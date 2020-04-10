 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   Meanwhile, in Alabama, still keeping the "noose out front should have told you" riff relevant   (whnt.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Crime, Graffiti, Judaism, Jews, Vandalism, Huntsville, Alabama, Huntsville synagogue, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
wow.
2020 america.

I guess we didn't kill all of the Nazis after all.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama.

Bless their hearts.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle took to social media calling the vandalism a "despicable act.""

Not that you'll be looking for them.
 
Kegluneq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure someone will be along to shill for the Alabama White Nationalist demographic soon.  Something about both sides, something about Trump's America, something about the real fascists being the Jews themselves.

Y'know.  Because they had the audacity to stay at home.  And exist.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama:  Where the dark scenes from Drive Miss Daisy are being LARPed every day.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake noose!
 
Yolanda Squatpump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same dipsticks hit a second synagogue last night. Supposedly on tape. Huntsville is not nearly as redneck as the rest of Abalama, but we still have our (small) share of RWNJs.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know where Juicy Smollett was at this time?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But...r-roll tide?
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: wow.
2020 america.

I guess we didn't kill all of the Nazis after all.


nah, we brought them to Huntsville to run NASA
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it was Roy Moore. He heard there was going to be an unauthorized briss and one thing led to another.
 
Ant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which brings us the question: wtf is a synagogue doing in Alabama?
Did they run out of synagogue building permits in Mississippi?
 
IkonOlator
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Yolanda Squatpump: RWNJs


Racist White New Jerseys?  Racist White Neanderthal Jugheads?  Ridiculous Waste of New Jumpers?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: wow.
2020 america.

I guess we didn't kill all of the Nazis after all.


I heard some of them escaped to Argentina but perhaps a few of them got confused and went to Alabama instead.  They sound similar in German, don't they?

Oh, they don't sound similar at all.  Maybe the Nazis were living in Alabama all along.
 
The5thElement [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: I heard some of them escaped to Argentina but perhaps a few of them got confused and went to Alabama instead.


"Wernher von Braun, right, discusses the master plan for The University of Alabama in Huntsville with Congressman Bob Jones."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Does anyone know where Juicy Smollett was at this time?


Does anyone know where you were?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jso2897: Thong_of_Zardoz: Does anyone know where Juicy Smollett was at this time?

Does anyone know where you were?


Just your mom.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jaytkay: My Sober Alt: I heard some of them escaped to Argentina but perhaps a few of them got confused and went to Alabama instead.

"Wernher von Braun, right, discusses the master plan for The University of Alabama in Huntsville with Congressman Bob Jones."
[Fark user image 567x437]


Well, shiat.  The darkest things I imagine turn out to have some basis in truth.
 
