(CNN)   Thanks for the repatriation offer America, but I feel safer here. In Beirut   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
21
802 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 9:47 AM (1 hour ago)



powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
She probably favors the local Lebanese cuisine.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If you feel safe where you are and can use basic sanitation -handwashing, showering, going to the market in a safe manner- then I think it is fine.

If I were in Mexico I would have stayed in my house there. I can get fresh food and be fairly far away from people.

If I were still in Dubai, they would have kicked me out of the country.

I like Lebanese food, and things should improve somewhat before Ramadan later this month.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: She probably favors the local Lebanese cuisine.


need a few minutes?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the contacts the Lebanese Hezbollah have with the Iranians, I would not consider Beirut "safe" from this plague.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she from Detroit, Chicago, or Baltimore?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Human League - The Lebanon. Top Of The Pops 1984
Youtube mN58cOHAc2k
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carly Fuglei

She must have had a hard time with that name in middle school
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Context, for the non-historians

http://www.veteranstoday.com/2016/05/​1​3/us-unable-to-solve-issue-of-terroris​m-in-middle-east-clapper/

/bringing the war home. Jeez
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Sorry: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik​i/Vetera​ns_Today Veterans Today is a pro-Kremlin and antisemitic conspiracy theory and fake news website. It describes itself as a "military veterans and foreign affairs journal", but the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) had said "the anti-Israel bent on VT can slide pretty quickly into overt anti-Semitism."


Nontheless, all partisanship aside,  William Francis Buckley did truly the bad end of the stick in Lebanon. Or was it Iran?

I didn't dig too deep. Everybody's got to do the derp sometimes.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: Considering the contacts the Lebanese Hezbollah have with the Iranians, I would not consider Beirut "safe" from this plague.


Yet still safer than the US. Our leadership is gambling on a miracle and unproven drugs while stating that testing is pointless.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any country is safer without trump and his toadys at the helm.    Barr being the biggest toad of them all, an actual disgrace to the USA, well so is mitch....i could go on

/barr even looks like a toad
 
irocu88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then you are an idiot.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Carly Fuglei

She must have had a hard time with that name in middle school


Fark user imageView Full Size


helga's sister?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Carly Fuglei

She must have had a hard time with that name in middle school


"It's Fug-lay!"
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: Is she from Detroit, Chicago, or Baltimore?


Montana.
 
geggy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: Wow. Sorry: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki​/Veterans_Today Veterans Today is a pro-Kremlin and antisemitic conspiracy theory and fake news website. It describes itself as a "military veterans and foreign affairs journal", but the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) had said "the anti-Israel bent on VT can slide pretty quickly into overt anti-Semitism."


Nontheless, all partisanship aside,  William Francis Buckley did truly the bad end of the stick in Lebanon. Or was it Iran?

I didn't dig too deep. Everybody's got to do the derp sometimes.


I know one of the founders of the website Kevin Barret and the idea that the website is Russia propaganda is laughable.

Khaim Prison = Abu Ghraib
 
LewDux
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thievery Corporation performing "Lebanese Blonde" on KCRW
Youtube RjgykoA44CU
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

geggy: Mithraic_bullshiat: Wow. Sorry: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki​/Veterans_Today Veterans Today is a pro-Kremlin and antisemitic conspiracy theory and fake news website. It describes itself as a "military veterans and foreign affairs journal", but the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) had said "the anti-Israel bent on VT can slide pretty quickly into overt anti-Semitism."


Nontheless, all partisanship aside,  William Francis Buckley did truly the bad end of the stick in Lebanon. Or was it Iran?

I didn't dig too deep. Everybody's got to do the derp sometimes.

I know one of the founders of the website Kevin Barret and the idea that the website is Russia propaganda is laughable.

Khaim Prison = Abu Ghraib


Yeah, that article seemed pretty sensible through my particular filter bubble. It's hard to know what end is up anymore. Or why I should even care. It's a big ol goofy world, indeed. Can't suss out 7,5 billion alts.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
http://www.thecreatorscollective.org/​r​awiya/

7 HOURS for dashboarded subscribers to relate their palette?

When is Curtis' newsletter going to stop being as fictional as Trump's policies?

When the virus was coming, the phrase was 9-11 rules.

When is the blocking ad-blocker expriment going to begin?

Can I subscribe to your newsletter was a joke. Why is Fark making it real?

Sell your ad-space to radicals willing to re-think ad-space click-thrus.

Adapt or beg beg beg...
 
Turgid Goulash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are we great again, yet?
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
After being stuck in a closed metal tube for hours, with other mouth breathers. If you didn't have corona before, you do now.
 
