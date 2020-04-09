 Skip to content
(Vox)   Somewhere between 12 million and 35 Americans have already lost their health insurance along with their job. Thank goodness there isn't some sudden surge in health emergencies to force them into bankruptcy and homelessness too   (vox.com) divider line
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I don't see anything wrong here. I am OK with this. -- DIAF Doggie
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Think about the pandemic from the insurers point of view for a second.

They get monthly revenue from employer premiums.

16 million people just suddenly stopped paying premiums.

Plus health claims are suddenly skyrocketing.

The commercial market works worst when it is needed most.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

feckingmorons: There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.


Why can't Trump not be a jackass and open enrollment in Obamacare or have emergency coverage of some kind for all of these laid off people or help firms pay work based coverage?
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

growinthings: feckingmorons: There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.

Why can't Trump not be a jackass and open enrollment in Obamacare or have emergency coverage of some kind for all of these laid off people or help firms pay work based coverage?


If you lose your job, you can continue to participate in your employer-sponsored health plan under COBRA.  You just have to pay the full price out of pocket as there are no ACA subsidies for COBRA.

Loss of employment is also one of the events that trigger a special ACA enrollment period.  You get 60 days from the date of termination to enroll a new plan.  So if you decide not to go the COBRA route, you can just hit an exchange.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

feckingmorons: There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.


No, there should be a federal law allowing them to use Medicare.

Sitting outside the US, COBRA looks like a sort of joke America plays on its citizens. Oh, you've lost your job? Sorry to hear you now have no income. The good news is you can still have your crappy, frustrating health insurance! You just need to pay five times more for it than you used to.

Can't afford that? Better go buy some more money, stupid poor.
 
EmmaLou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you live in a state with expanded Medicaid, you might get good coverage for a very affordable monthly payment. I'd check there before looking at the exchange.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dinjiin: growinthings: feckingmorons: There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.

Why can't Trump not be a jackass and open enrollment in Obamacare or have emergency coverage of some kind for all of these laid off people or help firms pay work based coverage?

If you lose your job, you can continue to participate in your employer-sponsored health plan under COBRA.  You just have to pay the full price out of pocket as there are no ACA subsidies for COBRA.

Loss of employment is also one of the events that trigger a special ACA enrollment period.  You get 60 days from the date of termination to enroll a new plan.  So if you decide not to go the COBRA route, you can just hit an exchange.


12 years ago, my COBRA payments were around $1,100 a month. And that was when I had the cheap but good insurance with Aetna as part of my contract.

F*ck 'em. I ended up running up a half million dollar bill on them. (Not what they paid, but what they would've charged me if I hadn't been insured.)
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pkjun: feckingmorons: There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.

No, there should be a federal law allowing them to use Medicare.


Isnt that called Medicaid?
 
js34603
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like nothing fundamental needs to change.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky LaRue: pkjun: feckingmorons: There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.

No, there should be a federal law allowing them to use Medicare.

Isnt that called Medicaid?


Doesn't work in my state. Households whose income falls above 38% of the federal poverty level, $9,956 in 2020, don't qualify for Medicaid in Kansas. Childless adults don't qualify even if their income is $0. And because the tax credits that defray the cost of policies purchased on the exchange don't kick in until you reach the federal poverty level, they get no help there either.
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.


You get to but its very expensive.

Last time I was laid off it was close to my rent.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Think about the pandemic from the insurers point of view for a second.

They get monthly revenue from employer premiums.

16 million people just suddenly stopped paying premiums.

Plus health claims are suddenly skyrocketing.

The commercial market works worst when it is needed most.


Yeah, its almost like the whole concept health insurance as a for-profit business is untenable. 
Dont worry, im sure uncle sugar balls will bail them out so they can continue buying back their own stock helping people.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please fix the headline.

/not subby
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forcing your employees to get their health care through your company is a great way to enslave people.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Think about the pandemic from the insurers point of view for a second.

They get monthly revenue from employer premiums.

16 million people just suddenly stopped paying premiums.

Plus health claims are suddenly skyrocketing.

The commercial market works worst when it is needed most.


Health insurance companies are making bank during this pandemic.  Everyone is still paying premiums, but overall medical services have plummeted.  Doctors and nurses are getting laid off all over America.

When the Coronavirus claims do roll in, they'll all be for short stays and some ICU.  That's peanuts compared to, say, a kidney transplant bill.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Some one put the idiots back in the barn please
 
Serious Black
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.


