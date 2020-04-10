 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Cider vinegar, garlic, rosemary, lemongrass, parsley and a bay leaf are used in A) song lyrics B) pot roast or C) a coronovirus cure used by a British TV host   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
46
    More: Facepalm, Vinegar, The Sun, News of the World, Four Thieves Vinegar, The Times, Common cold, Newspaper, Dog  
•       •       •

384 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2020 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Add some kosher salt to that and you've got yourself a good brine for poultry.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When's the funeral?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
And the venom and oil of one snake, preferably a puff adder.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Someone please take the doggo away from this idiot.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
The Galloping Gourmet had a better idea. Stay sloshed.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They misused the word Homeopathic. If it truly were, he could have just used tap water.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
hahahahahaha
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
SUN flies just below the legal radar with the usual techniques of BS:  "he think", "he said" and "she said".

SUN ARTICLES SHOULD COME WITH A CLEAR, DETAILED DISCLAIMER BOX IN RED, JUST AFTER THE HEADLINE. But that wouldn't be profitable because it would take up all the precious room for ads.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: The Galloping Gourmet had a better idea. Stay sloshed.


I remember him, vaguely. He was funny. Funny sloshed.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've got everything but the lemongrass.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like a really abstracted version of Four Thieves Vinegar.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: Add some kosher salt to that and you've got yourself a good brine for poultry.


It has to be pink Himalayan salt. It has magical properties.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I made a Thai green curry yesterday too.
 
Burchill
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: They misused the word Homeopathic. If it truly were, he could have just used tap water.


I for one am shocked that The Sun has made a factual error.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What an idiot. Now if you'll excuse me, I have to go blow a hairdryer up my nose to kill the virus.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: They misused the word Homeopathic. If it truly were, he could have just used tap water.


Herbalism. That's the right word for this kind of snookery cookery. natural = good, effective, efficient, cost-efficient, or even identifiable. 85% of herbal remedies are simply not the herb they are claimed to be, let alone the right part of the right species gathered at the right time and processed in the right quantities and by the right methods to a certifiable dose.  Herbalism may be on to thousands of natural cures and placebos, but it is equally likedly to be 100% fraud, misrepresentation and untested empiricism, snake oil, and superstittion.

To start with, any active ingredient must be a) real; b) tested scientifically; c) in the "remedy" and d) a standardized dose restricted to proven, safe and effective does.

Herbalism is what herbalism always was and always will be without strict regulation like scientific medicine: an old's wife tale, told by a village idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing. (The Scottish Play)

(MacBeth)

Say it with me, MacBeth.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
what are the ingredients to remove hooker smell.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Saying the name of the Scottish Play, by the way, is a nearly sure-fire way of outing crisis actors and other hams.
 
Burchill
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
tbf, he's not suggesting it's a cure.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: I made a Thai green curry yesterday too.


I had the Thai Red or Green curry paste but I never actually made one. Stayed in my fridge for years, though.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not sure what it was so I eventually used it to cure cancer. Works perfectly on hypochondriacs and mental cases. So would jalepeno pepper sauce.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What a load of shiat, especially the "four thieves vinegar" crap.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Langdon Alger: what are the ingredients to remove hooker smell.


Equal Parts


Fark user imageView Full Size
    
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Burchill: tbf, he's not suggesting it's a cure.


Nutri-ceutical? Pleasant nose gay and posey for the plague?

Buy your posies 'ere. Only a ha'-penny. Buy a posey, Govnah? Buy one for the lady and get a free nostrum guaranteed to buck you up, not fark you up. I tenth totally natural Gin with genuine Trump Pump water from the grifter ghetto.

By George, I think she's got it.

A bad case of American cockney?

No, friend, the Coronavirus-19.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA: However, Paul has rustled up mixture to beat it. He explained: "There's a concoction - four thieves vinegar - and I made it up.
"In France during the plague in the 1600s four thieves were going around and they were knocking off everybody's houses and robbing the dead so when they were finally sentenced to be burned at the stake the magistrate said 'if you tell us how you've managed to survive not getting the plague I'll lower the sentence to hanging' which was big of him.

Yes, there is such a thing as Vinaigre des Quatre Voleurs (Four Thieves Vinegar).

Yes, you seem to have completely made it up...as in, your recipe is a complete fabrication.

No, it wasn't in the 1600s, you ignorant twunt. The Great Plague of Marseilles was in 1720.

NO, YOU IDIOT, it wasn't taken internally as a medicine at the time. All indications are that it was used as an antiseptic hand and face wash...something that an herbal vinegar would actually have done very well.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Burn them, burn the witches!

