decade plus, approaches zero.

We've had 40 years of extraordinary fortune, where we've come to believe that everybody will live to 85, in perfect health, before dying in relative comfort in a hospital bed. Those days are over and it's time to get used to that fact.


...what? No.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
♫ 40,000 dead in Ohio.♫

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: So you honestly believe the economy wouldn't take a major hit if our hospital systems got overloaded?


Of course it would. Although, bluntly, we can avoid overload by simply not giving full spectrum medical treatment people with fewer than 10 QALY and/or a 90+% likelihood of survival.

No politician will say this out loud but I fairly strongly suspect this is the long term strategy already in play. Those school gym 'hospitals' aren't going to save people, unless we can magic up a few tens of thousands of new care workers and weave together ICU level respiratory care from macramé and vacuum cleaners, they're going to give the elderly and infirm somewhere to die that isn't too inconvenient for everybody else.

You honestly believe that we would return to a Pre-COVID economy the moment we open everything back up?

Not a chance. However, we would return an increased level of economic activity, from our current position, rather than sitting back and watching it all crumble into dust.

Because I think both of notions are foolish.

I agree, that's why I didn't propose either of them.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Quarantine is wrong, but let me stay more than 6 feet away from the next person.
[Fark user image 850x637]


So 2/3 of Ohio is sitting at home bored and there are only 17 idiots protesting.  I think thats actually pretty good.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
People who think we should choose a functional economy over the lives of millions of people reveal they both don't understand economics and they are bad people.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Kyle Butler: How many doctors were in that protest. How may people whose IQ breaks 95 were in that protest.

I know at least two large-ish health systems in SW Ohio are lobbying the governor HARD for a relaxation of the restrictions on elective procedures. This was said directly by their CEOs in group meetings with physicians and other stakeholders (non-employed provider groups, affiliated testing or therapy centers, home health care agencies, etc.)

These are non-profits, so greed is less of a factor than for most enterprises. The bottom line looks so awful that they fear lasting, perhaps permanent damage to their ability to provide services because smaller clinics or satellite offices will have to be mothballed or permanently closed to stop the financial bleeding.

There is definitely a divide in sentiment between physicians and health care administration. The news says "We're nearing the peak!" and the physicians interpret that as a peak in a long, attenuated curve. The admins clearly think (hope) it's going to spike in the next week or two and then it'll be over.

I would imagine the Ohio Chamber of Commerce is pushing the GOP-dominated legislature to relax or end restrictions. If you read the comments during the live streams of "wine with DeWine" on The Ohio Channel, you can see there is an uptick in criticism of that wicked enchantress Dr Acton and her job-killing witchcraft.


The thing to keep in mind about non-profits is that their expenses always seem to keep pace with their revenues no matter how much revenue they have.  How about the c-suite gets paid the median employee salary for the duration of the pandemic, and all those contracts given to board members' brothers-in-law are opened up to competitive bids?
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's Ohio, fer Chrissakes.  They know what the solution is: Have the National Guard shoot all the protesters.

\problem solved
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SFSailor: THIS IS WHAT "FLATTENING THE CURVE" IS.We are dealing with it this way.


Untrue. Flattening the curve with the current approach is sustainable in the very short term. We are not getting rapidly to a point where we find a balance between reducing the load on hospitals and maintaining a level of activity which will enable people to afford to eat.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Quarantine is wrong, but let me stay more than 6 feet away from the next person.
[Fark user image 850x637]


I believe they're doing that so the cops don't have a pretext to stop the protest.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

odinsposse: People who think we should choose a functional economy over the lives of millions of people reveal they both don't understand economics and they are bad people.


I think people who think that the choice is a binary one between sitting inside doing nothing forever and going back to business as usual on Tuesday, then hyperbolising the worse-case scenarios of a situation nobody is advocating, are wilfully misrepresenting the situation in order to make themselves feel virtuous.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: SFSailor: THIS IS WHAT "FLATTENING THE CURVE" IS.We are dealing with it this way.

Untrue. Flattening the curve with the current approach is sustainable in the very short term. We are not getting rapidly to a point where we find a balance between reducing the load on hospitals and maintaining a level of activity which will enable people to afford to eat.


I would say my household expenses has dropped by at least a third, maybe closer to half, from what we're usually doing. Our entertainment expenses are now $0. Our eating out expenses are now $0. I've filled my gas tank once in the last month vs. twice a week. We haven't gone clothes shopping. We spend less on food trying to stay away from the grocery stores.

I essence, thousands of dollars that would normally be flowing outward is suddenly being directed into liquid savings. That's decent for me (cushions me a bit more if things should go south with my employment), but multiply that by millions and there are entire industries that are cratering right now. If people can't see the danger in this continuing for much longer, they are ignoring how our economy works and throwing a frag grenade into the machinery is going to have ripple effects that explode in nasty places.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Mrtraveler01: So you honestly believe the economy wouldn't take a major hit if our hospital systems got overloaded?

Of course it would. Although, bluntly, we can avoid overload by simply not giving full spectrum medical treatment people with fewer than 10 QALY and/or a 90+% likelihood of survival.

No politician will say this out loud but I fairly strongly suspect this is the long term strategy already in play. Those school gym 'hospitals' aren't going to save people, unless we can magic up a few tens of thousands of new care workers and weave together ICU level respiratory care from macramé and vacuum cleaners, they're going to give the elderly and infirm somewhere to die that isn't too inconvenient for everybody else.

You honestly believe that we would return to a Pre-COVID economy the moment we open everything back up?

Not a chance. However, we would return an increased level of economic activity, from our current position, rather than sitting back and watching it all crumble into dust.

Because I think both of notions are foolish.

