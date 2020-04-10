 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Really, who thought contracting coronavirus on purpose would be a good idea?
powhound [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The same people who want the economy to make vroom vroom sounds.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
People who wanted to beat the rush, while the hospitals still had ventilators and the staff were still fresh.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
grandprix247.comView Full Size


That guy!
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought it was ridiculous when the crazies on Facebook wanted to host corona parties like the chicken pox parties of the past. And they were completely serious about it. Common sense really isn't very common. This outbreak has made that much more obvious than it was before.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not that the morons are killing themselves, they're also putting volunteer EMS crews at risk, and putting extra strain on the doctors and nurses we have.

EMS treats someone who went to a "Corona Party"

Ambulances and hospitals should be able to say "Hope you enjoyed your party. Now fark off and don't call us again."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are far more stupid people in this country than anyone realized.  I mean they're really really dumb.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not only does it put other people at risk, we still aren't sure about whether reinfection is possible.

I've known a lot of dumb people in my time, but anti-vaxxers are a special kind of dumb. They're often capable of being smart and effective in many areas of their lives, but when it comes to vaccines, they believe the dumbest shiat there is.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: People who wanted to beat the rush, while the hospitals still had ventilators and the staff were still fresh.


There is an appeal to that thought line, but it's still dumb since it can still kill you even with the ventilator and attention from hospital staff.

/and you'll have a heart attack when you get the bill.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: Not only does it put other people at risk, we still aren't sure about whether reinfection is possible.

I've known a lot of dumb people in my time, but anti-vaxxers are a special kind of dumb. They're often capable of being smart and effective in many areas of their lives, but when it comes to vaccines, they believe the dumbest shiat there is.


That assumption is what blows my mind.

"The coronavirus is just a cold or a flu! Once you get it you can never get it again!"

I'm gonna continue to hunker down and let people far more qualified continue to study and suss this out.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: Clarence Brown: Not only does it put other people at risk, we still aren't sure about whether reinfection is possible.

I've known a lot of dumb people in my time, but anti-vaxxers are a special kind of dumb. They're often capable of being smart and effective in many areas of their lives, but when it comes to vaccines, they believe the dumbest shiat there is.

That assumption is what blows my mind.

"The coronavirus is just a cold or a flu! Once you get it you can never get it again!"

I'm gonna continue to hunker down and let people far more qualified continue to study and suss this out.


I've heard about this with the lunatic fringe but I didn't know it was a widespread thing. The old chicken pox parties were because they figured that getting it was inevitable, you can only get it once (although in rare cases you can get it again) and it was relatively harmless (although shingles is definitely not harmless). None of that applies to this thing. Got-damn people are stupid.

There were stories about this type of thing with AIDS back in the day, I don't know how true that was.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: croesius: Clarence Brown: Not only does it put other people at risk, we still aren't sure about whether reinfection is possible.

I've known a lot of dumb people in my time, but anti-vaxxers are a special kind of dumb. They're often capable of being smart and effective in many areas of their lives, but when it comes to vaccines, they believe the dumbest shiat there is.

That assumption is what blows my mind.

"The coronavirus is just a cold or a flu! Once you get it you can never get it again!"

I'm gonna continue to hunker down and let people far more qualified continue to study and suss this out.

I've heard about this with the lunatic fringe but I didn't know it was a widespread thing. The old chicken pox parties were because they figured that getting it was inevitable, you can only get it once (although in rare cases you can get it again) and it was relatively harmless (although shingles is definitely not harmless). None of that applies to this thing. Got-damn people are stupid.

There were stories about this type of thing with AIDS back in the day, I don't know how true that was.


At least with an AIDS party you can say "had sex".

I talked with a friend last night who was all it's overblown and if I get it I get over it in a few days and we're screwing things up for nothing.

I might need a new friend.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hospitals are a bit busy at the minute.  thanks but no thanks
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a few ideas of people for whom Inwould support this
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bug chasers are sort of a thing.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Lord, why would somebody want to do that?
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boris Johnson.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Mugato: croesius: Clarence Brown: Not only does it put other people at risk, we still aren't sure about whether reinfection is possible.

