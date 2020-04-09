 Skip to content
(ITV)   Police in Greater Manchester attended almost 500 parties over the weekend which is pretty irresponsible they should have been breaking them up... (*reads article*)... never mind   (itv.com) divider line
Original
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar
‘’ 6 hours ago  
scontent.flhr4-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FARVA!
 
Breaker Moran
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SCATTER!

/f*ing idiots...covidiots.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [scontent.flhr4-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 774x960]


100% this, idiots not getting with the program is what will stretch this shiat out for months.
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Party like it's COVID-19 ninety-nine!

WOOOO-- thud
 
FrancoFile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So is Manchester worse than other similarly-situated cities in Britain?  Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow?
 
fat_free
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why the fark was this greenlighted?
 
B0redd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: So is Manchester worse than other similarly-situated cities in Britain?  Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow?


Nah it's about the same
 
