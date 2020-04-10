 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Superstitious idiot will continue to be superstitious no matter what. The magic guy in the sky will wave a magic wand and all the coronavirus will disappear. Our superstition rules, science drools   (kxan.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lock them up. (in their church)
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
God is going to keep up with the plagues until we get rid of Trump, just like he did with the Pharaoh.  God is not beyond killing lots of innocents to get what he wants according to the Bible.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Put them under arrest. Chain the church doors.

Farking religious people... or put a few cops at the entrance, get all the names and if any of them ends up sick, dont treat them.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gotta pass that plate
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stevie Wonder - Superstition live on Sesame Street
Youtube _ul7X5js1vE
 
xalres
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Okay, fine. Just, if you fall ill, you need to stay the fark away from hospitals. Let your imaginary friend and his dead son fix you.
 
LaRoach
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yes, because just like Antifa must represent all Democrats, a couple of pastors must represent all religious people.

/Slashies for sarcasm
//More Slashies for clarity
///Do we still do Slashies here?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: God is not beyond killing lots of innocents to get what he wants according to the Bible.


Sounds like Trump.
 
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
About 30 years ago in lake monroe a guy stood up in his boat during one of our notorious Florida afternoon thunder storms and was heard to have said "if there is a God, show me a sign"
He was killed by a bolt of lightning.

/csb
//true story
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Navajo Nation has the right idea.  A curfew starting tonight and ending on Monday, with cops checking on every vehicle on the roads.  Anybody without valid documentation from an essential employer is looking at a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The power of Christ compels you,
The power of Christ compels you....
Sacrifice yourselves for Jesus!

Isnt it supposed to be the other way around?
 
Cache
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As kids we laughed at the idiots who persecuted Galileo.

Then we elected them as our leaders.

Nuff said.
 
smunns
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Our Walmart, liquor stores and other retailers have looked like Black Friday since this started.  I think they should shutdown the damn Walmart's, etc. if they want to close everything else.   I can't do a damn thing around here worthwhile, but the halter top, Debbie cake buying populace gets to go and worship At the the Walmart.   Omg there might be 100 people spaced in a church but it's ok for 1000 folks to touch every damn thing at the store.

\ I don't support any church.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The problem is, these idiots actually believe this crap.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Gotta pass that plate


And we have a winner!!!
 
xalres
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: God is going to keep up with the plagues until we get rid of Trump, just like he did with the Pharaoh.  God is not beyond killing lots of innocents to get what he wants according to the Bible.


People just celebrated the day God had to be reminded which children not to slaughter.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It isn't all bad.

The great plague opened the way for the Renaissance.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LaRoach: Yes, because just like Antifa must represent all Democrats, a couple of pastors must represent all religious people.

/Slashies for sarcasm
//More Slashies for clarity
///Do we still do Slashies here?


Wait until they've orgasmed first. You're killing their hate boners.
 
Franca
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I wouldn't think that they got it here"......riiigghhht, 'cause churches are exempt from any kind of disease......What a moron - ugh.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rebelyell2006: The Navajo Nation has the right idea.  A curfew starting tonight and ending on Monday, with cops checking on every vehicle on the roads.  Anybody without valid documentation from an essential employer is looking at a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail.


What does that accomplish?

Nothing.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

imauniter: About 30 years ago in lake monroe a guy stood up in his boat during one of our notorious Florida afternoon thunder storms and was heard to have said "if there is a God, show me a sign"
He was killed by a bolt of lightning.

/csb
//true story


I've done the same many times over, but specifically chose a time when there was no likelihood of thunder.

Still ali
 
baxterdog
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Holy moly. Weaver is back. Been a long time. Thought he died.
 
kobrakai
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: Put them under arrest. Chain the church doors.

Farking religious people... or put a few cops at the entrance, get all the names and if any of them ends up sick, dont treat them.


Spray with with bank bag dye. It'll be pretty easy to identify them when turning them away at the hospital.
 
