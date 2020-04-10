 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Bolton News)   This story has everything: Angry dad in local news ✔. Pot Noodle ✔. Street blockade ✔. Standoff with bin men ✔. Googling recycling ✔. Flame war in the comments section ✔. Florida ✖.... Okay, almost everything   (theboltonnews.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, Recycling, Waste management, Robert Watts, Mr Watts, wrong thing, Astonished neighbours, narrow street, 44-year-old Mr Watts  
•       •       •

962 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 11:32 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't even want to ask or Google what a Pot Noodle is because the image I have in my head of a Pot Noodle is surely much more interesting than the reality.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've had that happen, my recycling not picked up because I left the wrong thing in it. Never thought to blockade the street.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the hill he died on-
Pot Noodle Hill. A battle was fought and lost there. A memorial sculpture is due.
 
knuckleankle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that New York's hottest new club?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: That's the hill he died on-
Pot Noodle Hill. A battle was fought and lost there. A memorial sculpture is due.


It ain't in any of the history books. Just a little piece of Bolton. Hell, the place didn't even have a name; just a number. Robert Watts took one look at the pile of recycling and said, "Ladies, if it don't kill us, it'll surely break our hearts."
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dan Cortese!?!?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da fuq is a pot noodle?
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the comments on the article are a goddamned delight. "toodle pip chav", "thick savage", "gobby bell".

pure gold.
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Notlob
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

psykick dancehall: the comments on the article are a goddamned delight. "toodle pip chav", "thick savage", "gobby bell".

pure gold.


The guy in TFA even chimes in
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jmr61: Da fuq is a pot noodle?


A crime against food
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jmr61: Da fuq is a pot noodle?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's a complete hagiography in the comments. It ought to be set to song and relived each year.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Read it here first
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BinderWoman: Notlob


Notlob Poe
 
Insain2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Someone's gonna be a real stupid here.........

When I worked as a garbage man in De-toilet back in the 80's,
I had a 90 gallon can filled w/human excitement (no water to flush) I passed on it as did the regular guy (I was vac/relief). I get told by my foreman that I had missed a can on the assigned route, I said nope I didn't miss any cans to my foreman he says yeah ya did and makes me go back to pick up said can. Oh yeah I picked it up alright and tossed it all over the street drug the can up and down like my truck was malfunctioning.........when I was done and I went to the the dump.        By time I got back the neighbors were out w/their hoses spraying down the shat.........
I'm a by the book type of garbage man & according to their book human, animal shat is a bio hazard not to be picked up!!! And No I didn't get fired either for that stunt.
I'm retired now!!!!
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I never thought I'd say this, but I miss Pot Noodles. Those styrofoam-cupped Nissen things are nasty by comparison.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If that's her lover in Bolton, no wonder Mrs Teal paid up!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.