Do not rely upon the witch-pricking of Witch Finder Poursuivant, The Donald of MacDumbth and that Ilk.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sure, but I bet it causes autism.
 
awruk!
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like something you would use for exorcisms. Or maybe for vampire repellent...
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: The Galloping Gourmet had a better idea. Stay sloshed.


Dear gods, I AM old...
I remember Graham Kerr and even some of his recipes.
"A short slurp..."
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Langdon Alger: what are the ingredients to remove hooker smell.


Quicklime and muriatic acid.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

smed7: I've got everything but the lemongrass.


You can have some of mine. Always be suspicious when the garden center gives you a plant for free.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What the fark is it with cider vinegar?  Why does everyone - the hippies, the mommy bloggers, the hillbillies, et al - think that cider vinegar is some magical potion?
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also, for the record...

The earliest recipe for Vinaigre des Quatre Voleurs(Four Thieves Vinegar) that I have personally run into is in a French book of medicinal recipes from 1748.

It comprises wine vinegar, wormwood, rosemary, sage, mint, rue, lavender flowers, garlic, calamus root, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and camphor spirits.

Given the acid content and the germicidal compounds found in most of the ingredients, it would probably have been a rather good antiseptic.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Almost all of our "real" medicine is basically plant extracts, and don't talk smack about apple cider vinegar, that stuff is actually pretty potent in a number of medically-significant ways.

That said, I wouldn't bet my life against the Omegavirus on it in VS presence of quality medical care+supplies.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Langdon Alger: what are the ingredients to remove hooker smell.

Quicklime and muriatic acid.


Don't forget the abandoned well. It's pretty much a key ingredient.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: What the fark is it with cider vinegar?  Why does everyone - the hippies, the mommy bloggers, the hillbillies, et al - think that cider vinegar is some magical potion?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acetoba​c​ter

Bacteria eat alcohol and leave behind acetic acid. Using different alcoholic beverages (cider, wine, etc) to make the vinegar gives you different flavors. Cider vinegar is much better for pork brine, or salad dressing if you put thinly sliced apples in your salad. Wine vinegar is better for Italian style pasta salad. Distilled white vinegar is great for de-greasing pans and baking dishes, and removing lime scale from electric tea kettles. And yes, this homeopathy bullshiat drives up the prices for good cooking ingredients b/c dumb shiats shoot it down like some farking elixir.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: What the fark is it with cider vinegar?  Why does everyone - the hippies, the mommy bloggers, the hillbillies, et al - think that cider vinegar is some magical potion?


Don't Google it. Not even once.

Years later the cookie system will have ads popping up for cider vinegar cures on all your devices.

I followed one link years ago to mock the claims a farker was making about it, and it has cost me.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Langdon Alger: what are the ingredients to remove hooker smell.

Quicklime and muriatic acid.

Don't forget the abandoned well. It's pretty much a key ingredient.


You. I like you.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
*kicks Fark*

Why you no let me post, idiot?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I am betting my life on forsythia
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: What the fark is it with cider vinegar?  Why does everyone - the hippies, the mommy bloggers, the hillbillies, et al - think that cider vinegar is some magical potion?


It's great for cooking...tenderizes and adds flavor without too many calories.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A concoction that may help relieve symptoms is not the same as a "cure." Chicken soup helps relieve cold symptoms. Your immune system is the only thing that can "cure" the virus.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is he going to Scarborough Fair or something?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: [external-preview.redd.it image 608x345]


While I agree that there is a ton of snake oil sh*t on the market, I disagree. You know what some basic medicine is? Healthy food. Spinach, broccoli, blueberries, steel cut oats, citrus...the list is long.

Alternative medicines like supplements often have some scientific evidence to their benefit. Things like taking Vitamin D3, fish oil. Curcumin has some anti-cancer benefit. There is some evidence that apple cider vinegar has health benefits, like lowering blood sugar levels after meals. There are plenty of studies about the benefits of green tea.

Big pharma can't sell things like 'eating right' and they can't patent natural medicines. Certainly the ones they do patent and sell are ones that have some scientific evidence behind them. Don't poo-poo alternative medicines.

Homeopathy, on the other hand, is total bullsh*t.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ManifestDestiny: Also, for the record...

The earliest recipe for Vinaigre des Quatre Voleurs(Four Thieves Vinegar) that I have personally run into is in a French book of medicinal recipes from 1748.

It comprises wine vinegar, wormwood, rosemary, sage, mint, rue, lavender flowers, garlic, calamus root, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and camphor spirits.

Given the acid content and the germicidal compounds found in most of the ingredients, it would probably have been a rather good antiseptic.


And even if it weren't, depending on how much wormwood was used, who the f*ck would care?
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.