I've known a lot of dumb people in my time, but anti-vaxxers are a special kind of dumb. They're often capable of being smart and effective in many areas of their lives, but when it comes to vaccines, they believe the dumbest shiat there is.

That assumption is what blows my mind.

"The coronavirus is just a cold or a flu! Once you get it you can never get it again!"

I'm gonna continue to hunker down and let people far more qualified continue to study and suss this out.

I've heard about this with the lunatic fringe but I didn't know it was a widespread thing. The old chicken pox parties were because they figured that getting it was inevitable, you can only get it once (although in rare cases you can get it again) and it was relatively harmless (although shingles is definitely not harmless). None of that applies to this thing. Got-damn people are stupid.

There were stories about this type of thing with AIDS back in the day, I don't know how true that was.

At least with an AIDS party you can say "had sex".

I talked with a friend last night who was all it's overblown and if I get it I get over it in a few days and we're screwing things up for nothing.

I might need a new friend.


Tell them to use the courage of their convictions to show others.

Get out there in public and mix it up. I guarantee they'll find other free minded idiots souls around to have some drinks, pass a spliff, become spit brothers.

If all goes well you won't have to break up with them.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Good Lord, why would somebody want to do that?


12 weeks off paid.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: There are far more stupid people in this country than anyone realized.  I mean they're really really dumb.


I've been on this planet for a while.
I realized long ago that the place is filled with stupid.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, as the shutdown gets longer and longer, more and more people are going to thing "I'm just going to get it so I can go out again."

This is, of course, not correct, but they're going to be thinking it. Humans are social creatures. People want this over, and if they think getting it will make it end - and more than one government leader has told them that, what with talks of "immunity passports" - then they'll deliberately get it to make this end.

So, you can call this a fringe thing now. By May? This is going to be the actual plan of many governments. What's more important? People or stonks?

melmagazine.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Chloro-quinine addict.

CSB
When I used to drive home from work, there was this guy at the Washington Park exit with one of those "Please help" signs.  I gave him a dollar and then secretly followed him, you guessed it.  Right to the Chloro-Quinine store!  Pissed me off thinking my dollar went to his addiction.  So next day, there he was, standing there with the "Please help" sign.  Well, sir.  I jumped out with my pistol, cracked him across the skull once and told him that I'd help him straight to hell.  Stuck the gun right against his temple and he pleaded for his life.  I didn't see him on that corner again so I figured he ran off and found another place to bum.  You can imagine my surprise a few years later when he was elected my state representative.  At his swearing in, he thanked someone who turned his life around by showing him how precious life is.

Spends most of his time organizing Planned parent sit ins.   He's a Republican so I'm kinda of sad I didn't cap him and save us all some trouble.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: The same people who want the economy to make vroom vroom sounds.


I mean, to be fair, I think it would be kind of cool if the economy made vroom vroom sounds.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once most people are dead, maybe I can finally afford that yacht.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I talked with a friend last night who was all it's overblown and if I get it I get over it in a few days and we're screwing things up for nothing.

I might need a new friend.


I work at a Detroit hospital and I've had friends from other states, and even some local saying that the entire thing is blown out of proportion and it's just a flu as recently as this week.

So, I'm with you - my social circle is going to shrink a little.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: studebaker hoch: People who wanted to beat the rush, while the hospitals still had ventilators and the staff were still fresh.

There is an appeal to that thought line, but it's still dumb since it can still kill you even with the ventilator and attention from hospital staff.


Once you get to the ventilator stage, the odds of you dying are greater then the odds of you living.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

youncasqua: powhound: The same people who want the economy to make vroom vroom sounds.

I mean, to be fair, I think it would be kind of cool if the economy made vroom vroom sounds.


My personal economy does.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: Once most people are dead, maybe I can finally afford that yacht.