Ms. Black recently turned 26. Her parents' health insurance company offered her COBRA coverage. It's about $550 a month just for herself. If she still had her job, that would be about 50% of her gross pay. Instead, she just lost her job because of COVID-19, so she's on unemployment. How the hell is she supposed to pay that premium, let alone all of the cost sharing that goes along with it?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Or you know, since insurance is really just a middle man to getting healthcare you can eliminate the need for it completely and just provide free healthcare to the whole country. I mean honestly if we can fund trillion dollar planes with huge repair costs we can easily provide healthcare to people.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: SomeAmerican: Think about the pandemic from the insurers point of view for a second.

They get monthly revenue from employer premiums.

16 million people just suddenly stopped paying premiums.

Plus health claims are suddenly skyrocketing.

The commercial market works worst when it is needed most.

Health insurance companies are making bank during this pandemic.  Everyone is still paying premiums, but overall medical services have plummeted.  Doctors and nurses are getting laid off all over America.

When the Coronavirus claims do roll in, they'll all be for short stays and some ICU.  That's peanuts compared to, say, a kidney transplant bill.


Just wait until the late summer/fall if things are back to normal and all the surgeries that have been delayed go back on the schedule. The hospital I work at is already planning surgery 7 days a week and unlimited overtime.


/yay?
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Serious Black: feckingmorons: There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.

Ms. Black recently turned 26. Her parents' health insurance company offered her COBRA coverage. It's about $550 a month just for herself. If she still had her job, that would be about 50% of her gross pay. Instead, she just lost her job because of COVID-19, so she's on unemployment. How the hell is she supposed to pay that premium, let alone all of the cost sharing that goes along with it?


1100 bucks a month sounds like a really shiatty job.   Where does she work making $6.34 for an hour?
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Or you know, since insurance is really just a middle man to getting healthcare you can eliminate the need for it completely and just provide free healthcare to the whole country. I mean honestly if we can fund trillion dollar planes with huge repair costs we can easily provide healthcare to people.


It's not about the trillion dollar plane it's about the guy who made 50 million selling the government the trillion dollar plane.  And the 5 million that go to politicians to make sure the arrangement stays in place going forward.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thanks, FDR!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nothing will fundamentally change.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Serious Black: feckingmorons: There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.

Ms. Black recently turned 26. Her parents' health insurance company offered her COBRA coverage. It's about $550 a month just for herself. If she still had her job, that would be about 50% of her gross pay. Instead, she just lost her job because of COVID-19, so she's on unemployment. How the hell is she supposed to pay that premium, let alone all of the cost sharing that goes along with it?

1100 bucks a month sounds like a really shiatty job.   Where does she work making $6.34 for an hour?


It's $9/hour, plus a little bit of commissions for sales she makes, at an average of about 30 hours a week because few places in town actually offer 40 hour a week jobs.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Forcing your employees to get their health care through your company is a great way to enslave people.


Ayup, I work for one of those.

When I tried to frame a reasonable discussion about 60-80 hour weeks (salaried) since mid-March I was instructed that "you're lucky to have a job."
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good thing Democrats rejected the candidates who wanted everyone to get healthcare. That will definitely convince people that both sides aren't the same.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Health insurance companies are making bank during this pandemic.

Folks, this is the point where anyone who hasn't been driven insane by the status quo should scream in horror.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: growinthings: feckingmorons: There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.

Why can't Trump not be a jackass and open enrollment in Obamacare or have emergency coverage of some kind for all of these laid off people or help firms pay work based coverage?

If you lose your job, you can continue to participate in your employer-sponsored health plan under COBRA.  You just have to pay the full price out of pocket as there are no ACA subsidies for COBRA.

Loss of employment is also one of the events that trigger a special ACA enrollment period.  You get 60 days from the date of termination to enroll a new plan.  So if you decide not to go the COBRA route, you can just hit an exchange.


COBRA is a farking joke.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Serious Black: AquaTatanka: Serious Black: feckingmorons: There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.

Ms. Black recently turned 26. Her parents' health insurance company offered her COBRA coverage. It's about $550 a month just for herself. If she still had her job, that would be about 50% of her gross pay. Instead, she just lost her job because of COVID-19, so she's on unemployment. How the hell is she supposed to pay that premium, let alone all of the cost sharing that goes along with it?

1100 bucks a month sounds like a really shiatty job.   Where does she work making $6.34 for an hour?

It's $9/hour, plus a little bit of commissions for sales she makes, at an average of about 30 hours a week because few places in town actually offer 40 hour a week jobs.


