 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Your Dog)   China moves into 18th century and looks to reclassify dogs as "companion animals" rather than "livestock". Your dog doesn't want to be a steak   (news.cgtn.com) divider line
27
    More: Obvious, Dog, Chinese people, progress of human civilization, Meat, Xinhua report, animal protection, urban regions, Pet  
•       •       •

199 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 9:17 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey, China, you can eat all the dogs and cats you want, just stop eating exotic shiat straight out the farking jungle.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Toxophil: Hey, China, you can eat all the dogs and cats you want, just stop eating exotic shiat straight out the farking jungle.


There's actual jungle left in China?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lots of anti-China racism coming out lately.

Must just be a coincidence.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: There's actual jungle left in China?


Yes, there is.  China is a rather large country.  Not many people know that.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fine then, they'll just eat their "companion animals" then.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does this mean no more "101 Ways to Wok Your Dog" cookbook?
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Lots of anti-China racism coming out lately.

Must just be a coincidence.


Creating conditions where for a deadly virus to rapidly spread while killing over 100,000 people worldwide and crippling the global economy all because your totalitarian state decided to lie about it and disappear people who were trying to tell the truth will do that.
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Lots of anti-China racism coming out lately.

Must just be a coincidence.


How is this anti-China racism?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Lots of anti-China racism coming out lately.

Must just be a coincidence.


Well, it;s easy to pick on them right now - they are at a vulnerable and fraught point in the cultural history and development.
This is something (just generally instituting modernity) they have to do.
It's going to be painful, and a never ending, ongoing process.
Too bad. Things are tough all over.
We have a huge wad of superstitious idiots in our culture too, clogging up the works.
Man up and deal with it, China.
There's no real choice.
 
eiger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've never understood the knee-jerk reaction to eating dogs. Pigs are easily just as smart and companionable, but we still eat them.
 
GungFu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Hey, China, you can eat all the dogs and cats you want, just stop eating exotic shiat straight out the farking jungle.


I love animals but tbh I couldn't care less what people eat - people eat animals. Fact. Western folk eating pigs and cows are as disgusting as people eating cats or dogs, imo.

But leave the farkin' pangolin alone, you bastards! From the poachers, smugglers, buyers, sellers, eaters....go fark yourselves! I hope all of you get the Pangolin Revenge Virus.

Long live the pangolin!
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eiger: I've never understood the knee-jerk reaction to eating dogs. Pigs are easily just as smart and companionable, but we still eat them.


Yeah, well, pigs are delicious...it's their own damn fault.
 
ingo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Lots of anti-China racism coming out lately.

Must just be a coincidence.


China is a country, not a race.  The CCP defends itself against criticism of China by claiming that it's racism directed against Chinese people.  Don't fall for it.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Lots of anti-China racism coming out lately.

Must just be a coincidence.


Criticizing dietary practices of a country isn't racism.   For example, the Republic of China bans the use of dogs for food, so it's not racist against Chinese people to criticize the PRC for allowing it.

But criticizing *ANYTHING* about the People's Republic of China is racist, accord to the government of the People's Republic of China, because reasons.

Congratulations on being Xi Jinping's lapdog.  At least you don't have to worry about him eating you now.  Though the rules in the PRC don't usually apply to high party members, so I'd still tread lightly.
 
Yoleus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Lots of anti-China racism coming out lately.

Must just be a coincidence.


I'm not sure that calling out a country for sustaining cultural practices that other cultures may feel are undesirable is racist. Would it be racist to suggest that the US might consider taking some kind of action to address the fact that 36% of the population are obese?

And yes, there is a citation, just in case: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Obesity​_​in_the_United_States
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eiger: I've never understood the knee-jerk reaction to eating dogs. Pigs are easily just as smart and companionable, but we still eat them.


Because doggies are perfect little creatures that should be loved and not eaten.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Your dog doesn't want to be a steak


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Switzerland According to the Food Safety and Veterinary Office, the sale of dog or cat meat is not allowed, but it is legal for people to eat their own animals. The Swiss parliament rejected changing the laws to protect dogs and cats for human consumption in 1993.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Lots of anti-China racism coming out lately.

Must just be a coincidence.


Ok Xi.
 
Bat Galaxy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That is pretty farked up. Let them eat what they want to eat. Just you know, screen the things being eaten for infectious diseases.

/I don't even blame them for all this
//Mad cow disease was a thing, and back in the day they gave 0 shiats about what they put in our meat. China just got more unlucky and got a very infectious viral disease.
///And even if they weren't eating the bats maybe someone would've eventually bitten by one and started things that way.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bat Galaxy: That is pretty farked up. Let them eat what they want to eat. Just you know, screen the things being eaten for infectious diseases.

/I don't even blame them for all this
//Mad cow disease was a thing, and back in the day they gave 0 shiats about what they put in our meat. China just got more unlucky and got a very infectious viral disease.
///And even if they weren't eating the bats maybe someone would've eventually bitten by one and started things that way.


I agree - from a purely rational point of view.
But it is also a pragmatic fact that the Chinese very much desire entree into the modern world - and as for all people who want or have ever wanted that, they will find it necessary to alter their habits and behaviors - as our ancestors, and everyone else have had to.
We are human - and our world is full of things that are very real, but not entirely rational.
That's reality.
 
Bat Galaxy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I mean, I don't blame their eating habits for this

/Definitely blame the Chinese government's handling of things in part
//Although as a US citizen, it's hard to complain about other country's poor handling of the pandemic
///They definitely did some farked up stuff though
 
likwidflame
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
f
a
r
k

T
H
E

C
C
P
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

eiger: I've never understood the knee-jerk reaction to eating dogs. Pigs are easily just as smart and companionable, but we still eat them.


Because humans spent thousands of years domestic the dog as a companion and the pig as food.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Remember the time Mao saw a sparrow eating some grain, so he decided to eradicate sparrows to boost grain production and ordered 1 billion Chinese people to kill all the sparrows in the country, resulting in an explosion in locus population that devastated grain output and led to 100 million Chinese starving to death?

That's who we're dealing with here
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No more fragrant meat?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.