(C|Net)   Behold a new bright comet in the heavens. It foretells great possibilities of, oh wait never mind, it's gone   (cnet.com) divider line
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That comet's in some bad company.
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
New band?? Here today gone tommorow........One flyover Wonder
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damn, no space boobies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Where is the next Hale-Bopp, dammit?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Possible superstar comet Atlas looks like it's breaking up already"

How long had they been going together?  I guess quarantine has been hard on a lot of relationships.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How am I going to start a death cult church if the comet is gone already
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
thanks trump
 