Sounds like you need to move to someplace with better jobs or get an education or both.

Picking up trash  Pays better than that
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Serious Black: feckingmorons: There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.

Ms. Black recently turned 26. Her parents' health insurance company offered her COBRA coverage. It's about $550 a month just for herself. If she still had her job, that would be about 50% of her gross pay. Instead, she just lost her job because of COVID-19, so she's on unemployment. How the hell is she supposed to pay that premium, let alone all of the cost sharing that goes along with it?


As has already been mentioned, unemployment is a qualifying event for ACA enrollment.  You don't have to go the COBRA route.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Once again, for the people in the cheap seats...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Any time a fundamental need is on a purely for-profit basis, you immediately put it into competition with other needs. Food, medicine/health care, education.

For those of you die-hard whatever you are's, who laugh and mock this... at some point, graft gets so bad, and service so degraded, that something needs to change. Republicans have flat-out been destroying public infrastructure and support for the citizens. This isn't a hand-out. This SHOULD be the basis for an advanced economy. Nobody should ever have to choose between food and medicine. Or choose not to go to the doctor until they're critical, because the emergency room would HAVE to take them. This shouldn't be a hard decision. We're paying plenty in taxes. However, people decided that a war machine was far more desirable than a healthy population.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Forcing your employees to get their health care through your company is a great way to enslave people.


I heard an interview with Mark Cuban, who of course is against socialized healthcare. He was going in about how even if his employees didn't like working for him, they stayed for the health insurance he offers. What a piece of shiat.
 
links136
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Nimbull: Or you know, since insurance is really just a middle man to getting healthcare you can eliminate the need for it completely and just provide free healthcare to the whole country. I mean honestly if we can fund trillion dollar planes with huge repair costs we can easily provide healthcare to people.

It's not about the trillion dollar plane it's about the guy who made 50 million selling the government the trillion dollar plane.  And the 5 million that go to politicians to make sure the arrangement stays in place going forward.


More like once.thr plane is built, some random jackass steps in, claims it as his asset, then sells the plane you already paid to be built, back to you against n ,so he cannot get a cut for some reason he demands.

Why that random jackass is there at all is the real question.  Just let the army use the plane they paid for and fark off everyone else.

Also, the entitlement to profit off anything as some sort of God given right.

Like the folks who tried profiting off TP and hand sanitizer.  Might as well invest in African child diamond mining operations, since you don't have any morals anyways.

Also, since when did having no morals become some sort of moral thought?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But guys, administrators need yachts. Won't you think of their yachts?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Serious Black: feckingmorons: There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.

Ms. Black recently turned 26. Her parents' health insurance company offered her COBRA coverage. It's about $550 a month just for herself. If she still had her job, that would be about 50% of her gross pay. Instead, she just lost her job because of COVID-19, so she's on unemployment. How the hell is she supposed to pay that premium, let alone all of the cost sharing that goes along with it?

As has already been mentioned, unemployment is a qualifying event for ACA enrollment.  You don't have to go the COBRA route.


We're both aware it is. However, the person I was responding to explicitly said that people who lose jobs should be able to continue that preexisting coverage.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The wealthy can afford medicine. The chemicals are in their blood.

If you feel ill, peckish, or are just bored on a Tuesday, eat a billionaire!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Serious Black: AquaTatanka: Serious Black: feckingmorons: There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.

Ms. Black recently turned 26. Her parents' health insurance company offered her COBRA coverage. It's about $550 a month just for herself. If she still had her job, that would be about 50% of her gross pay. Instead, she just lost her job because of COVID-19, so she's on unemployment. How the hell is she supposed to pay that premium, let alone all of the cost sharing that goes along with it?

1100 bucks a month sounds like a really shiatty job.   Where does she work making $6.34 for an hour?

It's $9/hour, plus a little bit of commissions for sales she makes, at an average of about 30 hours a week because few places in town actually offer 40 hour a week jobs.

Sounds like you need to move to someplace with better jobs or get an education or both.

Picking up trash  Pays better than that


Probably depends where you live. And, you gloss over the fact that moving costs money. Getting a new apartment costs money - deposits, moving expenses. But, hey, if people can't spend their way out of poverty, it's their fault, right?

/attacking people for not being able to afford health car is pretty low, fellow farker
//instead of blaming the people affected by poor policy and years of systematic attempts to destroy government infrastructure, made by Republicans, let's focus on how to fix the real issue?
///sighs
 
Serious Black
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Serious Black: AquaTatanka: Serious Black: feckingmorons: There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.