I agree, that's why I didn't propose either of them.


1. You're basically saying "Let people die because I think that will save the economy".
2. It won't.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: FarkinNortherner: SFSailor: THIS IS WHAT "FLATTENING THE CURVE" IS.We are dealing with it this way.

Untrue. Flattening the curve with the current approach is sustainable in the very short term. We are not getting rapidly to a point where we find a balance between reducing the load on hospitals and maintaining a level of activity which will enable people to afford to eat.

I would say my household expenses has dropped by at least a third, maybe closer to half, from what we're usually doing. Our entertainment expenses are now $0. Our eating out expenses are now $0. I've filled my gas tank once in the last month vs. twice a week. We haven't gone clothes shopping. We spend less on food trying to stay away from the grocery stores.

I essence, thousands of dollars that would normally be flowing outward is suddenly being directed into liquid savings. That's decent for me (cushions me a bit more if things should go south with my employment), but multiply that by millions and there are entire industries that are cratering right now. If people can't see the danger in this continuing for much longer, they are ignoring how our economy works and throwing a frag grenade into the machinery is going to have ripple effects that explode in nasty places.


The damage is already done. Reopening everything back up will not fix everything economic. The cloud of the virus will still hang over and people will be too reluctant to make extra purchases outside of the essential necessities. Not to mention that the travel industry would still be majorly impacted as the rest of the world is still fighting this pandemic like we are.

I get that we need to get people back to work, but doing it prematurely will end up hurting our economy even more in the long-run.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The damage is already done. Reopening everything back up will not fix everything economic. The cloud of the virus will still hang over and people will be too reluctant to make extra purchases outside of the essential necessities. Not to mention that the travel industry would still be majorly impacted as the rest of the world is still fighting this pandemic like we are.

I get that we need to get people back to work, but doing it prematurely will end up hurting our economy even more in the long-run.


Well, when people's unemployment checks run out, I guess we'll see what happens. We're already on Week 6 of 26.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: If people can't see the danger in this continuing for much longer, they are ignoring how our economy works and throwing a frag grenade into the machinery is going to have ripple effects that explode in nasty places.


They can't see it and I truly don't know why. My best guess is that everything is shut, so the damage to SMEs is invisible, their big employers are still paying wages (or their not yet in the workforce), and they simply don't see, or don't care about, people who were poor to begin with and are now facing genuine poverty.

Some who have given it at least a little thought are hyperbolising the worst case scenarios, ignoring what area under a curve actually means, and then 'deducing' that the damage from going back is worse than that from staying away. I haven't seen a single argument backed up by data to support that. I have seen the unemployment figures.

I've been accused of being willing to sacrifice lives for Wall Street. I'm not, but I am willing to accept the need to get back out there for the benefit of the vast majority of people at the expense of some.
 
The Weary Optimist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Parthenogenetic: Kyle Butler: How many doctors were in that protest. How may people whose IQ breaks 95 were in that protest.

I know at least two large-ish health systems in SW Ohio are lobbying the governor HARD for a relaxation of the restrictions on elective procedures. This was said directly by their CEOs in group meetings with physicians and other stakeholders (non-employed provider groups, affiliated testing or therapy centers, home health care agencies, etc.)

These are non-profits, so greed is less of a factor than for most enterprises. The bottom line looks so awful that they fear lasting, perhaps permanent damage to their ability to provide services because smaller clinics or satellite offices will have to be mothballed or permanently closed to stop the financial bleeding.

There is definitely a divide in sentiment between physicians and health care administration. The news says "We're nearing the peak!" and the physicians interpret that as a peak in a long, attenuated curve. The admins clearly think (hope) it's going to spike in the next week or two and then it'll be over.

I would imagine the Ohio Chamber of Commerce is pushing the GOP-dominated legislature to relax or end restrictions. If you read the comments during the live streams of "wine with DeWine" on The Ohio Channel, you can see there is an uptick in criticism of that wicked enchantress Dr Acton and her job-killing witchcraft.

The thing to keep in mind about non-profits is that their expenses always seem to keep pace with their revenues no matter how much revenue they have.  How about the c-suite gets paid the median employee salary for the duration of the pandemic, and all those contracts given to board members' brothers-in-law are opened up to competitive bids?


A large part of my business is working with small hospitals and systems.  A lot of these facilities were operating with 7 days of cash on hand.  This is not because there is a lot of fat salaries at the top.  The administration at these places is generally pretty thin. There is just not enough volume or large margin business for these guys to operate better than that.  Now that elective procedures have stopped, there is going to be a large wave of bankruptcies in this space. I have several clients that will not be able to make their next payroll.  The bigger issue is that they do not qualify for any of the new programs.  The hospitals are municipally owned so none of the SBA programs apply and most of the healthcare specific programs are targeted to large systems.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: FarkBucket18: If people can't see the danger in this continuing for much longer, they are ignoring how our economy works and throwing a frag grenade into the machinery is going to have ripple effects that explode in nasty places.

They can't see it and I truly don't know why. My best guess is that everything is shut, so the damage to SMEs is invisible, their big employers are still paying wages (or their not yet in the workforce), and they simply don't see, or don't care about, people who were poor to begin with and are now facing genuine poverty.

Some who have given it at least a little thought are hyperbolising the worst case scenarios, ignoring what area under a curve actually means, and then 'deducing' that the damage from going back is worse than that from staying away. I haven't seen a single argument backed up by data to support that. I have seen the unemployment figures.

I've been accused of being willing to sacrifice lives for Wall Street. I'm not, but I am willing to accept the need to get back out there for the benefit of the vast majority of people at the expense of some.


So what are the benefits of letting the outbreak get worse?
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.