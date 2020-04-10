 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Empty streets and clean air: Photos from around the world showing life during the lockdowns   (theatlantic.com) divider line
20
    More: Cool, New York City, New Zealand, casket of veteran Mary Foley, Father Victor Jimenez, social distance fitness event, Photos of the Week, attendant waits, spread of the new coronavirus  
•       •       •

934 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 12:02 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
#9 Proves that at least local climate can be changed by humans.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So the bulk of pollution is caused by us entertaining ourselves.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Texas Jesus lady is kind of hot, I guess.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is there any more evidence needed to ban the gasoline/diesel engine than this?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not a believer, but the priest putting pics of his congregation in the pews was kinda nice, or really really creepy.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They can't say humans don't impact their environment/climate anymore. One nice thing from this COVID-19 stuff.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's like we elected Al Gore, the environment is cleaner and everyone is out of work.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nimbull: They can't say humans don't impact their environment/climate anymore. One nice thing from this COVID-19 stuff.

They

can, and they will.  Facts mean nothing to those of which you speak.

They are a malevolent existential threat.
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Virus or the cure? In fifty years we'll be giving medals to the scientists that engineered Covid19-20-21 and released it into the wild. They saw the devestation from climate change coming, but no one listened, so they did what they were born to do. Science. But they also had to bring in a relateable everyman for protection, Tom Whiterson. This guy was a marine soldier and top gun aircraft pilot that started from nothing, before he was kicked out for being just, too much. While he fights the evil WHO agents determined to stop the virus from saving our planet, the now extremely attractive all lady scientists fight another desperate battle, a battle against the clock and things are heating up.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: So the bulk of pollution is caused by us entertaining ourselves.


If there's enough jizz splattered all over your home-office that the EPA notices, you do have a problem.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: It's like we elected Al Gore, the environment is cleaner and everyone is out of work.


Donald Trump's alt here?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: It's like we elected Al Gore, the environment is cleaner and everyone is out of work.

Donald Trump's alt here?


David Dennison doesn't even know who Al Gore is.

/would vote for Gore again today
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This Silent Spring reboot is... actually pretty good.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: AcneVulgaris: So the bulk of pollution is caused by us entertaining ourselves.

If there's enough jizz splattered all over your home-office that the EPA notices, you do have a problem.


It was a spooky ghost.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

probesport: Prof. Frink: AcneVulgaris: So the bulk of pollution is caused by us entertaining ourselves.

If there's enough jizz splattered all over your home-office that the EPA notices, you do have a problem.

It was a spookgy ghost.


Indeed.
 
Insain2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nice pics is all I can say.......I'm hunkered down & staying the Fark away from everyone........I do it all by remote control and the kids like to feed the piggies, chickens, ducks, rabbits, dogs & cats........
If I can't get it online then I don't need it!!!!
The septic got pumped never saw the guy I heard his truck though I'll get a bill for that then use bill pay to pay em.
It's not that hard........
 
chawco
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yesterday, I went out for groceries. Some parts of Toronto are pretty quiet, Dundas Street was packed with cars and people. it was disturbing how many people were out and aboat, how many cars were still on the road on a Thursday afternoon at 2:30p.m. it is a kind of a through fair and a commercial strip, but still. Most of the businesses on Dundas are closed because they're not essential, but still, so many people out...
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Porkbelly: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: It's like we elected Al Gore, the environment is cleaner and everyone is out of work.

Donald Trump's alt here?

David Dennison doesn't even know who Al Gore is.

/would vote for Gore again today


Thank you and accept my apologies (and had to goggle Dennison as I'm obviously not as well-informed as you are).

Also:  supreme hater of all things New York Yankees and Dallas Cow...s).
 
radiosteele
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"We're going away. Pack your shiat, folks. We're going away. And we won't leave much of a trace, either. Maybe a little Styrofoam ... The planet'll be here and we'll be long gone. Just another failed mutation. Just another closed-end biological mistake. An evolutionary cul-de-sac. The planet'll shake us off like a bad case of fleas. The planet will be here for a long, long, LONG time after we're gone, and it will heal itself, it will cleanse itself, 'cause that's what it does. It's a self-correcting system. The air and the water will recover, the earth will be renewed."

- George Carlin, Sage and Wizard of Universal Knowledge
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
> The Soyuz MS-16 space ship, carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, blasts off at the Russian-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, on April 9, 2020. Aboard the Russian rocket were the U.S. astronaut Chris Cassidy and the Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.

Wait, you're telling me that while the world is on lockdown and mandated to halt unnecessarily travel, we're sending people from the pandemic zone on Earth into one of the few untouched places where humans live?

We're sending coronavirus into space!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.