Squatting is a kind of affordable, I guess
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: There are far more stupid people in this country than anyone realized.  I mean they're really really dumb.


And they vote.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: Not only does it put other people at risk, we still aren't sure about whether reinfection is possible.


There is essential no evidence Covid-19 has different properties in this regard from other coronaviruses.

\they confer immunity for a few years
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pure fatalism. If I were very young now and saw how little my life was valued, I might spin the wheel, too. They're hearing that 80% are bound to get infected, it's similar to "Gift Giving" in the HIV fatalist world. It's the waiting to get it, living indoors for months, imagining the worst, that they can't handle. I get it.

Plus, we keep hearing that maybe those who've been infected and survived will be able to go out and work sooner. People can't drop their programs, they go stir crazy. I was young and crazy and even poorer once, and it was pretty ok times.

Risking death to keep a roof over your heads and some kind of normalcy. I hope we can get it together. People are going to have to be really strong and yet humble & giving. And yet still be able to laugh. People with means are going to have to help those without. You know, like Christians are supposed to do, no matter their faith or lack thereof. Or it's all going to go to shiat faster than you might expect. Good luck.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: [Fark user image image 661x935]


But what if it *isn't* bees? What if it is treasure? If it was treasure, of course someone would write "bees" on it, so you don't open it. Besides, who would leave a box of bees just laying around. The only way to know for sure is to open it.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Like the whole countries of Sweden and Belarus?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Mugato: croesius: Clarence Brown: Not only does it put other people at risk, we still aren't sure about whether reinfection is possible.

I've known a lot of dumb people in my time, but anti-vaxxers are a special kind of dumb. They're often capable of being smart and effective in many areas of their lives, but when it comes to vaccines, they believe the dumbest shiat there is.

That assumption is what blows my mind.

"The coronavirus is just a cold or a flu! Once you get it you can never get it again!"

I'm gonna continue to hunker down and let people far more qualified continue to study and suss this out.

I've heard about this with the lunatic fringe but I didn't know it was a widespread thing. The old chicken pox parties were because they figured that getting it was inevitable, you can only get it once (although in rare cases you can get it again) and it was relatively harmless (although shingles is definitely not harmless). None of that applies to this thing. Got-damn people are stupid.

There were stories about this type of thing with AIDS back in the day, I don't know how true that was.


Yeah, before the vaccine for CP came out in the US (1995), they figured that if you were going to get it, it was best that you got it while you were young - after all, the worst thing that happened in the vast majority of cases were ugly puss bumps all over your body. Theoretically, it can kill you, but the odds of it happening to a child are astronomically low.
 
bborchar
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Well, as the shutdown gets longer and longer, more and more people are going to thing "I'm just going to get it so I can go out again."

This is, of course, not correct, but they're going to be thinking it. Humans are social creatures. People want this over, and if they think getting it will make it end - and more than one government leader has told them that, what with talks of "immunity passports" - then they'll deliberately get it to make this end.

So, you can call this a fringe thing now. By May? This is going to be the actual plan of many governments. What's more important? People or stonks?

[melmagazine.com image 850x632]


I mean, the bigger issue is that the lack of services and lack of money are going to be the biggest contributors to people wanting to get it over with. By May we're going to see a full blown depression if something isn't done to help people. Unemployment alone isn't going to pay the bills for many people and when you need a job to put food on the table, you're not always going to think rationally.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mugato: The old chicken pox parties were because they figured that getting it was inevitable, you can only get it once (although in rare cases you can get it again) and it was relatively harmless (although shingles is definitely not harmless). None of that applies to this thing. Got-damn people are stupid.


Chicken pox parties were because varicella was widespread and communicable, but also benign in children, whereas it was a severe, potentially fatal illness in adults. (Think systemic, airborne shingles -- its symptom-severity age-distribution was very much like covid-19)
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thus you very much wanted to acquire it as a child rather than as an adult.

