(CNN)   There's no dying in the hallways. I repeat, there's no dying in the hallwa oh crap would you move those folks so people can walk?   (cnn.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
When a hospital gets overwhelmed the number of deaths can go up very quickly. Guessing about 50% of deaths in 2020 from covid-19 will be from inability for care to be delivered.  The Nurses can only deal with Soo many patients. Normally an ICU RN has 1-2 patients a shift because of the amount of care that needs to be delivered. When that number gets beyond 6 all bets are off for survival rates.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Really? But what about that right-wing Reddit feed, "Photograph your Hospital?" Doesn't a quiet ER in Nebraska mean it's quiet everywhere? That's what I heard.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

One of my crazy uncles just shared a YouTube video of that. Interrogating the nurse who is asking if he's ok. She was polite, but obviously like if you're not sick, go away and stop this crap.


One of my crazy uncles just shared a YouTube video of that. Interrogating the nurse who is asking if he's ok. She was polite, but obviously like if you're not sick, go away and stop this crap.

farking asshole.  YouTube should demonetize that crap and take away the incentive to push it.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hotdogs in the hallway also need space.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If people who aren't seriously ill would stop going to the ER that would help. If you cough a few times, you're not dying of COVID19.

But the news has people so riled up every sneeze is one step away from an ICU bed and a vet.

You almost certainly don't have a case of SARS-CoV-2 that would require hospitalization, you're not in the less than 1/4 of 1 percent of the country that has it at all, much less a bad case.

Call your doctor, stop going to the ER.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't they just turn the whole hospital into a no-dying zone?!?

And what's the deal with Ovaltine? The jar is round, the mug is round, they oughta call it Roundtine!
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't give me that 'no dying in the hallways' crap, Bob. We both know what this is about; you want me to have...

Forget it. It's just too sad
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, at least they're not parking in the red zone.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Martial law*

/dun dun dun!
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are so sad they want to die. And take you with them.

I understand the feeling. People's hearts are going to have to grow a shiatton if we're going to get through this.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That seems a little on the optimistic side.


That seems a little on the optimistic side.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Oh, just waiting for the dreadful autotune remix. Keep me laughing, Fark.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
mjjt:

It's like how ants do triage.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

That situation will not improve until there is widespread testing available on demand.  Human nature.

But the news has people so riled up every sneeze is one step away from an ICU bed and a vet.

You almost certainly don't have a case of SARS-CoV-2 that would require hospitalization, you're not in the less than 1/4 of 1 percent of the country that has it at all, much less a bad case.

Call your doctor, stop going to the ER.


That situation will not improve until there is widespread testing available on demand.  Human nature.
 
eiger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

As always finding a way to blame individuals rather than systems. Never change.

But the news has people so riled up every sneeze is one step away from an ICU bed and a vet.

You almost certainly don't have a case of SARS-CoV-2 that would require hospitalization, you're not in the less than 1/4 of 1 percent of the country that has it at all, much less a bad case.

Call your doctor, stop going to the ER.


As always finding a way to blame individuals rather than systems. Never change.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
eiger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

It doesn't help that healthcare has been cut to the bone for the sake of "efficiency." When this all started I saw somewhere a discussion of how we have fewer hospital beds overall than we did in the 1970s. Back then the attitude was to have more than you need in case something happens. Then the neoliberal crap came in and everything had to be cut for "efficiency."


It doesn't help that healthcare has been cut to the bone for the sake of "efficiency." When this all started I saw somewhere a discussion of how we have fewer hospital beds overall than we did in the 1970s. Back then the attitude was to have more than you need in case something happens. Then the neoliberal crap came in and everything had to be cut for "efficiency."
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Widespread testing across the country solves this problem, which you've exaggerated greatly.

But the news has people so riled up every sneeze is one step away from an ICU bed and a vet.

You almost certainly don't have a case of SARS-CoV-2 that would require hospitalization, you're not in the less than 1/4 of 1 percent of the country that has it at all, much less a bad case.

Call your doctor, stop going to the ER.


Widespread testing across the country solves this problem, which you've exaggerated greatly.
 
FarkQued [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: feckingmorons: the less than 1/4 of 1 percent of the country that has it at all,

That seems a little on the optimistic side.


Yeah, we haven't even tested 1% of the population of the US as of today.  They ought to crank out those 15 min antigen tests by the millions and give away a free test at every gas station or walmart, then we can really see how many impacted.
 
donotdoit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

eiger: feckingmorons: If people who aren't seriously ill would stop going to the ER that would help. If you cough a few times, you're not dying of COVID19.

But the news has people so riled up every sneeze is one step away from an ICU bed and a vet.

You almost certainly don't have a case of SARS-CoV-2 that would require hospitalization, you're not in the less than 1/4 of 1 percent of the country that has it at all, much less a bad case.

Call your doctor, stop going to the ER.

As always finding a way to blame individuals rather than systems. Never change.


People who say call your doctor and don't go to the ER don't realize that the vast majority of people showing up at ER for a treatment that is not emergency were trained to do that their entire lives and do not have a primary doctor.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There is no sex in the autopsy room....NONE...

Whatever the doctor tells you, there is no sex in the autopsy room..
Oh, there's formaldehyde in the autopsy room..
But you don't want formaldehyde...
 
