(AL.com)   Sappy: Walking your daughter down the aisle on her wedding day. Sad: Realizing you won't be able to because you're dying from lung disease. Spiffy: Staging the moment so you'll both have the memories. Creepy: Dude, your daughter is only 10   (al.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't have kids at that age.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sorry kid. Hopefully your Dad will leave you enough after the mock wedding for therapy.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


the girls is 10?

Fark user imageView Full Size


But it's Alabama
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's going to be an awkward conversation with any potential groom.  Except maybe her cousin.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank Christ neither of my parents just assumed I wanted to get married some day and nagged me about it. Girls probably have it worse for that though.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Don't have kids at that age.


Seriously why at 54 was he wanting a child, mid 30s should be the end of having kids.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lord, it wasn't a real wedding. What's so creepy about it?

It's no different than pretending she's a princess or playing at her tea party.

Subby needs to seek therapy.

/cancer sucks
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's Alabama.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Roy Moore finally setting down?
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone with a daughter the same age,. I'd just like to say: Ewwwww.

Video some messages for her to play as she reaches certain landmarks in her life.. Graduations, First real job, marriage, births. etc. Give her a physical object to carry with her when she gets married.

This kind of seems like it might lead to therepy down the road.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a friend recently pass from Fibrosis. It's worse than COPD (which took both of my parents and a sister).

I get why they did this. If nothing else, the girl has at least a few happy memories from a horrible situation.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be easy now to pretend she got divorced and moved back home flat broke and moody.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The surgeon notified them that Barry had also been diagnosed with vascular dementia, which causes memory loss.

So if they had waited, they could just lie and tell him that he did walk her down the aisle, that she went on to be a great Rocket Surgeon and these are her daughters, Ariel and Princess Leia and her husband if off with the Space Forces fighting the First Martian War.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the little girls idea.

Do people actually read the articles here?

/That was a rhetorical question
//I know that they don't
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: puffy999: Don't have kids at that age.

Seriously why at 54 was he wanting a child, mid 30s should be the end of having kids.


You gotta talk to Darwin on that one.

Remember fellas, you're potentially fertile on your elderly deathbed. So get a vasectomy.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It was the little girls idea.

Do people actually read the articles here?

/That was a rhetorical question
//I know that they don't


These photos will be a valuable memento for this girl and her future wife.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It was the little girls idea.

Do people actually read the articles here?

/That was a rhetorical question
//I know that they don't


FTFA: Barry, 64,

Having a grandad as a dad wasn't the best premise to have yourself walk your daughter down the aisle later in the first place. Diseased lungs or not, he knew what the likely future was with the kid.
 
meerclarschild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ceremony had religious overtones that I wouldn't have chosen, but the family seemed to find comfort in it. It was memorial in nature and not focused on the child's connection to a particular partner but on the role the father would've played in her wedding-first dance, etc. I think the daughter was surprisingly mature in being able to look forward and choose a moment in her future when she knew she'd grieve her father being missing. Overall, I have no idea why this needed an article write-up but as someone who was a caregiver for family who had prolonged mental and physical decline, I know how incredibly difficult that was on my children; and I applaud this family for trying to ameliorate that.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: As someone with a daughter the same age,. I'd just like to say: Ewwwww.

Video some messages for her to play as she reaches certain landmarks in her life.. Graduations, First real job, marriage, births. etc. Give her a physical object to carry with her when she gets married.

This kind of seems like it might lead to therepy down the road.


No more than any other kid losing a parent at that age.

Your suggestions are good, BTW. And this guy seems like one who might (if he's still able to) do exactly that.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

GungFu: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It was the little girls idea.

Do people actually read the articles here?

/That was a rhetorical question
//I know that they don't

FTFA: Barry, 64,

Having a grandad as a dad wasn't the best premise to have yourself walk your daughter down the aisle later in the first place. Diseased lungs or not, he knew what the likely future was with the kid.


Not in TFA, but I would guess the girl was the second go around in parenting for him. I know a number of guys with two sets of kids.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: puffy999: Don't have kids at that age.

Seriously why at 54 was he wanting a child, mid 30s should be the end of having kids.

You gotta talk to Darwin on that one.

Remember fellas, you're potentially fertile on your elderly deathbed. So get a vasectomy.


"Garp"
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

meerclarschild: The ceremony had religious overtones that I wouldn't have chosen, but the family seemed to find comfort in it. It was memorial in nature and not focused on the child's connection to a particular partner but on the role the father would've played in her wedding-first dance, etc. I think the daughter was surprisingly mature in being able to look forward and choose a moment in her future when she knew she'd grieve her father being missing. Overall, I have no idea why this needed an article write-up but as someone who was a caregiver for family who had prolonged mental and physical decline, I know how incredibly difficult that was on my children; and I applaud this family for trying to ameliorate that.


DNRTFA-
10 years old.  Ouch.  That's a really tough age to be coming to terms with a parents death.

My dad died when I was 21.  My two sisters were 19 and 17.  Needless to say, he wasn't walking any of us down the aisle.  What we did instead was have Dad's wedding ring on our person, so he was there with us.  One sister tied it to a ribbon on her ankle, and other sister and I put it on a bracelet.  (first sister had mom walk her, other sister and I walked solo)

One of my favorite wedding photos is of me and my husband and if you look for it, you can see the glint of gold from dad's ring.  Wore the bracelet on my right arm - the one that would have linked with dad's, had he walked me down the aisle.

long way of saying, a wedding is a hard day not to have either parent around, and I think I approve of this idea.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not as creepy as the anonymous subby.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: GungFu: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It was the little girls idea.

Do people actually read the articles here?

/That was a rhetorical question
//I know that they don't

FTFA: Barry, 64,

Having a grandad as a dad wasn't the best premise to have yourself walk your daughter down the aisle later in the first place. Diseased lungs or not, he knew what the likely future was with the kid.

Not in TFA, but I would guess the girl was the second go around in parenting for him. I know a number of guys with two sets of kids.


The fark article mentioned a child of his old enough to move to NC with him as his carer during the lung transplant he never got

So...yeah
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: puffy999: Don't have kids at that age.

Seriously why at 54 was he wanting a child, mid 30s should be the end of having kids.

You gotta talk to Darwin on that one.

Remember fellas, you're potentially fertile on your elderly deathbed. So get a vasectomy.


That's on the nurse who's riding me while I'm on my deathbed.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seems like a lot of trouble just to trick the girl into marrying her brother.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This seems like a thing that didn't need an article.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.