This may also be true of covid-19; we aren't sure yet why kids don't get it, and when they do, don't get severe symptoms.
 
sniderman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My MIL, frustrated by having to stay indoors and away from her friends, has been caught "sneaking out" of her apartment to go shopping, gather for drinks, etc. When warned over and Over and OVER that she needs to be more careful with her health, she shrugs and says," If I catch it, I catch it. Once I get over it, I'll be immune."

/she's 85
//there will be no "getting over it" if she get it
///ironically, she hates trump with a passion, but bought fully into the "it's like the flu" BS
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MythDragon: But what if it *isn't* bees? What if it is treasure? If it was treasure, of course someone would write "bees" on it, so you don't open it. Besides, who would leave a box of bees just laying around. The only way to know for sure is to open it.


It's funny how much of human success is based on this line of thinking.

We're the animal that runs toward danger.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bborchar: Unemployment alone isn't going to pay the bills for many people and when you need a job to put food on the table, you're not always going to think rationally.


That is rational thinking. You're weighing potentially lethal outcomes against assuredly lethal ones.
 
Gravitationally Challenged [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Not only does it put other people at risk, we still aren't sure about whether reinfection is possible.


I'll state up front that my knowledge of how the immune system works is pretty basic because I have no training in the field. So, when I read this, a random question jumped into my head: If being infected does not make one immune, how will a vaccine ever work? I realize that the reinfection rate could be very low, very high or somewhere in between. So, perhaps it becomes a "it depends" answer?
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: People who wanted to beat the rush, while the hospitals still had ventilators and the staff were still fresh.


Yup. I reckon the time to get it was a week or two ago, for those reasons. Otherwise try and wait a month or two by which time hospitals should be quiet again with (surviving) staff who really know how to treat it. Next week or two, not so good.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sniderman: /she's 85
//there will be no "getting over it" if she get it


It's terrible. She might lose out on that last 6 years in her late 80s and 90s.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sniderman: My MIL, frustrated by having to stay indoors and away from her friends, has been caught "sneaking out" of her apartment to go shopping, gather for drinks, etc. When warned over and Over and OVER that she needs to be more careful with her health, she shrugs and says," If I catch it, I catch it. Once I get over it, I'll be immune."

/she's 85
//there will be no "getting over it" if she get it
///ironically, she hates trump with a passion, but bought fully into the "it's like the flu" BS


Fark user imageView Full Size


can't get coronavirus a second time if you're already dead from the first time
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, kids can't get it because they have special genes that make them immune.  Look at the data and you will see that there are very few children who were diagnosed.  That's why they need to reopen the schools immediately and get these goddamn kids out of my house.  It's science.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I can see wanting to get it early before the rush.

But yes, we do need the economy to start making vroom vroom sounds again. Especially if you enjoy things like eating food and not having to live in your car. Governments can only support the economy like this for a few months before it completely collapses.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I can see wanting to get it early before the rush.

But yes, we do need the economy to start making vroom vroom sounds again. Especially if you enjoy things like eating food and not having to live in your car. Governments can only support the economy like this for a few months before it completely collapses.


you won't have a car to live in, you'll have had to eat it by then because food ceased to exist
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is one of those things where, if I'm wrong, I've stayed in isolation longer than I had to. The economy was screwed up already, and maybe things get shook up, but poor people can't get much poorer and the rich probably don't deserve to stay rich. Fark them.

If THEY are wrong, a lot of people die. Reinfection not only wrecks our economy worse than the current lockdown, but the world becomes a dystopian mess, dividing the infecteds and the not-infecteds. It literally becomes a nightmare world.

This is it, people. I'm siding with the good, and anybody who disagrees with me is siding with the bad. When your opinions will kill people, they are not equally valid.
 
genner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TexasPeace [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Crazy nutjob whacko told me that you have to get it now, because if you do not, then when the next deadlier wave hits it will kill 90% of those who did not already catch and recover from it this spring.  It's all part of some diabolical plan he read about on diabolicalplansRus.com.  And don't believe the fake news lamestream media.
 