Ms. Black recently turned 26. Her parents' health insurance company offered her COBRA coverage. It's about $550 a month just for herself. If she still had her job, that would be about 50% of her gross pay. Instead, she just lost her job because of COVID-19, so she's on unemployment. How the hell is she supposed to pay that premium, let alone all of the cost sharing that goes along with it?

1100 bucks a month sounds like a really shiatty job.   Where does she work making $6.34 for an hour?

It's $9/hour, plus a little bit of commissions for sales she makes, at an average of about 30 hours a week because few places in town actually offer 40 hour a week jobs.

Sounds like you need to move to someplace with better jobs or get an education or both.

Picking up trash  Pays better than that


She's quite grateful to live with me, someone who has a master's degree, has a white-collar job, and owns a house outright. I'd happily add her to my insurance, but our local court is closed due to the pandemic so we can't get the marriage license that would enable us to go that route.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Remember which party attempted to prevent this
 
Scarlioni [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

js34603: Sounds like nothing fundamental needs to change.


Quick to the Biden mobile where our betters will tell us what's good for us!
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not only do the people in charge think healthcare should be profitable, they're perfectly fine with people who can't afford it dying.  In fact, if I were more conspiracy-minded, I would even start wondering if they were actually engineering a situation where large numbers of the old, poor, and infirm would die off preferentially rather than assume any responsibility caring for them.  That this would also hit minorities harder than whites is merely a happy bonus.

But I'm sure that's just a coincidence.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

links136: Also, since when did having no morals become some sort of moral thought?


When the evangelicals got Reagan elected.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bobug: AquaTatanka: Serious Black: AquaTatanka: Serious Black: feckingmorons: There should be a federal law allowing them to continue the health insurance themselves.

Ms. Black recently turned 26. Her parents' health insurance company offered her COBRA coverage. It's about $550 a month just for herself. If she still had her job, that would be about 50% of her gross pay. Instead, she just lost her job because of COVID-19, so she's on unemployment. How the hell is she supposed to pay that premium, let alone all of the cost sharing that goes along with it?

1100 bucks a month sounds like a really shiatty job.   Where does she work making $6.34 for an hour?

It's $9/hour, plus a little bit of commissions for sales she makes, at an average of about 30 hours a week because few places in town actually offer 40 hour a week jobs.

Sounds like you need to move to someplace with better jobs or get an education or both.

Picking up trash  Pays better than that

Probably depends where you live. And, you gloss over the fact that moving costs money. Getting a new apartment costs money - deposits, moving expenses. But, hey, if people can't spend their way out of poverty, it's their fault, right?

/attacking people for not being able to afford health car is pretty low, fellow farker
//instead of blaming the people affected by poor policy and years of systematic attempts to destroy government infrastructure, made by Republicans, let's focus on how to fix the real issue?
///sighs


Yes our economy has issues.

Forgiven for not having much sympathy for a part time worker making 9 bucks an hour in a country where anyone that really wants to can aim a little bit higher.   The military pays better.
 
FarkQued [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bobug: Once again, for the people in the cheap seats...

[Fark user image image 225x225]

Any time a fundamental need is on a purely for-profit basis, you immediately put it into competition with other needs. Food, medicine/health care, education.

For those of you die-hard whatever you are's, who laugh and mock this... at some point, graft gets so bad, and service so degraded, that something needs to change. Republicans have flat-out been destroying public infrastructure and support for the citizens. This isn't a hand-out. This SHOULD be the basis for an advanced economy. Nobody should ever have to choose between food and medicine. Or choose not to go to the doctor until they're critical, because the emergency room would HAVE to take them. This shouldn't be a hard decision. We're paying plenty in taxes. However, people decided that a war machine was far more desirable than a healthy population.


Cant agree more: health care, pharma, groceries, utilities, things necessary for life should not be for profit or should be restricted in how much profit allowed.  In those area things like boner drugs, facelifts, tit implants, candy, soda, cable tv aren't necessary for life and could be allowed to profit.

Non profit research orgs and hospitals are some of the best research orgs with the most skilled people on the planet.  Just because an admin staff and stock holders cant suck blood out of a non profit org or hospital, doesn't mean it cant pay docs, nurses, scientists and such a decent wage.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Remember which party attempted to prevent this


The Democrats and Joe Biden?  Because Trump has mentioned opening up Medicare a couple times now.
 
numbers17
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's like there was a candidate for the Democratic primary that talked about this kind of stuff. Oh well, might as go with the other guy who said he would veto a plan that covers everyone.
 
