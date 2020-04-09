 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Last living person with a direct oral history from a participant of the Battle of Little Bighorn in 1876 passes away. Rest in peace, Medicine Crow   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Crow Nation, Joe Medicine Crow, Joseph Medicine Crow, Crow tribe, Barack Obama, Crow Tribe, World War II, Medicine Crow  
powhound
7 hours ago  
Remember when the Presidential Medal of Freedom meant something?

Dewey Fidalgo
7 hours ago  
R.I.P sir.
 
mainsail
6 hours ago  
Amazing man.
 
AirForceVet
5 hours ago  

mainsail: Amazing man.


I completely concur. An amazing man.

FTA:During World War II, Medicine Crow earned the title of war chief after performing a series of daring deeds. According to the Parks service, "in order to become a Chief of the Tribe, certain Crow Military requirements have to be met, consisting of four deeds: Touch or strike the first enemy fallen, whether alive or dead; To wrestle a weapon away from an enemy warrior; To enter an enemy camp at night and steal a horse; To command a war party successfully."

While in Europe, Medicine Crow completed these tasks, including stealing horses from an enemy encampment and hand-to-hand combat with a German soldier whose life Medicine Crow ultimately spared.

"Warfare was our highest art, but Plains Indian warfare was not about killing. It was about intelligence, leadership, and honor," Medicine Crow wrote in his 2006 book "Counting Coup."
 
EdwardTellerhands
4 hours ago  
Jack Crabb inconsolable.
 
GRCooper
2 hours ago  
It's a good day to die.
 
