(Fox News)   Q: What's the difference between watching church online vs. having thousands of people out on the road in a pandemic to attend "drive-in" church? A: Online church can't bully you into rolling down your window for the collection plate   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Louisville, Kentucky, The Courier-Journal, mayor of Louisville, Christian Church, First Liberty Institute, Mayor Greg Fischer, Fire Christian Church, Easter Sunday  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Subby is one-hundred percent correct. Not only do these mega-church pastors not want to miss a collection, they really, really don't want to miss the chance to preach that the way to show your faith in God in these desperate times is to double or triple your giving. When you are newly-unemployed, but you triple your giving, God will reward you a hundred times over, don't you know.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
/that whole spirit vs letter of the law thing
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If the were clever (arseholes) they would enable prefilled donation popups.
Retract, retract, don't give them any ideas.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I forget where I saw it, but someone posted a picture of super creepy Kenneth Copeland and the question "Why is it when he needs money he asks for you send him some, but when you need money he tells you to ask God?"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$$$$$$$$$
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Everyone knows if you die on Good Friday, extrapolation from limited data shows a good chance you'll be back up and around in 3 days time
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is what the Men of GodTM are really concerned about.

Even with tax free status, there are bills to pay, mansions to run etc. I hope they all go broke.

That means you too, Francis.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is their job, and they want to get paid, so many of them are going to do whatever they can to get that money in the door.
 
Bowen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On Fire Christian Church, represented by First Liberty Institute, sent a letter Thursday to Mayor Greg Fischer, who believes "more lives will be lost" if he doesn't stop the services, urging him to change his mind.

Is that a threat? That sounds like a threat.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you build a huge church but not
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sure they can.  Just put up a pay wall.  See WSJ or NYT for reference.

You wanna talk to God, you gotta give us your credit card.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: This is what happens when you build a huge church but not


Not enough drone powered collection plates
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Imagine being so insecure in your faith that you can't have any unless there are other people around to support you.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ha, jokes on them! When they die and find out there's nothing they are going to feel so shiatty for wasting their lives.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

H31N0US: This is what the Men of GodTM are really concerned about.

Even with tax free status, there are bills to pay, mansions to run etc. I hope they all go broke.

That means you too, Francis.


I wouldn't upset that guy. I mean he has a whole army of these at his disposal:
Fark user imageView Full Size

They could take your head off AND maintain social distancing at the same time.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I swear I gotta solve everything.  This guy was telling me about these 'cam girls' which is short, I imagine, for Camtasia Girl because they use that software somehow.  I don't know anything about them, you understand, except I am told they wear these devices wherein a person on the internet were to give them a donation of money, this device would respond with a vibration and I am further to understand that this device is worn someplace where this vibration will cause sexual gratification for the cam girl.

So, have the preacher wear one of these and as long as he stands behind the pulpit, everything should stay PG.

"Ggggggreettingssss parishoneeers.  A special nod to William Farrrrrrrrrrk.   Hhhhhhhheeeee'ss assssskiiing us ttttttto  pppppppray fffffffoooor hiiiiis wiiiiifeee whooooo isss under the wwwwwwwweather tttttoday....   This will be a short short sermon OH MY!"
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't put it past some of these online preachers, if Nigerian Princes can separate people from their money online, I'm sure some of these guys will have no problem sucking money out of the flock through an online hard sell.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If God wanted you in church, he would have flattened the curve already.

Or maybe he wouldn't have created the 'rona in the first place.

It's Good Friday - lets postpone Easter - he needs to hang around up there a bit longer and think about what he's done.
 
